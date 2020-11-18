Vegans can finally join the Christmas table without having to settle for the side salad, with Woolies launching a meat-free roast as part of its new plant-based Christmas range.

Woolworths is also dishing out six gluten-free dishes across 800 stores nationwide, making planning meals for the silly season a lot easier for Aussies with a gluten intolerance and those with any other specific dietary requirements.

Here’s a sneak peek at some meals from the range:

Woolworths Plant-Based Christmas Roast with Cranberry Glaze ─ $15

Woolworths Vegan Cauliflower & Mushroom Wellingtons ─ $8

Woolworths Plantitude Vegan Petite Meringue Nests ─ $6

The Woolworths Plant-Based Christmas Roast is one of the vegetarian-friendly alternatives now available at Woolies, although you’ll still need to pick it up from the supermarket’s meat section. The meat-free roast is made with soy protein, traditional Christmas herbs and spices, and served with a cranberry glaze. You can also expect treats like gluten-free chocolate pudding and fruit pudding from $2.50 each.

Gluten-Free Fruit Mince Pies ─ $6

Gluten-Free Chocolate Pudding ─ $2.50

Gluten-Free Iced Fruit Cake Slices ─ $6

Woolworths Plant-Based Category Manager, Mauro Pisani, said the new plant-based Christmas range was launched to meet the rising demand for meat-free dishes, with 2.5 million Australians believed to eat a semi or complete plant-based diet.

He said: “The ‘flexitarian’ diet is definitely one of this year’s growing food trends, and we continue to see many of our customers swapping traditional meat and dairy for plant-based and vegan alternatives a few times each week.

“Christmas is about sharing good food with loved ones and we want to make those celebrations easier for our customers to make simple swaps that support their dietary choices.”

What’s included in Woolworths’ plant-based Christmas range?

Here is the list of plant-based Christmas meals you can get from Woolies:

Woolworths Plantitude Vegan Petite Meringue Nests (9pk): $6

Woolworths Vegan Cauliflower & Mushroom Wellingtons (360g): $8 (only available in NSW, QLD & VIC)

Woolworths Plant-Based Christmas Roast with Cranberry Glaze (500g): $15

Gold Dark Chocolate & Davidson Plum Pudding (1kg): $20

What’s included in Woolworths’ gluten-free Christmas range?

These are the gluten-free alternatives you can find from Woolworths’ new Christmas range:

Gluten-Free Chocolate Pudding (100g): $2.50

Gluten-Free Fruit Pudding (100g): $2.50

Gluten-Free Fruit Mince Pies (240g): $6

Gluten-Free Iced Fruit Cake Slices (180g): $6

Gluten-Free Fruit Pudding (400g): $7

Gluten-Free Fruit Cake (500g): $9

