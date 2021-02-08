It’s the OG fantasy story that pretty much gave birth to the genre. J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy was ground breaking in every way — it expanded the demand for epic fantasy adventures and spawned and inspired creations that resulted in the likes of Star Wars, Harry Potter and Game of Thrones. Basically, it’s a really big deal.

But, tracking down where to watch the iconic fantasy franchise is kind of like searching for the One Ring — exhausting, time consuming, and extremely difficult. So, how can Aussies join the fellowship for a good old adventure? Read on to find out in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch The Lord of the Rings in Australia

To watch The Lord of the Rings in Australia, you can rent or purchase all three movies from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video or Microsoft. Unfortunately, the franchise is not currently available on any of the major streaming platforms in Australia.

The Lord of the Rings on iTunes

All three of the original The Lord of the Rings trilogy — The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and The Return of the King — are available to rent or purchase on iTunes. This may also be ideal if you have Apple TV. You can rent individual movies for $4.99 each, purchase for $14.99 each, or fork out $29.99 for the trilogy, or $49.99 for the extended edition trilogy.

The Lord of the Rings on Google Play

Similarly to iTunes, you can catch all three The Lord of the Rings films on Google Play. This may be ideal if you have a Smart Android TV or Chromecast. Rent individual movies for $4.99 each or purchase them for a range of prices between $14.99-$19.99.

The Lord of the Rings on Amazon Prime Video

All three of The Lord of the Rings movies can be purchased or rented on Amazon Prime Video. Rent individual movies for $4.99 or purchase movies for $19.99 each.

The Lord of the Rings on Microsoft

The Lord of the Rings movies are available from Microsoft, either to rent or purchase. Rent individual movies for $3.99, or purchase movies from $17.99 each.

What is The Lord of the Rings about?

Based on the beloved series by J.R.R Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings is set in the fictional Middle-Earth and follows the adventures of the young, unlikely hero Frodo (played by Elijah Wood) who inherits the One Ring from his uncle Bilbo. The ring has the power to control the whole world — and some powerful forces are determined to find it — but the ring must be destroyed in order to achieve peace. Officially appointed as Ringbearer, Frodo sets out to destroy the One Ring in the fires of Mount Doom, and we’re along for the epic journey.

How to watch The Lord of the Rings franchise in Australia

If you’re yet to catch the wider The Lord of the Ring universe, are you even a real fan? Here’s where you can watch The Hobbit and the new highly anticipated prequel series to The Lord of the Rings.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey – Stream on Stan, or rent/purchase on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon or Microsoft.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug – Stream on Stan, or rent/purchase on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon or Microsoft.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies – Stream on Stan, or rent/purchase on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon or Microsoft.

The Lord of the Rings TV series – coming to Amazon Prime in 2021

