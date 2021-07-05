Buying a new car can be an exciting time, but with plenty of options on the market, it can quickly become a bit overwhelming. To help narrow down the search, the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries releases a monthly report on the top-selling cars in Australia, showing which models are proving most popular on our roads. Check this page for regular updates on the best-selling cars, with June 2021 top-sellers listed below:

Ford Ranger Toyota Hilux Isuzu D-Max Mazda CX-5 Kia Cerato Toyota Prado Toyota RAV4 Hyundai i30 Mitsubishi Triton Toyota Corolla

#1 Ford Ranger – 6,058 sales

With a line-up that originally consisted of the Single Cab, Double Cab and Super Cab XL models, Ford expanded the range with the XL, XLS, XLT, WildTrak and Raptor models for motorists to choose from. Including features such as an 800mm wading depth, e-Locking Rear Differential and Hill Launch Assist, the latest Ford Ranger models may be enough to get you excited for an outback adventure.

Additional features SYNC3 integration, Smart Keyless Entry and a 4.2inch Multi-Function Display are included on most models, with each range available in both petrol and diesel engines. Selling over 6,000 models in June, Ford’s flagship ute has taken the top spot, proving to be quite a popular vehicle for Aussie motorists to get behind the wheel of.

#2 Toyota Hilux – 5,412 sales

Falling off the top spot, the Toyota Hilux has consistently been the vehicle to beat, showcasing its popularity with Aussie motorists over the past few years. Despite not being in top spot, the Toyota Hilux still sold over 5,400 units in June, indicating that it’s still very much a leader in the Australian market.

Within the Hilux range, Aussie motorists have plenty to choose from, including the single-cab WorkMate, the four-door SR, as well as the off-road capable Rogue and Rugged X models, with petrol and diesel varieties additionally available. If you’re looking to customise your new car, you won’t be disappointed with the Hilux, with plenty of extras available to suit the drive to work or your next weekend adventure, with trays, canopies, bull bars and comfortable seating all available for purchase.

#3 Isuzu D-Max – 3,167 sales

Known for its range of commercial trucks, Japanese manufacturer Isuzu has offered the flagship D-Max model since 2002, with its range divided primarily into the SX and LS range. Selling over 3,100 units in June, Isuzu is proving to be a popular option for those looking for a new ute.

With Crew Cab, Space Cab and Single Cab varieties available, each model packs a 3.0L diesel engine under the hood, with a turbocharger upgrade also available on select models. Coming with a 6speed automatic or manual transmission, the D-Max also has a 3.5 tonne towing capacity on select models, along with leather interior and an infotainment unit for driver and passenger comfort.

#4 Mazda CX-5 – 3,018 sales

Mazda’s flagship SUV model, the CX-5 is proving is still has what it takes in the SUV market, selling over 3,000 models for June. The CX-5 is available in multiple models , including the Maxx, Maxx Sport, Touring, GT and Akera, the CX-5 provides plenty of comfort and safety for drivers, with the 360° View Monitor and a 7inch LCD infotainment unit available on select models, with the Mazda Radar Cruise Control for additional comfort.

Now available with a turbocharged SKYACTIV-G 2.5T engine – capable of churning out 140-170kW of power – the CX-5 also contains i-ACTIV AWD, which utilises real time data from 27 different monitors to improve driver safety, regardless of the conditions. For those looking to put the foot down, a Kuroi Sports pack is additionally available for purchase, as are 19inch alloys and cargo illumination, to help personalise your ride.

#5 Kia Cerato – 2,711 sales

Selling over 2,700 units in June, the popular South Korean model is available in an S, Sport, Sport+ and GT variety, giving you plenty of options to test drive. Most models will include a 3.5inch TFT-LCD Instrument Cluster behind the steering wheel, as well as an 8inch Touchscreen infotainment unit to help with all your creature comforts. Select models additionally come equipped with an auto release Smart Boot for easy use, as well as heated and ventilated front seats to help with those cold mornings.

The higher end models come with dual chrome-tip exhausts and 17inch alloy wheels for those who like to put the foot down, with wireless phone charging and a JBL premium sound system to make the most of those long stretches on the road. Safety features also include front and rear parking sensors, Smart Cruise Control and Autonomous Emergency Braking, handy for those looking for additional peace-of-mind while out on the roads.

#6 Toyota Prado – 2,610 sales

One of Toyota’s more popular vehicles, the Prado sold over 2,600 units in June. Available in a number of models, including the GX, GXL, VX and Kakadu, each with 4WD and a 2.8L Turbo Diesel engine, providing plenty of grunt.

With five and seven-seat options available for families, the Prado includes Active Traction Control, Hill-start Assist and a 9inch touchscreen infotainment unit, with the Kakadu model equipped with Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System, Adaptive Variable Suspension and Multi-Terrain Select to make your journey (both on-road and off-road) comfortable. With bullbars, weathershields, and roof racks also available as additional extras, the Prado would be a useful addition in any lifestyle.

#7 Toyota RAV4 – 2,501 sales

Selling over 2,500 units in June, the Toyota RAV4 is available in GX, GXL, Cruiser and Edge varieties, giving motorists plenty of choices to get behind the wheel of. Drivers can also choose from a 6speed manual or 6speed automatic for the majority of the RAV4 range, with the Edge coming equipped with an 8speed auto transmission, with 2WD or AWD options – including electric AWD – additionally available on most models.

Available with Toyota’s Safety Sense – which includes features such as Pre-Collision Safety, Lane Departure Alert, Active Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Blind Spot Monitors – RAV4 models primarily come equipped with a 2.0L hybrid engine, while the Edge packs a 2.5L petrol engine under the hood, suitable if you’re looking to put your foot down.

#8 Hyundai i30 – 2,331 sales

Consistently a popular option for those after a smaller car, the i30 offers multiple models for drivers to test out, making it an ideal option for those looking for a hatchback, sedan or even a fastback. Selling over 2,300 units in June, the i30 is helping to change the face of the Korean brand.

Available with petrol, diesel and turbo engines, the i30 range consists of the Active, Elite, N-Line, Fastback and N-Line Premium, with features such as LED daytime running lamps, wireless phone charging and Smart Sense safety functions available, with dual zone climate control on all models except the Active range. If you’re looking for something with a bit more grunt to it, the N-Line series may be the option for you, with an upgraded suspension system, active variable exhaust system and multiple driving modes all helping to make the drive more exciting.

#9 Mitsubishi Triton – 2,240 sales

Mitsubishi’s primary utility option, the Triton, has been a staple within the Japanese brand’s line-up, with the model selling over 2,200 units in June. With 4×2 and 4×4 models available, the Triton is primarily available in the GLX, GLX+ and GLS varieties, with special edition models additionally available.

Most Triton models include features such as Smartphone Link Display Audio (SDA) system, rear diff lock, heated seats and an electrochromatic rear view mirror, allowing for both increased comfort and safety, while drivers can expect bull bars, sports bars and additional wheel sizes and rims available to add-on, depending on your tastes and budget.

#10 Toyota Corolla – 2,175 sales

For those after something a bit smaller, the Toyota Corolla seems to be the go-to option for many, with almost 2,200 units sold in June. Available in multiple model types – including a hatch, sedan and hybrid – Toyota Corolla options include the likes of the Ascent Sport, SX and ZR.

The latest models include seven airbags for increased safety, a 2.0L Dynamic Force direct injection petrol or 1.8L VVT-i hybrid engine – each available in both manual and auto transmission – with Active Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Safety and Lane Departure Alert available across the range. If you’re looking for something extra, additional features include wireless phone charging, an 8-speaker JBL audio system as well as heated front seats to help make the most of your time behind the wheel.

Which new car should I buy?

While seeing what other people have bought may be a good starting place if you’re in the market for a new car, buying a car will be unique to your situation, as well as your preferences. Those with a family may be more inclined to look at SUVs, whereas those after a bit of adventure would be best suited going after one of the many 4WDs on offer. On the other hand, the small car segment is also booming if you’re driving needs are a little more straight-forward and city-based, with utes proving to be a popular option for many motorists as well.

As with any big decision, it’s best to do your research before you step into a dealership, as factors such as fuel economy, safety, technology and extras may all sway your final decision, with each brand and car usually available in a variety of models. Comparing new cars may be time-consuming, but will have been worth it when you get behind the wheel of your dream car, knowing you got a good deal.

Photo Credit: Ford