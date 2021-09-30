Fact Checked

Victoria is a playground for energy customers shopping around for a better deal. Yet, with so much choice it can prove difficult to narrow down what is or isn’t a good deal. And that’s before you’ve even looked at the specific electricity rates to figure out which plan has plenty of value and which does not. Recognising a good energy rate in Victoria can also be hard if you have no point of reference, which is where this guide comes in handy.

Given there are five electricity distributors in Victoria, the price a household pays for power in Geelong will differ from customers in St Kilda. That’s why it’s important to understand what rates are available in your suburb, so you can make an informed decision about whether you’re already paying too much. On this page, we list usage and supply charges from retailers currently operating in Melbourne on the Citipower network. Use our comparison tool below for specific rates in your area.

Here are the general electricity usage rates and daily supply charges for households in Victoria. These rates are based on residential customers who live in Melbourne, on the Citipower network. We list the rates of the cheapest published deal available on our database from each retailer for single rate tariffs only.

Electricity Provider Electricity Plan General Usage Rate Daily Supply Charge AGL Super Saver 20.22¢/kWh 96.97¢/day Alinta Energy Home Deal 16.80¢/kWh 93.50¢/day Amber Electric Amber Plan 24.60¢/kWh 47.08¢/day CovaU Super Saver Plus 29.25¢/kWh 101.20¢/day Diamond Energy Everyday Renewable Saver 21.00¢/kWh 110.00¢/day Discover Energy Smart Saver 23.24¢/kWh 99.90¢/day Dodo Market Offer 21.90¢/kWh 78.80¢/day Elysian Energy Power Maximiser N/A N/A EnergyAustralia Total Plan Home 23.24¢/kWh 111.26¢/day Energy Locals Online Member 2022 21.50¢/kWh 51.00¢/day GloBird Energy GloSave 17.60¢/kWh 72.60¢/day Kogan Energy Market Offer 19.70¢/kWh 87.20¢/day Lumo Energy Value 16.80¢/kWh 96.80¢/day Momentum Energy Self Serve 22.08¢/kWh 105.70¢/day Origin Energy Home Assist 19.30¢/kWh 102.00¢/day OVO Energy The One Plan 19.25¢/kWh 75.35¢/day People Energy Victorian Default Offer 21.40¢/kWh 113.30¢/day Powerclub Powerbank Home Flat 21.55¢/kWh 73.02¢/day Powerdirect Rate Saver 20.33¢/kWh 67.98¢/day Powershop 100% Carbon Neutral 19.80¢/kWh 84.70¢/day QEnergy Mini Me 19.62¢/kWh 62.35¢/day ReAmped Energy Handshake 17.27¢/kWh 72.60¢/day Red Energy Living Energy Saver 21.19¢/kWh 112.17¢/day Simply Energy Simply Blue Perks 23.23¢/kWh 111.25¢/day Sumo Sumo Assure 20.35¢/kWh 99.00¢/day Tango Energy Home Select 18.70¢/kWh 81.40¢/day 1st Energy Prepaid Value 23.21¢/kWh 111.10¢/day Energy Fact Sheets

Rates and products subject to change. Accurate as of October 2021.

Energy rates are the main contributor to overall power costs, so it’s important to know what you’re likely to be charged. At Canstar Blue we’ve taken the hard work out of it by calculating the estimated annual costs from some of the cheapest published deals on our database. Based on current rates, the table below offers a range of cheap energy plans.

Electricity usage costs (per kWh) in VIC

The biggest contributor to high energy costs is electricity usage charges, which are the rates customers are charged for consuming power. Electricity is charged per kilowatt hour (kWh) and depending on the plan and provider, usage rates are normally between 18c/kWh and 25c/kWh in Victoria. While usage costs only make up one portion of energy bills, it’s worth noting that these rates are arguably the most important, as every household – big or small – uses power.

Where can I find my usage rates?

Usage charges are typically found on the breakdown or summary of costs on your energy bill. Depending on your retailer, this section may be located on the second page of the bill, which outlines each separate charge. The usage rates in the below example are listed at the top as 24.2c/kWh and are referred to as ‘Peak Usage’.

Electricity supply costs in VIC

Regardless of how much power a household uses, customers will still see electricity supply charges on their bill. These fixed daily rates represent the cost of supplying a property with energy from the grid. Victorians can expect to pay around $1 a day for supply charges, which is why it’s worth keeping an eye out for deals with cheaper rates as these costs quickly add up over a billing period.

Where can I find my supply rates?

Supply charges should be located in the breakdown of energy costs on your bill. In the below example, the supply rate is $1.007/day, and is listed as ‘Service to Property Charge’. Be mindful that supply rates may be under a different name depending on the retailer, but should always be listed as a fixed daily charge.

How to find cheap energy rates in Victoria

An easy way to track down a deal with cheap electricity rates is by comparing a bunch of plans in the one place. Thankfully for Victorians, our comparison tool allows you to compare the latest deals from more than 25 retailers, where you can review the finer details such as the rates you’ll be paying. All we require from you is your postcode, so start comparing today.



