" "
article background

Why you have no internet connection and how to fix it

Posted by

Losing your head over your lack of internet? Canstar Blue looks into why you have no internet connection, and how you can fix it.

With how much hinges on having fast internet, losing that connection to the world can be incredibly frustrating. The intricacies of the World Wide Web, and how it is accessed can be tricky to say the least. Fortunately, Canstar Blue is here to unpack what could be the reason behind you not having internet, and how you can fix it.

On this page:

Is your internet provider down?

The first point of call if you can’t get access to the internet should be to check if your provider is down. As NBN users can especially attest, individual internet providers can experience outages, and this is obviously at no fault of any individual household. 

The simplest way to understand if this is the problem at hand is by checking if multiple devices are unable to connect to the internet. If this is the case, head to your internet provider’s website, or any of its mainstream social media outlets. Usually at least one of these will list if a network outage has occurred. If the provider hasn’t made any mention of an outage, there are a plethora of external websites that list any network outages, such as Down Detector or Is The Service Down?. 

Is your modem/router the problem?

If your provider hasn’t made any mention of an outage, the problem may be lying within your modem, router, or modem/router. Sometimes the device may need to take a breather, so make sure to turn it off, and unplug it from its power source for at least ten minutes. After this break, turn it back  on and allow for your devices to reconnect. Check to see if all the lights on your hardware are up and running. If your devices still have no internet, the problem will need further investigation.

Is the position of your modem impacting connectivity?

The range of your modem/router may not be as strong as you think, so bringing the device closer to where your other devices are situated could bring connectivity. Even if this isn’t the solution for now, this will ultimately improve the strength, and potentially speed, of your internet connection. 

Is your device the problem?

If most of your devices are connected, but one pesky phone or computer isn’t, that individual device may be the problem. If this is the case, always start by turning the device off and letting it sit for a couple of minutes. Turn the device back on after this period and allow the device to connect to the internet.

You can also double check the connectivity and internet settings for your phone, tablet or laptop to make sure it’s connecting to the right WiFi network, that WiFi is enabled, and that there are no other obvious issues preventing you device from connecting. If this does not work, your telco provider may need to step in.

Have you contacted your telco?

There are countless methods of tinkering you can do with your modem, devices, and otherwise, however the most time and energy-efficient method is to get into contact with your provider. Generally, a live-chat service is an option with internet providers, however if that isn’t offered, a telephone extension is a sure thing.

What can you do while waiting for service to be regained?

It may take a while to get a response from your internet provider, which means getting a makeshift connection can be necessary. 

Hotspot from your phone

The obvious option is to use your personal hotspot from your phone. This involves going to Settings, Mobile Data, and then Personal Hotspot for iPhone users, or by simply swiping down from the top of the screen and tapping Hotspot for Android users.

Hotspot from your modem

Some modems have the ability to emit a 4G hotspot, however this is only possible through a selection of models. The process for turning this mode on will differ for each model also, so head to the manufacturers’ website for more information.

Compare NBN plans

If you’re looking to buy a new NBN modem, you might want to switch NBN plans. You’ll ultimately want to sign up to a BYO modem NBN plan, unless the provider you sign up to has the modem you want. The below tables show a range of NBN plans and providers. Switch between the tabs to compare plans on different speed tiers.

The following table shows a selection of sponsored unlimited data Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50), and Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) plans on Canstar Blue’s database with links to referral partners.

Sponsored Products
Origin

NBN50 Unlimited

1 Month Contract (1 month min. cost $120.00)

Standard Plus Evening Speed

  • Typical evening speed of 50Mbps between 7pm-11pm
  • No Lock-in contract
  • $10/month towards your internet when you add electricity & gas
 Unlimited
Data/month 		$60.00
Cost/month 		Go to Site
Dodo

NBN50 Unlimited

1 Month Contract (1 month min. cost $179.94)

Standard Plus Evening Speed

  • NBN from $55/mth. First month free
  • Get up to $10/mth off when switching energy
  • T&C’s Apply. Offer ends 02/08/2022
 Unlimited
Data/month 		$69.99
Cost/month 		Go to Site
Superloop

NBN 50 BYO

1 Month Contract (1 month min. cost $53.95)

Standard Plus Evening Speed

  • Unlimited Data Allowance
  • No sign-up fees, no lock-in contract
  • Australian support service
 Unlimited
Data/month 		$53.95
Cost/month 		Go to Site
View all nbn plans listed on Canstar Blue
*^View important information

Unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) Plans

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost (excluding discounts), from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) Plans

The table below shows a selection of published unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Photo Credits: Chaay_Tee

Tom Fleming
Tom Fleming
Content Producer
Tom Fleming specialises in phone and internet but also covers a host of consumer-related topics - streaming in particular. Tom holds a Bachelor of Journalism at the Queensland University of Technology and has written for a host of local lifestyle publications such as The West End Magazine.

Share this article

Related Articles

Woman using laptop by a fireplace with ginger cat on her chair

ACCC report shows big-name NBN providers still losing market share

August 18th 2022

5G vs NBN: Is 5G better than NBN?

August 10th 2022

Cheapest NBN Plans for Pensioners in Australia

August 9th 2022