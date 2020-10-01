ALDI slinging a $99 pizza air fryer

Advertisement

ALDI fans, mark Saturday, October 1o in your calendars. It’s the day the discount supermarket will be selling a snazzy pizza air fryer in its Special Buys. And that’s not even the best part. Its $99 price tag is!

In fact, the ALDI 23L air fryer oven with pizza function is about $50 cheaper than a similar model which sold out for $149 in the supermarket’s bi-weekly sale back in June. Just like its predecessor, this air fryer was made by Ambiano (a trademark brand of ALDI) and comes with 10 preset cooking functions including:

dehydrate

bread

whole chicken

chips

fish

steak and chops

drumsticks

cake

defrost

pizza

It also features an air fry basket, 10-inch pizza stone, 8-prong rotisserie set, bake tray and crumb tray.

But that’s not all friends. Did we also mention the $299 retro bar fridge? It’s reminiscent of premium brand Smeg’s current models, but for almost $700 less. The ALDI 115L vintage bar fridge comes in a black finish. Inside, you’ll find three door racks, a chrome wine bottle rack, adjustable glass shelves and various temperature control settings.

There’s also a 115L vintage bar fridge with a glass door available for those who like to keep an eye on their wine stock. It comes with similar features as the model mentioned above, but with a slightly larger two-bottle capacity wine rack.

For larger households, there’s the option of a 158L white bar fridge with freezer compartment for $249. ALDI’s October 10, kitchen Specials Buys will also include these nifty Ambiano gadgets:

Stick mixer: $19.99

Electric wine opening set: $39.99

Digital stainless-steel kettle: $49.99

4-slice countdown toaster: $59.99

Remember, Special Buys are only available while stocks last. May the odds be ever in your favour.

Pictures: ALDI.