How to watch The Sopranos in Australia

Families can be tricky, with plenty of reasons to love them, and plenty of reasons to get frustrated with them as well. Add in shady dealings, lots of money and double crosses, and you’ve either got a lot going on at home, or you’re talking about The Sopranos, one the early 2000’s silver-screen juggernauts. But when it comes to re-visiting the family, where exactly can you catch Tony and Satriale’s Pork Store? Find out how to watch The Sopranos in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch The Sopranos

You can stream all seasons of The Sopranos on BINGE and Foxtel, as well as download episodes and seasons via iTunes and Google Play.

Watch The Sopranos on BINGE

Streaming platform BINGE has all six seasons of The Sopranos available to stream for Aussie audiences.

Watch The Sopranos on Foxtel

BINGE’s older offsider Foxtel also has the entire series of The Sopranos available to stream, thanks to its partnership with HBO.

Watch The Sopranos on iTunes

If you’re looking to download instead of stream, iTunes has the entire series of The Sopranos available to purchase and download. A season costs upwards of $25.99 each, but once you download it, it’s yours for good.

Watch The Sopranos on Google Play

The Sopranos is also available to download via Google Play, with individual episodes available from $1.99, while an entire season costs at least $14.99.

What is The Sopranos about?

The Sopranos follows Tony Soprano, a family man that has two families – his actual family made up of his wife and his two children – and the DiMeo family, a Mafia crime syndicate in New Jersey. Throughout the series, Tony deals with living in two worlds, struggling with depression, panic attacks, federal investigations, back stabbings, double crossings and all manner of under the table dealings as he tries to stay at the top of his crime family, but involved in the events of his real family. In the debate as one of the greatest TV shows of all time, The Sopranos is well worth another watch if you’re keen to go down memory lane, or visit for the first time.

