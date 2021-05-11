New streaming platform Paramount+ set to launch in Australia

Advertisement

Get ready Aussies, there’s another streaming platform on the way.

American company, ViacomCBS, which currently owns Channel 10, is looking to rebrand the Australian broadcaster’s online streaming platform 10 All Access to make way for something new – Paramount+.

Paramount+ is already available overseas, and will look to bring shows and movies from Showtime, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures (all of which are divisions under ViacomCBS) to give Aussies another option to relax on the couch with.

Currently Foxtel and Stan showcase Nickelodeon and Showtime shows – such as SpongeBob SquarePants and Billions – but expect to see some of your favourite shows switch platforms once Paramount+ launches.

Paramount+ is expected to cost $8.99 per month, with a wealth of content planned to be available at the August 11, 2021, launch date. Paramount+ has also reportedly planned to invest in local content.

“We want to be able to use Paramount+ to tell strong Australian stories,” said ViacomCBS’s Head of Australian Content, Bev McGarvey.

“Viewers of streaming services want strong content and for it to be replenished. We have our own content… third-party and local content. So that’s what makes us special.”

What content will be available on Paramount+?

While the full list of content is still under wraps, Paramount+ will include TV shows and movies such as:

The Godfather

Mission Impossible

Indiana Jones

Transformers

Good Will Hunting

Harry Potter

The Dark Knight Trilogy

Other content also includes the revival of popular TV show Dexter, in addition to original content to be announced closer to the launch date, with the full Paramount+ library including over 20,000 titles.

All of 10 All Access’ content – including popular shows such as The Bachelor, NCIS and Hawaii Five-0 – are expected to be rolled into Paramount+’s library of content.

Photo Credit: Paramount+