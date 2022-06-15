Woolworths has announced a price freeze on almost 200 ‘essential’ products until the end of 2022, in a bid to ease cost of living pressures for millions of Aussies.

The price cap will only apply to Woolworths homebrand products including flour, sugar, eggs, coffee and tea, pasta, frozen peas, cheese blocks, as well as baby essentials like nappies and food pouches, and cleaning products like laundry powder, garbage bags, and dishwashing liquids.

You can find the full list of price freeze products here.

Shoppers will be formally notified of the price cap in an email from the supermarket giant’s CEO on June 16.

“The challenges we’ve worked through together in the last two-plus years have been unparalleled – from droughts and fires to COVID, floods and supply shortages and now inflation and the pressure on households’ budgets,” Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci wrote.

“Most recently, we have seen material inflation in vegetables given the very poor growing season on the Eastern Seaboard, due to the rain, high humidity, and low light levels – hence what you may see on cucumbers, capsicums, and lettuces amongst others.”

“As we all lean into the challenges of inflation, rest assured the whole team at Woolworths is committed to making sure you can always get your Woolies worth,” the email said.

It comes after Coles also announced its own measure to ease the cost-of-living crunch, offering shoppers 10% off $100 and $250 Coles Mastercard gift cards, although there is an activation fee. The offer is valid until June 21.

Rising grocery prices a concern for the majority of Aussies

A recent Canstar Blue survey found a whopping 71% of Australian shoppers have noticed an increase in the overall cost of groceries, while over a third (35%) admitted to having had to cut back on what they normally buy at the supermarket to combat rising costs − 25% of Aussies now stick to only buying essential items and no luxuries. Interestingly, over half of Australians (57%) think supermarkets are using COVID-19 and economic events to introduce unnecessary price increases.

