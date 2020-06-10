Full speed ahead with end of financial year car sales

A new car is a hefty purchase to make, but when the end of financial year sales roll around, vehicle manufacturers are looking to offload old models to make way for new stock, meaning motorists can drive off in a new set of wheels having got an awesome bargain. Here is a quick guide to some of the most eye-catching EOFY car sales this year.

EOFY Car Sales

Mitsubishi

One of the most common brands seen on Australian roads, Japanese manufacturer Mitsubishi has a number of popular models on sale, including the Triton utility, plus the majority of its SUV range. Mitsubishi’s EOFY discounts range between a $500 and $1,500, with other incentives including a seven year warranty and an instant asset write-off for ABN holders on select models.

Here are some of the Mitsubishi models available during the EOFY sale:

Mitsubishi Mirage ES 2WD Petrol – $16,990 Driveaway

Mitsubishi Outlander LS 2WD Petrol – $35,090 Driveaway

Mitsubishi Triton GLX 4WD Double Cab Petrol – $35,990 Driveaway

Mitsubishi Pajero GLX 4WD Diesel – $50,490 Driveaway

Hyundai

Offering a number of discounts, Korean brand Hyundai is keen to get motorists through the door, with a number of its popular vehicles available at reduced prices in its ‘See It to Believe It’ sale. Those looking for a bit more bang for their buck may be interested as Hyundai is offering discounts of up $1,500 on select models, with additional discounts on select models for ABN holders. Alternatively, Hyundai is also offering reduced interest rates on four year terms in place of the initial discounts.

Here are some of the Hyundai models available during the EOFY sale:

Hyundai Elantra Go 2WD Petrol – $21,210 Driveaway

Hyundai Kona Go AWD Petrol – $29,990 Driveaway

Hyundai Tucson Active X 2WD Petrol – $31,990 Driveaway

Hyundai Santa Fe Active AWD Diesel – $48,960 Driveaway

Suzuki

Offering the ‘Best Cars in the Universe’ sale, alongside the ‘Get Some New “Work Cars”’ sale, Suzuki have a number of models at discounted prices, including the Baleno, Swift, Vitara and S-Cross. The ‘Best Cars in the Universe’ sale offers price discounts, limited edition models as well as roadside assistance, while the “Work Cars” sale allows you to claim a $150,000 tax write-off if you purchase a Suzuki model for work, although it’s best to check the terms and conditions before you lodge your tax claim.

Here are some of the Suzuki models available during the EOFY sale:

Baleno GL Manual – $15,990 Driveaway

Swift GL Navigator Manual – $17,690 Driveaway

Vitara Shadow Edition – $26,990 Driveaway

S-Cross Turbo Urban Edition – $28,240 Driveaway

Subaru

Through the ‘Subaru 2020 EOFY Event’, motorists can expect two years of free scheduled servicing and $500 worth of accessories on new or demo Subaru XV, Outback and Forester models. Subaru also offers a five year warranty and five year capped price servicing on select models.

Here are some of the Subaru models available during the EOFY sale:

Subaru XV 2.0i AWD – $33,546 Driveaway

Subaru Forester 2.5i AWD – $39,332 Driveaway

Subaru Outback 2.5i AWD – $42,156 Driveaway

Volkswagen

VW are offering discounts and a five year unlimited km warranty on select models, including the Golf, Polo, T-Cross, Tiguan, Touareg, Amarok, Crafter and Caddy Van, although how much you save will depend on the dealership and location.

Here are some of the Volkswagen models available during the EOFY sale:

VW Polo 70TSI Trendline – $21,490 Driveaway

VW Golf 110TSI Trendline – $24,990 Driveaway

VW Tiguan 132TSI Comfortline – $45,990 Driveaway

VW Amarok V6 Sportline 4×4 – $53,990 Driveaway

Honda

Honda’s EOFY sale is a bit different to its competitors, with the main incentive being a free antimicrobial shield on interior surfaces to help protect you and your passengers against bacteria. Additionally, Honda is offering seven years of warranty and premium roadside assistance with select purchases.

Here are some of the Honda models available during the EOFY sale:

Honda HR-V VTi Auto – $26,940 Driveaway

Honda CR-V Vi 2WD Auto – $30,990 Driveaway

Honda Civic Hatch RS – $37,016 Driveaway

Honda Odyssey VTi Auto -$42,784 Driveaway

Audi

Audi is offering complimentary registration, stamp duty and CTP on all new models purchased before June 30, along with complimentary five years/75,000km scheduled servicing, in addition to a five year warranty. However, prices are dependent on each dealership and location.

Holden

Holden may not be offering an EOFY sale, but with news released earlier in the year that GM is axing the iconic Australian brand, you should be able to pick up the latest models at reduced prices as dealers look to offload stock.

If you’re looking for a new car, EOFY sales may prove worthwhile investigating, particularly if you’re looking to add some extras. Keep in mind that these driveaway deals may not be available at every dealership, and are usually only available until the end of June.

While the EOFY sales are tempting, it’s best to do your research before making a big purchase, and to read the fine print before you sign on the dotted line. If you’re interested in purchasing a new car, be sure to check out our latest New Car Ratings, as well as the top selling cars in Australia.



Photo credit: Mikbiz/shutterstock.com