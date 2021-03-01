With the NBA season well and truly heating up, fans have something else to look forward to – the All-Star Events. An annual showcase of some of the best players in the league, the 2021 NBA All-Star event is about to tip-off, although it may look a little different this year. But where can you catch all the action in Australia? Find out below.

Here’s how to watch the NBA All-Star Event in Australia

The 2021 NBA All-Star events will be broadcast live on both Kayo and Foxtel (through ESPN) from 8am AEST on Monday, March 8.

NBA All-Star on Kayo

One of the most popular options for Aussie basketball fans, Kayo offers a live showcase of the full NBA All-Star schedule, including the All Star Pre-Game Show, Skills Challenge, 3 Point Contest, Dunk Contest, as well as the main event – the All-Star Game.

NBA All-Star on Foxtel & ESPN

ESPN (Channel 509) offers live coverage of the NBA All-Star Event, including the All Star Pre-Game Show, Skills Challenge, 3 Point Contest, Dunk Contest, as well as the All-Star Game itself.

When is the NBA All-Star Event?

The NBA All-Star Event will be broadcast in Australia on Monday, March 8, 2021, with coverage starting at the following times:

NBA All-Star Pre-Game Show – 8am (AEST) Monday, March 8

– 8am (AEST) Monday, March 8 NBA Skills Challenge & 3 Point Contest – 10:30am (AEST) Monday, March 8

– 10:30am (AEST) Monday, March 8 NBA All-Star Game (with Slam Dunk Contest at halftime)– 12pm (AEST) Monday, March 8

Who’s playing in the NBA All-Star Game?

The 2021 All-Star Game sees team captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant face off, with the format returning to the traditional East Vs. West competition. The 2021 All Star teams are listed below:

Team LeBron

LeBron James – Los Angeles Lakers (Starter)

Stephen Curry – Golden State Warriors (Starter)

Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets (Starter)

Kawhi Leonard – Los Angeles Clippers (Starter)

Luka Doncic – Dallas Mavericks (Starter)

Anthony Davis – Los Angeles Lakers

Paul George – Los Angeles Clippers

Damian Lillard – Portland Trailblazers

Rudy Gobert – Utah Jazz

Chris Paul – Phoenix Suns

Donovan Mitchell – Utah Jazz

Zion Williamson – New Orleans Pelicans

Devin Booker – Phoenix Suns

Coached by Quin Snyder – Utah Jazz

Team Durant

Kevin Durant – Brooklyn Nets (Starter)

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks (Starter)

Bradley Beal – Washington Wizards (Starter)

Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers (Starter)

Kyrie Irving – Brooklyn Nets (Starter)

James Harden – Brooklyn Nets

Ben Simmons – Philadelphia 76ers

Domantas Sabonis – Indiana Pacers

Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown – Boston Celtics

Zach LaVine – Chicago Bulls

Julius Randle – New York Knicks

Nikola Vucevic – Orlando Magic

Coached by Doc Rivers – Philadelphia 76ers

Photo credit: NBA.com