Optus Sport announces free coverage of the Euros 2020 Semi-Finals and Final

Football is coming home – your home (sorry England, not just yet).

Optus Sport has announced that it will make its coverage of the UEFA 2020 Euro Semi-Finals and Final free for all Australians to watch.

That’s right Aussie football fans, you can watch the end of the competition for free, and without an Optus Sport subscription.

“We have had our greatest ever month on Optus Sport with the best of the best competing in the UEFA Euro 2020 and Copa America 2021 tournaments and we still have the biggest matches of the tournament to go,” Head of TV and Content Corin Dimopoulos said.

“All Australians can now watch these three live matches on Optus Sport for free without a subscription.”

The three matches still yet to be played in the 2020 Euro competition include the two semi-finals – where Italy takes on Spain and England up against Denmark – before two of the four nations face off in the final.

Italy will face Spain at 5am (AEST) on Wednesday, July 7, while the England and Denmark match kicks off at 2am (AEST) on Thursday, July 8. The final will be played on Monday, July 12.

“We recognise that a lot of the country is currently restricted when it comes to going round to friends’ houses or to a venue to watch games together, and we are therefore pleased to provide as many Australians as we can with the opportunity to enjoy the last three tournament games in the comfort of every home” Dimopoulous said.

The news – while certainly welcome for fans – comes in the same month as Optus Sport securing the broadcast of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, while also losing the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League to newcomer Stan Sport.

How can Aussies watch the final of the Euro 2020 competition for free?

To watch the semi-finals and final of the Euro 2020 competition for free, simply download the Optus Sport app on a compatible device, or visit the Optus Sport website on a compatible browser. From there, users will be able to watch live matches that are marked ‘Free’, which will include the final few matches of the nail-biting Euros.

Optus Sport is traditionally free for Optus customers on select internet or phone plans or $14.99 per month for non-Optus customers, or Optus customers not on select plans, with Optus Sport also continuing its coverage of the English Premier League, which is set for kick off next month in August.

