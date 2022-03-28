Fact Checked

If you’re one of the lucky ones who own an electric car, there’s a good chance you’ve spent more time researching the price and range of different models than how much electricity your charge would use up.

And while you may be able to save some dosh by switching from petrol to power socket, we’re here to help you get the best bang for your buck from your power provider by shining some light onto dedicated electric vehicle (EV) tariffs.

How much will it cost to charge my electric car?

We won’t spend much time on this since we’ve already done the math, but electric cars on average will cost significantly less than purchasing petrol. Rather than being charged per litre, you’ll be paying per kilowatt hour (kWh) for however much electricity you use. In our previous estimates, we’ve found that in some cases, you might only pay a quarter to a third of what you were on petrol to a full charge on your EV. On a dedicated electric car plan, this could work out to be even less.

Does every electricity provider offer a plan for electric car owners?

Unfortunately, no. Currently, Australians have just only a few electric car plans to choose from that provide an added benefit for EV drivers. Keep in mind to check the rates attached to these plans before you sign up.



AGL Electric Vehicle Plan

The AGL Electric Vehicle plan again doesn’t rely on a dedicated circuit, rather working just like any other plan – with the added benefit of bill credits. On this plan, you’ll receive up to $480 in bonus credits, applied in $60 installments every three months during your 24-month fixed term contract. This is a fixed rate plan with no lock-in contract and monthly e-billing.

Much like AGL’s other plans, this deal comes with the option to carbon offset household emissions for an extra $1 a week. This plan is available in NSW, QLD, SA and VIC.

Red Energy EV Saver Plan

Red Energy is offering electric vehicle customers in NSW, VIC, QLD, SA and ACT the ‘Red EV Saver’ plan, which comes with free electricity usage charges between 12pm and 2pm every Saturday and Sunday. EV owners will need to have a smart or interval meter to be eligible and they must sign up online.

Powershop Super Off-Peak Tariff

In Victoria, NSW, QLD and SA, Powershop is offering a ‘super off-peak tariff’ for those who own an electric vehicle. In order to be eligible, customers must own a smart meter and move to a time of use tariff, meaning usage charges vary depending on the time of day power is used.

With the ‘super off peak’ tariff, customers will pay a significantly reduced usage rate between the hours of 12am and 4am on weekdays – ideal for those who charge their electric vehicles overnight. This tariff is available through Powershop’s 100% Carbon Neutral – Electric Vehicle plan.

OVO Energy ‘OVO Drive’ Electric Car Plan

In New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia, OVO Energy offers a dedicated electricity tariff for EV owners called ‘OVO Drive’. This plan provides customers with a cheaper electricity rate between the hours of midnight and 5am, to help them reduce the cost of charging their electric car.

Similar to Powershop’s tariff, customers must own a smart meter in order to access the different time of use tariffs on this plan.

Bright Spark Power ‘Aussie Car and Home’ Plan

Australian-owned retailer, Bright Spark Power, also offers a dedicated plan to electric vehicle customers in NSW. The Aussie Car and Home plan comes with variable rates on a 12-month contract, with cheaper off-peak rates for 19 hours of the day to help with in-home charging costs. To be eligible for this offer, bill-payers will need to have a smart meter.

Expired dedicated electric vehicle plans

AGL $1 a day Electric Car Plan

November 2016 saw AGL introduce a dedicated plan for electric car owners, which would allow customers to charge their electric vehicle for $1 a day. On this plan, customers were required to either have a dedicated circuit already installed at their property, or elect to have an AGL charging station installed for $799 plus installation costs. This was a 12-month plan, which stopped being offered by AGL in 2018.

Should I switch to an electric car plan?

Switching to a dedicated plan for electric cars definitely comes with its benefits. From cheaper tariffs at certain times, to inflated bill credits, it all seems too good to be true. With Powershop and OVO Energy, you’ll have to stay on top of what time you charge your car to get maximum benefit, while with AGL you’ll probably be best of delving a bit deeper into the true value of the bill credits when weighed up against usage and supply rates.

Keep in mind that, if you have an electric vehicle, you don’t necessarily need to sign up to an EV-specific power plan. Talk to your retailer about what the best option might be for your home because finding the best deal could come down to your individual circumstances. For example, you might not want to sign up to a time of use tariff just for the benefit of charging your car overnight if you’re going to end up paying higher prices than you need to for your general energy usage during the day.

