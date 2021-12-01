With both the EPL and Champion’s League underway, there’s already plenty to be excited about if you’re a fan of overseas football. And there is something else on the horizon that should keep you strapped in front of the TV – the FIFA Club World Cup. But how can you catch all the action in Australia? Find out here.

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup

The only way you can watch the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup live in Australia is through Optus Sport, with streaming available via the Optus Sport app – on mobile, laptop and desktop – or through partner platforms including Fetch, Apple TV, Apple Airplay, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Xbox.

Being a football fan in Australia isn’t easy, with late nights often the only way to catch the overseas action live. While sports streaming services like Kayo have proven their worth, (and given us an earlier bedtime through on-demand replays), Optus Sport has also weighed in on the football scene, securing exclusive broadcasting rights in Australia for the EPL and Champions League, meaning it’s no surprise the FIFA Club World Cup has been added to the ranks.

When does the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup start?

The FIFA Club World Cup kicks-off on February 3, 2022, with the final to be played on February 12. Below are the matches for the FIFA Club World Cup tournament.

Note: Auckland City has withdrawn from the competition, awarding Al-Duhail the win and advancement to the next round.

Match 1: Al Jazira vs Auckland City

Match 2: Al Ahly vs Monterrey

Match 3: Al Hilal vs Match 1 Winner

Match 4: Palmeiras vs Match 2 Winner

Match 5: Match 3 Loser vs Match 2 Loser

Match 6: Match 3 Winner vs Chelsea

Match 7: Match 6 Loser vs Match 4 Loser

Match 8 (Grand Final): Match 6 Winner vs Match 4 Winner

In addition to offering every match live and on-demand, Optus Sport also has ‘Scores on Sunday’, an in-house live football show analysing each and every game from the tournament, ideal for those who enjoy getting into the nitty-gritty of football.

How to get Optus Sport

Optus Sport is available as an optional extra on eligible Optus plans for no extra cost, but non-Optus customers, and Optus customers who don’t have an eligible plan, can still sign up to Optus Sport, which will set you back under $14.99 a month. If you’re only interested in signing up for the UEFA tournament, you can cancel at any time, but you’ll be charged for the month’s use.

What is the FIFA Club World Cup?

While not one of the most talked about competitions, the FIFA Club World Cup is another chance for clubs to take home a piece of silverware. Starting back in 2000, the FIFA Club World Cup sees seven teams from around the world – six of which are champions of their own confederation, and one from the host nation – compete, with the 2021 tournament hosted in the United Arab Emirates.

Teams competing in the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup are:

Palmeiras (CONMEBOL Confederation) – Winners of the 2021 Copa Libertadores

Chelsea (UEFA Confederation) – Winners of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League

Al Hilal (AFC Confederation) – Winners of the 2021 AFC Champions League

Al Ahly (CAF Confederation) – Winners of the 2020-21 CAF Champions League

Monterrey (CONCACAF Confederation) – Winners of the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League

Auckland City (OFC Confederation) – Nominated by the OFC

Al Jazira (AFC/Host Nation) – Winners of the 2020-21 Qatar Stars League

