Simply Energy has teamed up with some of the country’s biggest roadside assistance brands – NRMA and RAA. But, are these deals worth racing around the block for? Canstar Blue finds out.

Ever get that ‘over it’ feeling when things don’t go your way? Like a Monday morning commute to work that painstakingly ends in being stranded on the side of the road. Well, thankfully for millions of Aussies, help is usually only a phone call away.

Auto clubs have long been a saving grace for motorists when they least expect car troubles. You may be pleased to know that Simply Energy has teamed up with some of the auto clubs, namely NRMA and RAA, to help members make the most of the energy plans. But are its deals any good? Let’s hit the road and find out.

Simply Energy’s NRMA Plans New South Wales

Here are Simply Energy’s NRMA plans on our database for NSW. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid distribution zone in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Are Simply Energy’s NRMA plans a good deal for customers in NSW?

Whether you’re on your way to a picnic at Bondi or road tripping through the Blue Mountains, New South Wales has plenty to offer. As does Simply Energy’s partnership with NRMA, which boasts as being Australia’s largest membership organisation. In NSW, customers who are members of NRMA bag a guaranteed discount, as well as competitive usage and supply rates.

Simply Energy also offers GreenPower and solar plans to NRMA members. The Simply For Good NRMA plan matches 100 per cent of customers’ energy usage with renewable energy from accredited renewable generators, while members with solar panels can enjoy a boosted feed-in tariff with Simply Energy’s Solar plan. Looking to see what else is out there in your state? Then be sure to visit our NSW electricity prices guide.

Simply Energy’s RAA Plans South Australia

Here are Simply Energy’s RAA plans on our database for SA. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power distribution zone in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Are Simply Energy’s RAA plans a good deal for customers in SA?

Unfortunately, South Australians are whacked with the highest power prices in the country. On a lighter note, feed-in tariffs are generally higher and residents live within driving distance to some of the world’s best wineries (we’re talking shiraz country!). In South Australia, customers can expect a guaranteed discount off usage and supply charges. This is in addition to lower than average usage and supply rates.

There are also solar and GreenPower plans that offer discounts to RAA members. With the Simply For Good RAA plan, 100 per cent of a customer’s energy usage is matched with energy from accredited renewable generators, while the Simply Energy Solar RAA plan awards a boosted feed-in tariff for members with solar panels. If you’d like to explore more energy plans in your state, check out our SA electricity prices report.

Are Simply Energy’s motoring club deals worth it?

With millions of auto club memberships across Australia, Simply Energy’s state-specific deals could offer some great value overall. It is important, however, to think about whether the guaranteed discounts included in these plans are worth your business. Given that these are variable rate plans, a lot can happen to energy prices in a short period of time, so it’s worth staying vigilant.

On a parting note, your options aren’t limited and depending on where you live, the best energy deals are constantly entering the market. Stay ahead of the pack by clicking the link below.

