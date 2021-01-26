How to watch the Super Bowl live in Australia

The Holy Grail of American sports, the Super Bowl is one of the biggest global sporting events, with the match itself, post-game celebrations, half-time show and even the TV adverts something that many look forward to all season long. Of course, Aussie fans have had to settle for late nights and early mornings to keep up to date with the regular NFL season, but where can you watch Super Bowl 55 live here in Australia? The good news is, it’s easier that you may think.

Here’s how to watch the Super Bowl in Australia

Super Bowl LV will be broadcast live on Channel 7, 7Mate, and ESPN from 9:30am (AEST) on Monday, February 8, but if you can’t make it to the couch in time, Kayo will have live coverage from 9:00am, as well as a replay ready to go later in the day.

Super Bowl on Kayo

One of the most popular options for Aussie NFL fans, Kayo has both live and on-demand coverage of the Super Bowl. If you’re not already a subscriber, check out the plans below.

Super Bowl on Foxtel & ESPN

ESPN will be broadcasting Fox America’s coverage of Super Bowl LV, which you can watch on Channel 509 (ESPN) if you have a Foxtel subscription. You can also stream the Super Bowl on the Foxtel Go app.

Super Bowl on free-to-air TV

Channel 7 is continuing its coverage of the Super Bowl, with the match and post-game coverage to be shown on either Channel 7 or 7Mate, depending on your location. Check your local guide to see which channel, and at what time, the Super Bowl is on.

You can also stream the Super Bowl on Plus7.

Super Bowl on NFL Gamepass

The official streaming service of the NFL, you can purchase a game pass for the Super Bowl for around $30AUD, although this is just for live coverage, with no replays available. You can sign up to Gamepass online.

What time does the Super Bowl start in Australia?

Super Bowl LV is set to kick off at 9:30am AEST, although be sure to check your local schedule in case pre-game coverage is available.

Where is the Super Bowl being played?

The Super Bowl will be played at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, with future Super Bowls to be played at the following locations:

Super Bowl 56: Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles

Super Bowl 57: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Super Bowl 58: Mercedes-Benz Superdome: New Orleans

Who’s performing in the Super Bowl half-time show?

While the majority of people tuning in will be doing so to watch the on-field action of the Super Bowl, some will be more interested in the half-time show. This year, The Weeknd is expected to perform during the main half-time show, with Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church performing the national anthem, with both musicians chosen via fan-voting.

How to watch the Pro Bowl

Arguably as big as the Super Bowl in terms of flashy plays, the Pro Bowl traditionally showcases the best players not involved in the Super Bowl in a number of team events between the National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC).

However, due to the COVID pandemic, the 2021 Pro Bowl will be different to previous years, in that there won’t be the usual events and showcases, with players instead playing each other in the Madden 21 videogame. Pro Bowl rosters were finalised and announced in December 2020, with the 2021 Pro Bowl expected to kick-off on Sunday, January 31, with coverage expected to be done via live-stream.

