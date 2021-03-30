How to watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch in Australia

It’s a good time to be a Star Wars fan. The Mandalorian kept the good times rolling (Baby Yoda 4eva), and Disney announced late last year that plenty more from the universe far far away will be hitting our screens later in 2021 and 2022. And it’s particular good news for fans of The Clone Wars, with Star Wars: The Bad Batch looking to fill that clone-shaped hole in your heart. But where can you catch all the action of Star Wars: The Bad Batch in Australia? Find out in this Canstar Blue article.

How to watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be available exclusively via Disney+, as the Star Wars universe falls under the wide reach of Disney. Star Wars: The Bad Batch will premiere with a 70-minute episode on May 4 (a special day for all Star Wars fans), with episodes released weekly from May 7 onwards.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+

The full series of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+, with the series premiering on May 4, 2021.

Sign up to Disney+

There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $119.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.

What is Star Wars: The Bad Batch about?

A spin-off from the popular Clone Wars animated series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows a squad of enhanced, and slightly unstable, Clone Troopers during the Clone Wars (which is set after Episode II and before Episode IV in the Star Wars universe). Officially labelled Clone Force 99, but otherwise known as ‘The Bad Batch’, the squad are often sent on the most dangerous missions, before turning into a mercenary squad as the Clone Wars comes to an end. Created by Dave Filoni (who also worked on Star Wars: Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian), The Bad Batch looks to be in safe hands.

Want to watch more Star Wars?

If you’re a Star Wars fan, Disney+ is the place to be, with the films – including 2019’s Rise of Skywalker – available to stream, alongside a number of shows, including the popular Mandalorian, The Clone Wars alongside a number of shorts and specials to keep you going.

Photo Credit: Disney+