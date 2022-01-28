Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in February

Posted by

There’s no shortage of titles to watch on Netflix, with plenty of classics, hidden gems and Originals just waiting for you to settle in with. But for those who go through some serious Netflix binges, what can you do to keep the boredom from taking over? Well fear not, as Netflix has a range of new titles on the horizon. Check out what’s coming to Netflix in the coming month with this Canstar Blue guide.

  • If you’re really stuck for content, check out our guide on the best movies and the best shows on Netflix to keep you going until the new month comes around.

What’s coming to Netflix in February?

February is shaping up to be an exciting month for Netflix, with both fresh content and some returning favourites set to appear throughout the month. Particular highlights to look out for include Inventing Anna, Murderville and Vikings Valhalla. Start planning your TV marathon with Canstar Blue’s Netflix calendar, with all Netflix Originals in bold.

February 1

  • Raising Dion (Season 2)
  • Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 4)
  • My Best Friend Anne Frank
  • Red Dog: True Blue
  • Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging
  • The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition

February 2

  • Dark Desire (Season 2)
  • The Tinder Swindler
  • MeatEater (Season 10 Part 2)

February 3

  • Murderville
  • Finding Ola
  • Kid Cosmic (Season 3)

February 4

  • Sweet Magnolias (Season 2)
  • Through My Window
  • Looop Lapeta
  • June Again
  • Jindabyne

Feburary 8

  • Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?
  • Child of Kamiari
  • Love is Blind Japan

February 9

  • The Privilege
  • Only Jokes Allowed
  • Catching Killers (Season 2)
  • Ideias a Venda
  • Disenchantment (Part 4)

February 10

  • Into the Wind
  • Until Life Do Us Part

February 11

  • Love Is Blind (Season 2)
  • Inventing Anna
  • Tall Girl 2
  • Big Bug
  • Love Tactics
  • Love and Leashes
  • Anne+: The Film
  • Toy Boy (Season 2)

February 12

  • Forecasting Love and Weather
  • Twenty Five Twenty One

February 14

  • Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire
  • Fishbowl Wives

February 15

  • Ridley Jones (Season 3)

February 16

  • Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
  • Swap Shop (Season 2)
  • Why Are You Like This (Season 1)
  • Thirty-Nine
  • Secrets of Summer

February 17

  • Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow
  • Fistful of Vengeance
  • Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life
  • Erax
  • Heart Shot
  • Forgive Us Our Trespasses
  • Keeping up with the Kardashians (Season 9 &10)

February 18

  • Space Force (Season 2)
  • Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars
  • Texas Chainsaw Massacre
  • Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
  • The Cuphead Show!

February 20

  • Don’t Kill Me

February 22

  • Cat Burglar
  • Race: Bubba Wallace

February 23

  • Worst Roommate Ever
  • UFO

February 25

  • Tyler & Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
  • Vikings: Valhalla
  • Restless City
  • Back to 15
  • Merli Sapere Aude

February 28

  • My Wonderful Life

Popular shows and movies leaving Netflix in February

A family using the TV to watch Netflix

While there’s plenty to look forward to in the coming month, you’ll also have to bid farewell to a few titles to make room, although you still have time if you haven’t watched any of the below titles:

  • American Hustle
  • Last Black Man in San Francisco
  • Black Christmas
  • Pocoyo
  • The Equalizer 2
  • Salt
  • Jumping the Broom
  • Philomena
  • The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
  • The Mirror has Two Faces
  • Elf
  • Monster House
  • The Never Ending Story
  • The Secret Garden
  • Jawbreaker
  • White Chicks
  • Five Feet Apart
  • Silver Linings Playbook
  • The Sapphires
  • Don’t Let Go
  • The Notebook
  • Fatso
  • Back to the Future
  • Jurassic Park
  • Jurassic Park III
  • Jurassic World
  • Babe
  • 40 Year Old Virgin
  • Hannibal
  • Ted 2
  • I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
  • American Pie: The Naked Mile
  • Mr Peabody and Sherman
  • The Little Rascals Save the Day

