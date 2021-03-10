Since the first episode aired in 1999, Futurama has been transporting viewers to the 31st Century for an exhilarating journey through space. The ultimate escapist cartoon series, which combines the nostalgia and jokes of the Simpsons with the sci-fi fantasy elements of your favourite space odyssey, might be the perfect balm to soothe your soul in the present. There are 128 episodes and 10 seasons all up, plus a few Christmas specials, so if you’re looking for some easy binge-worthy telly, the Futurama catalogue could be perfect to revisit.

Once a regular on free-to-air TV, it may seem like Futurama episodes are difficult to track down these days. Thankfully, we’ve found the best places to stream or purchase Futurama seasons and episodes in Australia.

How to watch Futurama in Australia

The entire Futurama catalogue can be streamed in Australia via Disney+, with select episodes and seasons available through Foxtel and 7Plus. Seasons and individual episodes of Futurama can also be bought from Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play and Microsoft.

Futurama on Disney+

A Disney+ subscription allows you to stream all 10 seasons of Futurama straight to your device. This is currently the only streaming platform in Australia that offers the full Futurama library on-demand.

There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $8.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $89.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.

Futurama on Foxtel

Foxtel offers a limited number of Futurama seasons that are broadcast on Fox8 and can be recorded for you to re-watch whenever you like. A Foxtel Now Essentials subscription will give you access to Fox8, and one or two seasons of Futurama at a time.

Futurama on 7Plus

Futurama episodes are broadcast sporadically on free-to-air telly, so you can watch a few episodes from one or two seasons on 7Plus. Each episode is usually available for a month before it’s replaced, so you could check in regularly to see what’s available at the time.

Futurama on Amazon Prime Video

If you’re more of a pay as you go person, Amazon Prime Video lets you purchase whole seasons or individual episodes of Futurama. The price of content ranges from just $1.99 per episode and $3.99 for the whole first season, while costing $2.99 per episode or $8.99 per season for the later seasons.

Futurama from the Microsoft Store

You can purchase all 10 seasons individually from the Microsoft store for $22.99 upwards, with individual episodes available from $2.99 each.

Futurama on YouTube

If you have a YouTube account, you can purchase individual episodes or entire seasons of Futurama for your viewing pleasure. Individual episodes cost around $2.99 each, while seasons cost between $24.49 and $27.49, depending on the quality. YouTube also has some fun extras, such as the Futurama Christmas Collection, available to purchase.

Futurama on Google Play

Google Play has a number of options for buying Futurama seasons and episodes. The first four seasons are available to purchase as one big episode that will cost around $6 to $8, or you can individually purchase episodes from all 10 seasons. You can also go the whole hog and buy the complete series, all 128 episodes, for $90.49.

What is Futurama about?

Futurama is an animated sit-com created by Matt Groening that aired between 1999 and 2013. The sci-fi comedy follows the adventures of pizza-boy, Philip J. Fry, who stumbles into a freezer and is accidentally cryogenically preserved for… 1,000 years, before being revived in the 31st Century. Fry finds work at an interplanetary delivery company, working alongside the one-eyed Leela and robot Bender, and adventures ensue in the futuristic New York City, now inhabited by aliens and space monsters.

