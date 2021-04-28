Advertisement

The world of sport is a vast and tricky one to navigate, with fans bombarded by hundreds of options to choose from every day. Even for fans who know what they’re looking for, working out which streaming services show certain sports can be a full-time job in itself. Thankfully, Canstar Blue is here to help you sit back, relax and enjoy the game, listing the upcoming sporting events, seasons and matches – as well as where you can watch them – for the month of May in this article. If you’re ready for kick-off, read on.

Sports to watch in May

May 2021 will see the Indian Premier League begin, with the 2021 F1 Monaco Grand Prix get the green flag to go ahead, with the regular season continuing for the following sports and codes:

English Premier League

NBA

NRL

AFL

MLB

NHL

Super Rugby

Check out where you can watch each sport below.

Watch the Indian Premier League in May

Fans of the world’s biggest domestic cricket league will be delighted to find out that May is an absolute ripsnorter for fixtures. With games streaming every single day up until the Grand Final on the last day of May, IPL fanatics will be locked in to the subcontinent’s premier competition. However, you may be sacrificing Zs for some Ws (or Ls) as games start from 12am AEST at the earliest.

The IPL is available to Australian customers through Kayo and Foxtel, with full season coverage including playoff games and the Grand Final live and on-demand. For more information on how to watch the Indian Premier League, click here.

Watch the 2021 F1 Monaco Grand Prix in May

Whether Netflix’s “Drive to Survive” fuelled your newfound love for Formula 1, or you’ve been a super-fan from the beginning, the upcoming F1 Monaco Grand Prix is sure to have fans excited. The 2021 instalment of racing’s most prestigious circuit will feature the top dogs of Formula 1, including world number one Lewis Hamilton, and Australia’s very own Daniel Ricciardo.

There are a variety of ways F1 fans can catch the Monaco Grand Prix in Australia. Kayo and Foxtel are both offering coverage, however Kayo will give viewers access to both live and on-demand racing, while Foxtel just offers live coverage through Channel 506. Additionally, fans can check out Channel 10 or TenPlay for highlights of the racing action, completely free-of-charge. For more information on streaming options, click here.

Watch the English Premier League in May

May is also a blockbuster month for the English Premier League, with the regular season wrapping up in late May, but not before a hotly contested race for the title. With five game weeks left, plenty of teams are in contention to lift the trophy, with a battle for regulation also underway for teams to stay in the Premier League. Matches can be watched via Optus Sport, with match fixtures listed in our article here.

Watch the NBA in May

The NBA will continue its regular season in May, with the COVID-affected 2020-2021 season looking to mix things up a bit. A Play-In Tournament will be underway in mid-to-late May, with teams just on the cusp of the Playoffs taking to the court to see who makes it over the line. The official Playoffs will get underway in late May, with the bracket looking to see a competitive finals series get underway. To catch the NBA action, tune into Kayo or ESPN, or head over to our article here.

Watch the NRL in May

May will see Rounds 8-12 of the NRL get underway, with the end of May getting close to the halfway mark of the 2021 NRL season. Matches can be watched via free-to-air TV, or through Kayo and Foxtel, with more information available in our guide here.

Watch the AFL in May

May will see Rounds 7-11 of the AFL kick-off, with the end of May getting close to the halfway mark of the 2021 season. Matches can be watched via free-to-air TV, or through Kayo and Foxtel, with more information available in our guide here.

Watch the MLB in May

Baseball fans can catch MLB action almost everyday in May, as the 2021 MLB season gets well and truly underway. Fans can catch the action on Kayo and ESPN, with more information available in our guide here.

Watch the NHL in May

Multiple games and rounds of the NHL will be played in May, with the Playoffs set to get underway in July, meaning the season is starting to get to the pointy end. Fans can catch the NHL on Kayo and Foxtel, with more information in our guide here.

Watch the Super Rugby in May

May will play host to the Finals for both the Super Rugby tournament and the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition, with both finals series available to be streamed via newcomer Stan Sport.

There’s no shortage of sports coming, so make sure your calendars are free and the snacks are packed, it’s going to be a good time.

Picture credit: Prostock-studio/shutterstock.com, F1.com, NRL.com, NHL.com