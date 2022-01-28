Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in February

There’s no shortage of titles to watch on Netflix, with plenty of classics, hidden gems and Originals just waiting for you to settle in with. But for those who go through some serious Netflix binges, what can you do to keep the boredom from taking over? Well fear not, as Netflix has a range of new titles on the horizon. Check out what’s coming to Netflix in the coming month with this Canstar Blue guide.

If you're really stuck for content, check out our guide on the best movies and the best shows on Netflix to keep you going until the new month comes around.

What’s coming to Netflix in February?

February is shaping up to be an exciting month for Netflix, with both fresh content and some returning favourites set to appear throughout the month. Particular highlights to look out for include Inventing Anna, Murderville and Vikings Valhalla. Start planning your TV marathon with Canstar Blue’s Netflix calendar, with all Netflix Originals in bold.

February 1

Raising Dion (Season 2)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 4)

My Best Friend Anne Frank

Red Dog: True Blue

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition

February 2

Dark Desire (Season 2)

The Tinder Swindler

MeatEater (Season 10 Part 2)

February 3

Murderville

Finding Ola

Kid Cosmic (Season 3)

February 4

Sweet Magnolias (Season 2)

Through My Window

Looop Lapeta

June Again

Jindabyne

Feburary 8

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?

Child of Kamiari

Love is Blind Japan

February 9

The Privilege

Only Jokes Allowed

Catching Killers (Season 2)

Ideias a Venda

Disenchantment (Part 4)

February 10

Into the Wind

Until Life Do Us Part

February 11

Love Is Blind (Season 2)

Inventing Anna

Tall Girl 2

Big Bug

Love Tactics

Love and Leashes

Anne+: The Film

Toy Boy (Season 2)

February 12

Forecasting Love and Weather

Twenty Five Twenty One

February 14

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire

Fishbowl Wives

February 15

Ridley Jones (Season 3)

February 16

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Swap Shop (Season 2)

Why Are You Like This (Season 1)

Thirty-Nine

Secrets of Summer

February 17

Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow

Fistful of Vengeance

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life

Erax

Heart Shot

Forgive Us Our Trespasses

Keeping up with the Kardashians (Season 9 &10)

February 18

Space Force (Season 2)

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

The Cuphead Show!

February 20

Don’t Kill Me

February 22

Cat Burglar

Race: Bubba Wallace

February 23

Worst Roommate Ever

UFO

February 25

Tyler & Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

Vikings: Valhalla

Restless City

Back to 15

Merli Sapere Aude

February 28

My Wonderful Life

Popular shows and movies leaving Netflix in February

While there’s plenty to look forward to in the coming month, you’ll also have to bid farewell to a few titles to make room, although you still have time if you haven’t watched any of the below titles:

American Hustle

Last Black Man in San Francisco

Black Christmas

Pocoyo

The Equalizer 2

Salt

Jumping the Broom

Philomena

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Mirror has Two Faces

Elf

Monster House

The Never Ending Story

The Secret Garden

Jawbreaker

White Chicks

Five Feet Apart

Silver Linings Playbook

The Sapphires

Don’t Let Go

The Notebook

Fatso

Back to the Future

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Babe

40 Year Old Virgin

Hannibal

Ted 2

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

American Pie: The Naked Mile

Mr Peabody and Sherman

The Little Rascals Save the Day

