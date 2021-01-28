Stan announces Sports add-on cost and content

Get ready to crowd around the TV for the next big rugby game, with Stan and Nine Entertainment Co announcing the price tag associated with its latest venture – the Stan Sports add-on.

Unveiled in late 2020, Stan Sport will be the new home of rugby content in Australia, playing host to a range of competitions and grades, including Super Rugby AU, Super Rugby Aotearoa, Trans-Tasman Tournament, Rugby Championship, Bledisloe Cup and more.

And it will only cost fans $10 a month.

“For the first time in Rugby’s history, fans can experience the game from its grassroots all the way to the international level”, says Stan CEO, Mike Sneesby.

“As Rugby kicks off with Stan Sport, Stan will continue to deliver Australians the highest quality productions whilst maintaining great value for money.”

Matches will be ad-free, live and on-demand, with Stan Sport also providing a library of classic Wallabies and Super Rugby matches to help you get your fix in between games.

What’s on Stan Sport?

Stan Sport will showcase the following rugby competitions and leagues:

Super Rugby Au

Super Rugby Aotearoa

Trans-Tasman Tournament

Rugby Championship

Bledisloe Cup

Shute Shield

Hospital Cup

Currie Cup

New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship

Super W

Wallabies and Wallaroos test matches

SANZAAR Union home test matches

How much is Stan Sport?

Stan Sport will cost $10 a month, and can be added on to your existing Stan subscription. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to sign-up to just Stan Sport, with at least a Stan Base subscription needed before you can sign-up and watch the Stan Sport content.

To get you set before the first whistle, Stan Sport is also offering a 30-day free trial for those who pre-activate the add-on, with the free trial commencing when Stan Sport official launches. Viewers can sign up via the Stan website or app.

While there has been no official word as to when Stan Sport will actually launch, with the Super Rugby Au kicking off on February 19 – and the Super Rugby Aotearoa commencing a week later on February 26 – fans can expect Stan Sports to be ready to roll around then.

Regardless of whether you’re a casual fan or a footy diehard, getting your fill of local and international matches for just $10 a month will be a decision you don’t have to send to the third umpire.

