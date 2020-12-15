The acclaimed Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk horror anthology series, commonly referred to as AHS, is beloved across the world for its crossover storylines, bizarre themes (Gaga as The Countess, for one) and the actors taking on more than one character across multiple seasons (a season of AHS without Sarah Paulson is not an AHS season at all).

American Horror Story is some of Murphy and Falchuk’s best work (besides GLEE, of course) but since the show originally premiered in America, it can be difficult to catch it in Oz. If you’re a diehard fan, no doubt you’ll be looking to re-live Jessica Lange’s iconic Name Game over and over again in preparation for season 10, and if you’ve yet to join the AHS cult — now is the time. We’ve done the hard work for you and tracked down everywhere you can stream every season, from Murder House to 1984, now it’s just up to you to enjoy them.

How to watch American Horror Story in Australia

To watch America Horror Story in Australia, you can tune into newcomer platform BINGE, Foxtel Now, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play or Fetch. All nine seasons are available for streaming on BINGE and Foxtel Now, with the first five on Amazon Prime. You can purchase or rent and download individual episodes or all nine seasons on iTunes, Google Play and Fetch.

American Horror Story on BINGE

All nine seasons of American Horror Story are available to stream on BINGE, Foxtel’s newest streaming platform. It is expected that season 10 will hit the platform shortly after its release in the US.

Sign up to BINGE

American Horror Story on Foxtel Now

All nine seasons of American Horror Story are now available to stream on Foxtel Now. As the sister streaming platform to BINGE, this is to be expected. Foxtel Now can be more on the pricey side, so check out the Foxtel Packages available to see how you can get your scares for the most affordable price.

American Horror Story on Amazon Prime

The first five seasons of American Horror Story are available on Amazon Prime Video. This means you can catch Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show and Hotel on the platform. There’s no word if or when the remaining four seasons will become available to Prime subscribers.

American Horror Story on iTunes

If you’ve plucked up the courage to check into the AHS Hotel, but aren’t sure how long you want to stay, you may want to check out American Horror Story on iTunes. This may also be ideal if you have Apple TV. You can purchase individual episodes for $3.49 each, season one for $9.99, seasons two through to seven for $29.99, season eight for $24.99 and season nine for $27.99. You can alternatively purchase a bundle containing all nine seasons for $139.99.

American Horror Story on Google Play

Similarly to iTunes, you can also poke you head into the AHS Coven and catch a few episodes here and there of American Horror Story with Google Play. This may be ideal if you have a Smart Android TV or Chromecast. On Google Play, you can purchase individual episodes for $2.99 each, or full seasons for a varied amount from $19.99 to $24.99.

American Horror Story on Fetch

American Horror Story can be purchased by Fetch users, either as individual episodes for $2.99 each, or full seasons ranging between $21.99 and $26.99.

What is American Horror Story about?

If you are yet to jump on the AHS bandwagon for whatever reason (it’s okay, we were too scared to watch it for years), then here’s the lowdown. Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s American Horror Story is an anthology horror series; each season conceived as its own miniseries on a topic that is loosely based on true events or myths, and almost always terrifying. Each season features new characters, however more often than not the actors remain the same — Murphy and Falchuk becoming famous for re-casting their favourite actors.

Each of the nine seasons takes place in a different location, including a haunted house, an insane asylum, a witch coven, freak show circus, haunted hotel, possessed farmhouse, a cult, the apocalypse, and a summer camp…

What can we expect in season 10 of American Horror Story?

So far, Murphy and Falchuk have remained pretty tight-lipped about the upcoming season of AHS that was halted earlier this year. However, Murphy did tease a photo on Instagram featuring the caption “things are beginning to wash up on shore…” so fans have been speculating that the upcoming season could be ocean related — we’re thinking mermaids, sirens, the lot. Filming has begun so fans should expect to catch season 10 of AHS sometime in 2021.

Catch up on seasons 1-9 of American Horror Story

With 103 hours of American Horror Story available, it doesn’t matter if you’re a long-time fan or just getting started — there’s plenty of content out there. Catch up on BINGE, Foxtel Now and Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play and Fetch in anticipation of AHS season 10.

Photo Credit: Foxtel