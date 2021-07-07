There’s never been a better time to chill out on the couch and put on a great movie. People are ditching traditional free-to-air TV and cinema, instead staying at home both to save a buck and avoid the hassle of having to go out. This has given rise to subscription video on-demand (SVOD) services such as Netflix. But we all have horrific stories about searching for hours for something to watch on Netflix, and just because you’re strapped for time doesn’t mean you should be stuck watching something you hate. So where should you begin? Check out the top 20 movies on Netflix with this Canstar Blue article. Prefer to start a new series instead? See our list of the best Netflix shows.

Top 20 Movies on Netflix

In no particular order, here are some of the best movies currently streaming on Netflix:

Fear Street

Based on another set of books from Goosebumps creator R.L. Stine, Fear Street has been reimagined and split into three movie-sized pieces, each set to give you a few frights. Following strange happenings in the town of Shadyside, the Fear Street trilogy is split into Part One: 1994, Part Two: 1978 and Part Three: 1666, with a new part released weekly on Netflix in the month of July. And Part One is a doozy, featuring the undead, witches and teenage romance – the ultimate combo.

Inside Man

Spike Lee is criminally underappreciated, which is funnily enough, because that’s what his movie Inside Man is all about. Inside Man is a bank heist movie like you’ve never seen before. The plot jumps back and forth in time, leaving you a tad frazzled as the heist master narrates his every move. The result? You have all the clues but no idea how the bank heist happened. Inside Man is a fast moving, exhilarating puzzle with dazzling performances by the giants of early 2000 cinema, Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, Jodie Foster and Chiwetel Ejiofor. And just like the plot moving back and forth, Netflix likes to go back and forth with this title appearing and disappearing from its library, so watch it before it disappears again.

Army of the Dead

What makes a heist more high-stakes than zombies? Not much. That’s what director Zack Synder reckons, who is no stranger to zombie films, with his debut the 2004 Dawn of the Dead remake. The Army of the Dead sees Las Vegas turned into a zombie-filled wasteland, with a group of mercenaries assigned to retrieve $200 million from a casino vault before the city is destroyed by nuclear warhead, with plenty of backstabbing, zombie-biting action to be had.

The Woman in the Window

Like Amy Adams? Like thrillers? Like Amy Adams looking through windows? Do we have the movie for you! The Woman in the Window follows Dr. Anna Fox (Adams), an agoraphobic psychologist who struggles to leave the safety of her home for fear of the outside world. But when she witnesses a murder from her window, she must make a decision to leave the safety of her home to find the killer.

Super Me

Ever had a really good dream but woke up too soon? Then settle in and let someone else live out your dreams with Super Me. Sang Yu (played by Talu Wang), is a struggling writer who suffers from insomnia, which causes him to have a chance encounter with a demon. But, when he wakes up, Sang realises he now has a superpower – to grab anything he wants from a dream, and bring it back with him to his real life. But as it usually does, the dream starts to wear out, and Sang’s life begins to change, and potentially not for the better.

And Tomorrow the Entire World

Another foreign entrant on the list, And Tomorrow the Entire World follows Luisa, an idealist who wants to change Germany for the better through peaceful protests. But when she meets Alfa, her views start to change, becoming more violent and dangerous, starting her down a dark path. An ode to the current state of the world, the movie begs the question as to whether violence is best met with peace, or with more violence?

Coven of Sisters

If you’re after a history lesson with a sinister undertone, then Coven of Sisters might be the next flick on your ‘to-watch’ list. Set in the 1600s at a time where witches (or the thought of witches) was beginning to take flight, Coven of Sisters is set in Spain, and follows a judge who travels the countryside to persecute those charged with witchcraft. However, a group of women form a plan to escape burning at the stake, and attempt to lure their inquisitor into the sacred witches’ Sabbath. The film won five Goyas – Spain’s film awards – and has an ending that will leave you spellbound.

Pieces of a Woman

This surprise-hit movie will have you reaching for the tissues within the first three-and-a-half-minutes. Pieces of a Woman tells a true story of filmmakers Kata Wéber and Kornél Mundruczó’s experience of losing a child and the emotional fallout that comes with trauma. Starring Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) and Shia LeBeouf, Pieces of a Woman follows a young couple on the verge of parenthood whose worlds are broken after their baby is pronounced dead during their home birth. The traumatic event results in the downward spiral of Kirby’s character as she grapples with grief, her relationship with her partner, and the role her midwife played.

Death to 2020

If you feel like having a laugh at the year-that-not-be-named, then Death to 2020 is for you. From Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, the British mockumentary unleashes on the year 2020 through a combination of archival real footage from the year and fictitious characters. The cast includes the likes of Samuel L. Jackson as a reporter for the New Yorkerly News, Hugh Grant as a historian, Lisa Kudrow as a “non-official conservative spokesperson” and Kumail Nanjiani as CEO tech billionaire Bark Multiverse. Hey, if you can’t laugh — you’ll cry.

Rebecca

If you loved Armie Hammer in Call Me By Your Name or Lily James in Mamma Mia! then you’ll be pleased to hear that the two of them have teamed up for the Netflix Original remake of the iconic 1938 gothic novel, Rebecca. James stars as a young, naïve and unnamed woman who, after a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo, agrees to marry wealthy widower Maxim de Winter. She moves into his famous estate in England, where she finds herself trapped in the shadow of the former Mrs de Winter, Rebecca, whose mysterious death haunts the manor. Above all that, she also has to deal with the cruel Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas) who was obsessed with Rebecca and refuses to accept that there is a new lady of the house.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Aaron Sorkin’s new Netflix production is one of his best — and he’s done a lot (The Social Network, The West Wing, just to name a few). The fourth film adaptation of one of the most publicised and well-known court trials, Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 is based on the true story of, yep, you guessed it, the trial of the Chicago 7. The 2020 American legal drama follows a group of activists on trial in 1969 for various charges relating to the riots that followed demonstrations at the 1968 Democratic Convention in Chicago, Illinois. The film also boasts an impressive ensemble, including Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-levitt, Mark Rylance, Jeremy Strong, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and best of all, Sacha Baron Cohen. With whispers of Oscar nods already circulating, this is one not to miss.

Top End Wedding

There’s nothing better than a movie celebrating the beautiful country of Australia, and there’s not many movies that do it better than Top End Wedding, the rom-com from director Wayne Blair (The Sapphires). Set in the Northern Territory, the story follows Adelaide couple Lauren (Miranda Tapsell, The Sapphires, Love Child) and Ned (Gwilym Lee, Bohemian Rhapsody) as they plan to wed in Lauren’s hometown in the Territory. When the couple return home however, they discover that Lauren’s mother has pulled a runner, sparking a search hunt to bring her home before the wedding.

Call Me By Your Name

This coming-of-age romance was a low-budget Italian film based on the novel by André Aciman, released in 2017 and starring relatively unknown actors at the time, Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet. Flash forward a few months after its release, the movie has won an Oscar, is hailed as groundbreaking LGBTQI+ cinema and has made stars of its leads. Fans of the now-cult film have been thrilled to hear it’s making its way to Netflix, and for those who haven’t seen it, now’s your chance. Set in the summer of 1983, the film follows the love story of 17-year-old Elio (Chalemet), who is spending his holiday at his family’s Italian villa, along with Oliver (Hammer), who is working for Elio’s father as a research assistant. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name will make you cry, fall in love with Timothée Chalamet, and make you want to pick up and move to Italy.

The Half of It

We already know Netflix is the King of rom coms. And we love a mushy romance (usually with Noah Centino as the lead) as much as the next person, but we’re pretty damn excited about The Half of It — a rom com celebrating diversity and friendship with a twist. Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis) is a shy, lonely, Chinese-American straight-A student living in the small town of Squahamish. Strapped for cash, she agrees to help the school jock Paul (Daniel Diemer) woo over his crush by writing notes for her. The only trouble? Ellie just so happens to a crush on the same girl. The Half of It will pull on your heartstrings, especially after Ellie and Paul strike up an adorable friendship. We are here for it all.

BlacKkKlansman

A film directed by the iconic Spike Lee with Jordan Peele – the mastermind behind recent hits Get Out and Us – on the production credit was always going to be unreal, and BlacKkKlansman does not disappoint. Loosely based on actual events, the film follows Ron Stallworth’s infiltration of the local Klu Klux Klan chapter as he attempts to expose the individuals beneath the white hoods. As the first African-American detective in the Colorado Springs police department, Stallworth sends his Jewish co-worker to the gatherings in his place.

All the Bright Places

Based on the bestselling YA novel of the same name by Jennifer Niven, All the Bright Places tells the story of two people – a popular girl and an outcast ‘freak’ – who accidentally form a powerful bond as fate leads them to helping each other deal with grief and mental illness. Elle Fanning stars as leading lady Violet Markey, who is dealing with survivor’s guilt, and Justice Smith as Theodore Finch who is struggling with an undiagnosed mental illness and can’t stop thinking about death. Directed by Brett Haley, All the Bright Places is about two people, unsuspectingly falling in love while they unsuspectedly save each other.

Uncut Gems

This is Adam Sandler like you’ve never seen him before. Uncut Gems follows Howard Ratner (Sandler), a gambling addict and gemstone dealer who runs a jewelry store in New York’s Diamond District. His gambling addiction has left him with debt up to his eyeballs and a broken marriage – but after discovering a rare uncut rock of Ethiopian gems, he thinks he’s finally found the solution to all his problems. With an interest from Boston Celtic’s Kevin Garnett (who plays himself in the movie), Ratner is feeling confident and makes a chaotic and high-stake bet in the NBA playoffs, with disastrous consequences. Adam Sandler himself said this movie was snubbed at the Oscars this year – and to be honest, he’s not wrong – Uncut Gems will have you on the edge of your seat for its entirety. He also promised he would come back and make a movie “so bad on purpose just to make you all pay” if the movie didn’t win. So… Grown Ups 3?

6 Underground

From suiting up as everyone’s favourite mischievous superhero, Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds returns to the stream screen with a team of untraceable mercenaries on a “bold and bloody mission” to bring down a brutal dictator”. Directed by Michael Buy, 6 Underground follows an elite group of international operatives who fake their own deaths in an attempt to erase their past and begin work in the shadows to help save the world.

The agents recruited by the man behind it all, One (Reynolds), are all known by their code names. Two (Mélanie Laurent) is hired as the resident spy, Three (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is enlisted as hitman, while Four works as the parkour runner and Five (Adria Arjona) as the team’s doctor. Dave Franco similarly joins the gang as the driver known as Six, with sniper Corey Hawkins also working as Seven.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Reunite with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) and get your Breaking Bad fix with El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. After the hit show aired its final episode in 2013, the writers have made a comeback with this sequel and will finally reveal what really happened at the end of the series when Pinkman was kidnapped by a drug gang and kept in captivity. The crime thriller is written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan.

The Laundromat

The Laundromat is one of this year’s most anticipated movies, giving audiences a suitably big name cast to cover what is said to be the largest data leak in history. Steven Soderbergh’s fictional take on the Panama Papers follows a retired woman named Ellen (Meryl Streep) who gets caught up in all sorts of trouble when she starts investigating why she wasn’t able to sue those responsible for the terrible accident that led to her husband’s death. After finding out this was all due to a fake insurance policy and dodgy dealings involving two lawyers (Antonio Banderas and Gary Oldman) from a Panama-based firm, Ellen quickly learns her problem is linked to a huge offshore tax scheme helping the world’s richest and most powerful get away with tax evasion. From then on, Ellen does everything she can to track down and expose the duo behind it all.

What movie should I watch on Netflix?

While this list is incredibly subjective, we hope it gives you some idea as to what to watch next time you fire up Netflix. If you’ve got a spare weekend or three, these movies are well worth a look into. Fire up the telly, dim the lights and get comfy because you probably won’t want to move!

