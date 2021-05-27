Save up to $150 on fast NBN with iPrimus

Another hot broadband deal has hit the market, with iPrimus now cutting prices on its fastest NBN plans for your first six months.

Switch to iPrimus NBN between now and July 31, 2021 (or upgrade from an existing iPrimus plan), and you can save up to $150 on your monthly plan fees. The telco is offering an introductory discount on its NBN 100 and NBN 250 plans, available for the first six months on either speed tier.

Discounted prices are as follows:

Premium (NBN 100): $75 per month for six months, then $90 ongoing (save $90)

Home Superfast (NBN 250): $90 per month for six months, then $115 ongoing (save $150)

After your first six months, you’ll revert back to the standard monthly price, but as iPrimus NBN is no-contract you’re free to switch to another plan or cancel your service entirely. Both plans include a $70 setup fee, but this cost includes a standard WiFi modem.

iPrimus NBN 100

If you’re looking for a fast standard NBN plan, iPrimus’ Premium option is available on the NBN 100 speed tier, and features a typical evening speed of 95Mbps between the busy hours of 7pm and 11pm. This plan includes unlimited data, and is great for big homes and heavy downloaders and streamers, but may not be available to all customers depending on your NBN connection type.

iPrimus NBN 250

For customers on Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) and Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) NBN connections, NBN 250 is is the next step in fast broadband. iPrimus hasn’t yet released a typical evening speed for this tier, as it’s a relatively new offering, but customers can expect speeds twice as fast as those available on NBN 100.

Unfortunately, NBN 250 is only available to customers on FTTP and HFC connection types, but iPrimus can confirm your home’s eligibility via its online address checker. This plan also includes unlimited data and no lock-in contract.

Fast NBN deals compared

iPrimus is one of many NBN providers currently cutting costs for new customers, especially on faster speed tiers. Multiple big name NBN resellers — including Telstra, iiNet, Superloop, Dodo, and TPG — are offering six or 12-month discounts for new or upgrading customers, leading to potentially hundreds of dollars in savings for savvy switchers.

If you’re looking for a fast NBN plan, we’ve compiled some of the lowest-priced and most competitive NBN deals on our database below.

