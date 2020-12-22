Riverdale is the show that seems to never run out of ridiculous ideas and antics. What started as a high school drama about Archie struggling between football and music (and Veronica and Betty) has now escalated into a full-fledge bonkers show about murder, underground drug scandals, prison, and ghosts.

Over the last four seasons, we’ve seen Veronica’s dad single-handedly destroy the town of Riverdale and throw Archie in prison, Betty’s dad admit to actual murder as the Black Hood, the role-playing board game Gryphons and Gargoyles shut down Riverdale High, and of course, Chad Michael Murray’s appearance as organ harvester and cult leader Edgar Evernever.

There’s clearly never a dull moment on Riverdale, so where can you catch up on all the action? Luckily, there’s a few places Aussies can catch Archie, Jughead, Veronica and Betty up to their old tricks.

How to watch Riverdale in Australia

To watch Riverdale in Australia, you can tune into Netflix for the first four seasons, or iTunes and Google Play to either purchase and download or rent individual episodes or seasons.

Riverdale on Netflix

All four seasons of Riverdale are available to stream now on Netflix Australia. The fifth season will become available for streaming on the platform in early January 2021.

Riverdale on iTunes

If you’re keen on checking into the town of Riverdale for a night, but not a permanent move, then you may want to go old school and check out Riverdale on iTunes. This may also be ideal if you have Apple TV. You can purchase individual episodes for $3.59 each, seasons one, two and three for $9.99, and season four for $29.99.

Riverdale on Google Play

Similarly to iTunes, you can also catch a few episodes of Riverdale here and there on Google Play. This may be ideal if you have a Smart Android TV or Google Chromecast. On Google Play, you can purchase an individual episode for $1.99 each, season one for $9.99, or seasons two and three for $29.99 each. Currently, season four is not available on Google Play.

What is Riverdale about?

Based on the characters of the famous ‘Archie’ comics, Riverdale is a high school teen noir that follows ‘the core four’ of the comics — the leading man Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Jughead ‘I’m a weirdo’ Jones (Cole Sprouse), Archie’s long-time best friend Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and beautiful newcomer Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes). Alongside the fiery Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), her Southside Serpent girlfriend Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) and police’s son Kevin Keller (Casey Cott), the gang face more than just every day “teen stuff”, as dark and evil forces (yes, including Veronica’s Dad) threaten their lives and the people that they love in Riverdale.

What can expect in season 5?

Season five of Riverdale will begin with the prom and graduation of Archie and the gang that we all deserve, after it was cut from season four earlier this year due to COVID. The season will then apparently jump seven years into the future, and we get an entire season with the Riverdale teens being all grown up. Will Betty and Jughead still be together then? It has also been revealed that a pregnancy is on the cards for Toni, but we are yet to know if Cheryl is a part of it or not. Personally, we’re just hoping that Archie isn’t anywhere near a jail.

Catch up on seasons 1-4 of Riverdale

It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been a devoted Riverdale fan because you’ve got the summer to catch up on the first four seasons before season five hits in January, with Netflix, iTunes and Google Play on deck to help you get up to speed.

