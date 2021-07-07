For its unrivalled range of content, from the gripping to the quirky and downright strange, Netflix Australia has you covered. If you’re wondering what to watch this weekend, fire up the telly, load Netflix and settle in for some binge watching.

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in Australia as people move away from traditional free-to-air TV, sick of all the ads and mindless programming. The beauty of Netflix is that it’s constantly updating and expanding its library to deliver even more exciting content – both ‘Original’ and licensed. If you’re after something to keep you glued to the couch, read on for Canstar Blue’s top 20 shows to watch on Netflix.

Top 20 Shows on Netflix

Below are – in this author’s opinion – the top 20 shows you should take a look at on Netflix right now. Cast aside the clichéd Orange is the New Black and House of Cards recommendations for now – there are some left-of-field suggestions here, listed in no apparent order! Or prefer to watch a movie? See our list of the best movies on Netflix.

Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty – you either love it or you hate it. If you sit in the rare and lucky group of having never seen it, then have I got a wild ride for you. It’s the story of Morty, a young boy and his insane, reckless drunk scientist of a grandfather Rick, who also happens to be the smartest man in the universe. Without a care for the whims of Morty, Rick drags him around the thousands of galaxies on quests for important things like death crystals, elusive hamburger sauce and the perfect toilet. While it might all sound a bit childish and ridiculous, Rick and Morty is smattered and at times saturated, with higher concept storylines designed to blow your mind, or at least keep you happily entertained for 30 minutes.

GLOW

Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling unite in GLOW, the show that makes no apologies for its Spandex, hairspray and unrelenting SMACK DOWNS. It’s is 1985 and Ruth Wilder is an actress in Los Angeles who can’t find work. Desperate, she responds to an ad looking for women to ‘act’ in a new type of show, a wrestling show. She and a jumbled group of misfit women make the team and together with a dried-up director and a hedge-fund party boy, put together one of the most captivating wrestling squads the world has seen. Fit sisters, fighting for themselves.

Derry Girls

Derry Girls throws a spotlight on a volatile time in Ireland, when bombs shook bridges and soldiers patrolled the streets. That’s nothing though, if you were a teenager in Derry in the 1990s you had way worse troubles, like dead nuns, smirking Virgin Mary’s and being banned from the chip shop. This is the world of the five protagonists who star in the coming-of-age series about growing up in the tiny town of Derry. If the accents alone don’t bring you joy, the hilarious shenanigans and highly lovable characters surely will. And with season three on the way, it’s a good time to visit Derry!

Sweet Tooth

While not what you’d likely think of when you think of DC Comics, Sweet Tooth is set in the world where hybrids – half humans and half animals – are part of the general population, although they aren’t generally accepted, with some even hunted. Gus, a deer-boy hybrid, is hunted by humans, and flees to the safety of the forest, before he meets and befriends a stranger, who promises to lead him to a hybrid sanctuary.

Workin’ Moms

Being a parent is never easy, particular when you’re balancing your own social life, career, friendships and all manner of life admin in addition to looking after your little cherubs, and Workin’ Moms looks to capture exactly that, although with a few more shenanigans and little bit more mayhem. Following a group of women who met through a parenting group, Workin’ Moms balances being a parent with being your own person.

Jupiter’s Legacy

From the mind of Kick-Ass and Kingsman comes another action-packed adventure, this time exploring the changing of the guard when it comes to superheroes taking over the family business. Starring Josh Duhamel as one of the world’s first superheroes, Jupiter’s Legacy looks at how the children of the world’s superheroes have to live up to the expectations set by their parents as the old guard look to hang up their capes.

Gallipoli

Originally airing on Channel 9 in 2015, Gallipoli follows the ANZAC troops landing and digging into the Turkish peninsula in the First World War. Starring Kodi Smit-McPhee (X-Men: Apocalypse) as Tolly, a 17-year-old who joins up with his older brother Bevan, the mini-series showcases the horrors of war and loss of innocence from both sides of the trenches.

Money, Explained

Want to learn a bit more about finance but aren’t keen on watching a seminar or listening to your mate who’s invested in crypto? Money, Explained might be just the ticket, with the limited series part of a wider ‘Explained’ series available on Netflix, which breaks down topics to something more easily digestible. While more skewed to an American audience, it might be an easy way to dip your toe into the world of dollars and cents.

Behind Her Eyes

A limited series based on a steamy but unnerving love triangle between three Londoners, Behind Her Eyes follows single-mum Louise as she begins her new job as a receptionist in a mental health institute. However, after meeting her new boss on a night out, the two start an affair, with Louise also striking up a friendship with her boss’ wife, with plenty of twists, turns and downright weird happenings in every episode.

Lupin

This Netflix original is giving us major Now You See Me vibes — which makes sense, seeing as the first five episodes are directed by the movie’s filmmaker Louis Leterrier. The French mystery thriller follows Assane Diop (played by The Intouchables Omar Sy) who lost his father after he hung himself after being wrongfully accused of a crime. 25 years later, Assane decides to get his revenge — taking inspiration from the world-famous gentleman thief “Arséne Lupin, Gentleman Burglar”. Set to the backdrop of a modern-day Paris (slightly more realistic than Emily in Paris), Lupin has everyone talking. Season two is already in the works!

Bling Empire

It’s the Crazy, Rich, Asians and Gossip Girl reality-drama crossover we never knew we needed — but here we are. Bling Empire follows a group of agonisingly-rich friends living in Los Angeles who basically just spend all of their money and gossip (goals). The stars of the show include the son of Singaporean billionaire Kane Liam, the ‘Calvin Harris’ of Asia and DJ Kim Lee, model Kevin Kreider, actor Andrew Gray, couture collector Christine Chiu, denim heiress Cherie Chan, entrepreneur Kelly Mi Li, former equestrian and daughter of a Beijing tech billionaire Jaime Xie and the half-Japanese and half-Russian daughter of a weapon manufacturer billionaire, Anna Sha. Yes, you read all of those correctly. It’s trashy TV, but oh so good.

Bridgerton

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away with Murder know that Shonda Rhimes can pretty much do no wrong — and her new period drama is no different. Bridgerton, based off the beloved books by Julia Quinn, is set in London in the Regency period and follows the high society during ‘courting’ season. It’s pretty much Pride and Prejudice meets Gossip Girl (except the voiceover and narrator is Julie Andrews instead of Kristen Bell). Phoebe Dynevor stars as Daphne, the eldest daughter of the influential Bridgerton family and the most promising young debutante in the 1813 social season. The cutthroat London marriage circuit sees her land in the arms of the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page), the most sought-after, yet emotionally unavailable, suitor for the season.

Feel Good

This semi-autobiographical series from Canadian comedian Mae Martin was the underdog laugh-out-loud comedy series of 2020. Feel Good follows the life of Mae (played by Martin), a stand-up comedian and recovering addict who enters an all-consuming new relationship with her girlfriend George (Charlotte Richie). Mae’s addictive tendencies and George’s sexual identity prove to be a rocky pairing — but it’s certainly entertaining to watch. Feel Good also stars Lisa Kudrow as Mae’s mother and season two is slated for release sometime in 2021.

The Crown

Two new characters we’ve all been eagerly waiting for have finally arrived on The Crown — the one and only Lady Diana, and Gillian Anderson’s horrifically accurate Margaret Thatcher. The two newcomers breathe fresh life into the royal drama, moulding The Crown to its best television yet at four seasons in. With the same actors from the previous season, this new era covers the turbulent royal drama between 1977 and 1990, including the rollercoaster ‘love story’ of Diana (Emma Corrin) and Charles (Josh O’Connor, a man far too dreamy for the likes of Charles); the great rivalry between the Queen (Olivia Coleman) and Thatcher; Michael Fagan’s break-in at Buckingham Palace; and Lord Mountbatten’s funeral. God save the Queen; The Crown has never been better.

The Queen’s Gambit

This period drama miniseries has captured the attention of the globe — and it’s literally about a game of chess. An adaption of Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel of the same name, The Queen’s Gambit tells the story of orphan and chess prodigy Beth Harmon (played by Anya Taylor-Joy). When sent to an orphanage at aged nine, Beth simultaneously discovers her unusual talent for chess and develops an addiction to tranquilisers provided by the orphanage to sedate the children. As Beth grows older, she discovers the power and money in the male-dominated world of competitive chess and becomes addicted to the thrill of winning (something which she has convinced herself she can’t do without the help of narcotics). As Beth rises to the top of the chess world, she begins to hit rock bottom as she plays a game far more dangerous than chess.

Arrow

Fans of DC will tell you that the bad-boy-turned-superhero TV action show Arrow is long-running (and never ending, with season eight just launching on Netflix) show for a reason. Based on the DC Comics character Green Arrow, Stephen Amell stars as the spoiled billionaire playboy Oliver Queen, who goes missing and is presumed dead after his yacht is lost at sea. That is, until he appears five years later as ‘The Hood’ and then later, ‘The Arrow’, to set about cleaning up and protecting his corrupted hometown, Starling City. Whether you’re a die-hard of the DC world or just starting to dip your toes in, Arrow is a great place to start.

Schitt’s Creek

Ew, David! Schitt’s Creek has recently been in the spotlight for sweeping the comedy category at the Emmy’s, but the feel-good Canadian comedy has been killing it since its release in 2015. Created by father-son due Eugene and Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek follows the formally wealthy Rose family — Johnny (Eugene Levy), David (Dan Levy), Moira (Catherine O’Hara) and Alexis (Annie Murphy) — whose empty bank accounts force them to relocate to Schitt’s Creek, the small town they once bought as a joke. Now living in the ‘Rosebud motel’, the family have to learn to live without their money — and within five square feet of each other.

Cobra Kai

What started out as a YouTube Red miniseries sequel to the hit Karate Kid movies has now made its way to one of the biggest streaming platforms available. Originally created in 2018 as somewhat of a joke, Cobra Kai is set thirty-four years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, starring the original leads from the movies, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence and Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso. Cobra Kai however, is told from the perspective of the once-antagonist Johnny Lawrence as he reopens the Cobra Kai karate dojo, which leads to the rekindling of his old rivalry with Daniel.

The Sinner

You may or may not have seen the first two seasons of The Sinner. We can’t deny it’s some of the very best detective crime/thriller television available on Netflix right now, but it was never the most-watched show on the platform. That was, until, the third season was released just recently. Arguably the best season of the anthology crime show to date, The Sinner is enjoying a new wave of success with Matt Bomer starring as this season’s ‘suspect/victim’. For those unfamiliar with the Jessica Biel-produced show’s concept, Bill Pullman stars as Detective Harry Ambrose (the only regular each season) as he investigates crimes committed by unlikely suspects and attempts to uncover their motivations. This time around Bomer stars as Jamie Burns, an expectant father who reaches out to Ambrose after the loss of a close friend. That’s all we’ll say for now.

Unorthodox

Based on a true story from Deborah Feldman’s New York Times bestselling autobiography, Unorthodox is a terrifying story of one woman’s bravery and self-determination to leave her ultra-orthodox Jewish community in New York City for a new life in Berlin. Shira Hass stars as our hero, the 19-year-old Esther “Etsy” Shapiro, who is living in an unhappy arranged marriage in Brooklyn. In pursuit of a different life, she flees to Berlin where her estranged mother lives — but is closely followed by her husband, who is desperate to find her after learning she is pregnant. Unorthodox is only a four-part miniseries, but it will shake you to your core.

What should I binge watch on Netflix?

No matter your TV tastes, Netflix has new shows and new seasons releasing all the time. The beauty with Netflix is the large majority of its TV series are released all at once, meaning you can binge watch instead of having to wait weekly for the new episode. Netflix has plenty on offer here, and if you’re looking for something new to watch, or you have a free weekend, the above shows may be suitable. So grab the popcorn and snacks, get in your pyjamas and have a weekend in full of bingeing delight!

