Fact Checked

When the weather gets cooler, a slow roast lamb shank sounds just that bit more appetising. When you can simply put your favourite cut of meat into a multi-cooker and let the appliance do the rest, why not consider one of these bad boys for your kitchen. We bring you a guide on multi-cookers and what brands are available in Australia.

What is a multi-cooker?

Multi-cookers combine several cooking methods – from pressure cooking and slow cooking to rice making and even yoghurt creating – helping to replace multiple kitchen appliances. In a similar manner to pressure cookers, multi-cookers help to cut down on cooking times by combining steam with pressure. This cooking method also helps retain more vitamins and minerals because there’s less fat and oils added to the process. Multi-cookers come with an array of additional features, such as a keep-warm function and fully programmable menus. It’s ideal for families with different palates.

Pressure cooker vs slow cooker vs multi-cooker

Small cooking appliances have come a long way in the last decade, and now provide more customised programs and settings than ever before. Below, we explain the differences between pressure cookers and slow cookers to help you compare them to a multi-cooker and decide what is best for your home:

Electric pressure cookers: designed to cut down cooking time, using pressurised steam to help maintain the nutritional value and natural flavour of your food. Most models feature numerous functions such as simmer and sauté ability as well as timers and menus. The pressure inside the cooker increases as more steam is created, so it’s important to follow all the safety instructions when using one. It’s ideal for busy households of one to two people.

designed to cut down cooking time, using pressurised steam to help maintain the nutritional value and natural flavour of your food. Most models feature numerous functions such as simmer and sauté ability as well as timers and menus. The pressure inside the cooker increases as more steam is created, so it’s important to follow all the safety instructions when using one. It’s ideal for busy households of one to two people. Electric slow cookers: work in a similar manner to a pot on a stove where heat is transferred from the base up towards the internal crock pot. It then spreads around the pot to cook food evenly. It has similar benefits to that of a pressure cooker and with the additional advantage of being able to set and forget about it. The chance of burning food is minimal because it uses such low temperatures to cook. It’s also ideal for when you don’t have an oven, and can be used almost anywhere that has a powerpoint – from campervans to camping grounds.

How much do multi-cookers cost?

Multi-cookers are fairly affordable to buy with prices starting from as low as $60 and going upwards of $1,500 for top-shelf models from premium brands. You can buy multi-cookers from most department stores like Kmart, Big W, and Myer, or from appliance retailers like The Good Guys, Appliances Online, Kogan, and so on.

Multi-cooker features to consider

Capacity: on average, most multi-cookers offer a large 5-7L capacity, allowing you to cook for two or more people

on average, most multi-cookers offer a large 5-7L capacity, allowing you to cook for two or more people Timer: allows you to set a specific time for when you want your meal ready

allows you to set a specific time for when you want your meal ready Automatic settings: start the cooking process at a high temperature and switches to a low temperature for the remainder of the cooking time with most multi-cookers also equipped with a keep-warm function

start the cooking process at a high temperature and switches to a low temperature for the remainder of the cooking time with most multi-cookers also equipped with a keep-warm function Controls: most models now boast digital controls with LCD screens for easy navigating

most models now boast digital controls with LCD screens for easy navigating Pressure settings: give you the ability to adjust the amount of time the meal is cooked for

give you the ability to adjust the amount of time the meal is cooked for Cleaning: easy disassembling makes multi-cookers simple to clean with dishwasher-safe parts also giving you the advantage of not needing to clean by hand.

Best multi-cookers

Tefal Home Chef Smart Multi-Cooker − $229

Tefal has become a leader in small appliances, producing all kinds of products, from clothes irons to multi-cookers. For those who fancy themselves a whiz in the kitchen, the Tefal Home Chef Smart Multi-Cooker (CY601D60) is packed with dozens of cooking functions including slow cook, warming, saute, soup, sous-vide, simmer, and steaming, all for an affordable price tag of $229 RRP. There are also cooking modes for sauce thickening, rice, porridge/congee, beef/lamb, chicken/duck, and more.

You can also expect features such as digital control panels, adjustable temperatures, and timers, delayed start (up to 24 hours), a keep-warm, and manual mode. This Tefal model also offers a generous 6L capacity and safety features like a one-touch pressure release button.

Breville Fast Slow Pro Multi-Cooker − $369

A homegrown small home appliance manufacturer, Breville has been around for over 85 years and is likely to have you covered with a majority of kitchen tools – microwaves, coffee machines, blenders – you name it! Breville’s Fast Slow Pro Multi-Cooker (BPR700BSS) offers 6L of cooking capacity with pre-programmed functions including reduce, sauté, sear, slow cook, and pressure cook. For extra safety, it features a stainless-steel construction with a three-way safety system – hands-free automatic steam release, a safety locking lid, and a safety valve.

It can also automatically adjust time, temperature, and pressure between fast and slow cooking, so that you don’t have to worry about your meal being overcooked. In addition, you’ll find an interactive LCD screen to tell you when the multi-cooker is building pressure, cooking, and releasing steam. If you’re stuck on ideas on what you can use a Breville multi-cooker for, check out the video below:

Russell Hobbs − $149.95

Hailing from the UK, Russell Hobbs offers a number of standout household appliances in Australia such as slow cookers and clothes irons. It offers one multi-cooker with the name ‘Express Chef Digital Multi-Cooker’ (RHPC1000BLK) that has a retail price tag of $149.95. Some key design features include a matte black finish with a removable non-stick bowl and dishwasher-safe parts for easy maintenance. You’ll also find a digital display with LED lights, a locking lid to lock in flavour and for added safety, as well as an auto-keep warm system after the cooking process has finished.

Russell Hobbs’ multi-cooker comes equipped with seven pressure settings for quick meals and four non-pressure settings to slow cook and sauté. The delayed start option also allows you to plan cooking ahead of time. In addition, you have the option to select from 10 pre-programmed menu options for risottos, curries, and puddings. It comes with a trivet, serving spoon, and rice measuring cup.

De’Longhi Extra Chef Multicuisine Multi-Cooker − $314.99

An Italian small appliance manufacturer, most well-known for coffee machines, De’Longhi also has you covered in areas of wine cabinets, portable heaters, and multi-cookers. One standout model is the De’Longhi Extra Chef Multicuisine Multi-Cooker (FH1394), which comes with large capacities for up to 1.7kg of fresh potatoes and 1.5kg of frozen ones, allowing you to serve up to eight people. De’Longhi’s SHS technology means your food is cooked evenly with the surrounded heating elements and fan. The two heating elements are stated to also reduce cooking time by providing both radiant and convection heat. Design features include a mixing paddle with automatic motion to mix food, a transparent lid to enable you to check on food during cooking, and dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning.

Other brands

Besides the brands mentioned above, some others worth a mention include:

ALDI: (pictured) ALDI’s multi-cooker ($79.99 RRP) comes with a four-litre cooking capacity, with a removable non-stick bowl. It features 12 different functions, including sauté, risotto, rice, and roast.

(pictured) ALDI’s multi-cooker ($79.99 RRP) comes with a four-litre cooking capacity, with a removable non-stick bowl. It features 12 different functions, including sauté, risotto, rice, and roast. George Foreman: has just one model available (GFMC14) for $39, which is boasted for its five cooking programs and a digital interface. It comes with a steamer basket, serving scoop, and rice measuring cup.

has just one model available (GFMC14) for $39, which is boasted for its five cooking programs and a digital interface. It comes with a steamer basket, serving scoop, and rice measuring cup. Phillips: has a number of multi-cookers, including the Original, Premium, and Deluxe All-in-One Cookers. Prices range from $239 to $349 RRP. Boasting various direct menu programs, you will find this brand available at Harvey Norman in Australia.

has a number of multi-cookers, including the Original, Premium, and Deluxe All-in-One Cookers. Prices range from $239 to $349 RRP. Boasting various direct menu programs, you will find this brand available at Harvey Norman in Australia. Sunbeam: has a large range of multi-cookers with capacities ranging from four to seven litres. Prices start from $99.95 and go up to $219 RRP.

Should I buy a multi-cooker?

While multi-cookers boast a vast number of functions, it’s important to ask yourself whether you really need one – or if it will just be a waste of space in your kitchen. Multi-cookers can certainly handle a lot of tasks but each has its own set of programs, so check if it prepares the meals you typically make yourself. While you can simply throw food in a multi-cooker, some dishes are more complicated, so you’ll also find some models equipped with rotating arms to automatically mix food.

One major consideration should be your budget. Although you could buy a multi-cooker for as little as $60, you shouldn’t expect the works for this price. However, some models go up to as much as $1,500, boasting abilities to chop, mix, whip, and a whole lot more! Whichever multi-cooker fits the mold of your household, we hope this guide has been a helpful tool to find what brands offer.

Compare Slow Cookers