How to watch the Indian Premier League in Australia

While the Big Bash may have finished for another season, the Twenty20 still has a few more overs left in it, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to kick off again. One of the most-watched cricket tournaments in the world, the IPL attracts plenty of high-class players, meaning there’s no shortage of wickets, big sixes and action to tune into. Where exactly can you watch the 2021 IPL season in Australia? Find out in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch the Indian Premier League

IPL Logo

Kayo and Foxtel are currently the only outlets to broadcast live and on-demand coverage of the Indian Premier League in Australia, with both offering coverage for other forms of cricket for those a fan of the red or the white ball.

Indian Premier League on Kayo

Kayo covers all matches of the IPL season, including the playoffs and Grand Final, with both live and on-demand coverage available. Replays of select matches from previous season are also available, along with the Player Auction. You can sign up to Kayo via the links below.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens/same time viewing Advertised Cost^^/month
Kayo Logo

Basic Subscription

  • More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand
  • Watch on 2 screens at the same time
  • 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only)

min. cost $25 over 1 month

 2No. of Screens /same time viewing $25Advertised Cost/month Go To Site
Kayo Logo

Premium Subscription

  • More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand
  • Watch on 3 screens at the same time
  • 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only)

min. cost $35 over 1 month

 3No. of Screens /same time viewing $35
Advertised Cost/month		 Go To Site
Kayo Logo

Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription

  • Special Offer: Save $10/mth on Kayo for 12 months
  • Available to Telstra customers only. T&Cs Apply
  • Stream over 50 sports, Live & On Demand
  • Watch on 2 screens at the same time – Add up to 5 profiles

min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth

 2No. of Screens /same time viewing $25$15
Advertised Cost/month		 Get Offeron Telstra’s website
^^View important information

Indian Premier League on Foxtel

Foxtel covers the full season of the IPL, with both live and on-demand coverage available through Fox Cricket (Channel 501). Foxtel also has a variety of talk shows and sporting documentaries, with Fox Cricket available through its Sports Package.

When does the 2021 IPL season start?

The 2021 IPL season is expected to begin on April 11, 2021, with the regular season due to run until late May. The 2021 IPL playoffs and Grand Final are expected to be played in the final week of May, 2021.

Photo Credit: IPL

