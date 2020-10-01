ALDI slinging a $99 pizza air fryer

ALDI fans, mark Saturday, October 1o in your calendars. It’s the day the discount supermarket will be selling a snazzy pizza air fryer in its Special Buys. And that’s not even the best part. Its $99 price tag is!

In fact, the ALDI 23L air fryer oven with pizza function is about $50 cheaper than a similar model which sold out for $149 in the supermarket’s bi-weekly sale back in June. Just like its predecessor, this air fryer was made by Ambiano (a trademark brand of ALDI) and comes with 10 preset cooking functions including:

  • dehydrate
  • bread
  • whole chicken
  • chips
  • fish
  • steak and chops
  • drumsticks
  • cake
  • defrost
  • pizza

It also features an air fry basket, 10-inch pizza stone, 8-prong rotisserie set, bake tray and crumb tray.

aldi pizza air fryer

But that’s not all friends. Did we also mention the $299 retro bar fridge? It’s reminiscent of premium brand Smeg’s current models, but for almost $700 less. The ALDI 115L vintage bar fridge comes in a black finish. Inside, you’ll find three door racks, a chrome wine bottle rack, adjustable glass shelves and various temperature control settings.

ALDI retro fridge

There’s also a 115L vintage bar fridge with a glass door available for those who like to keep an eye on their wine stock. It comes with similar features as the model mentioned above, but with a slightly larger two-bottle capacity wine rack.

ALDi bar fridge with freezer

For larger households, there’s the option of a 158L white bar fridge with freezer compartment for $249. ALDI’s October 10, kitchen Specials Buys will also include these nifty Ambiano gadgets:

  • Stick mixer: $19.99

Ambiano stick mixer

  • Electric wine opening set: $39.99

wine electric opener

  • Digital stainless-steel kettle: $49.99

Aldi eletric kettle

  • 4-slice countdown toaster: $59.99

aldi 4 slice toaster

Remember, Special Buys are only available while stocks last. May the odds be ever in your favour.

Pictures: ALDI.

