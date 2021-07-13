10 reasons why my internet is so slow

There are plenty of reasons why your internet connection could be slow. There could be high internet traffic in your area or through your provider, you could have devices on your local network soaking up your bandwidth, or you could simply have a slow plan. On top of this, your modem or router might be faulty or there could be problems with your internet provider in your area. Whatever the issue is, we’re here to help with some easy troubleshooting tips.

10 reasons why your internet may be slow

There can be plenty of issues standing between you and a faster internet connection, with the main reasons why your internet may be slow listed below. Keep in mind it may be a combination of some of these, so it’s important to look into each option:

There is an internet outage

Your internet connection may not be as fast as advertised

You may have a virus or malware issue

The modem/router needs rebooting

Multiple devices/people may be downloading at the same time

You may be too far away from the WiFi signal

Your DNS server isn’t getting the job done

Your modem/router needs a firmware update

Your WiFi channel may be too crowded

Your VPN is on

Quick fixes for slow internet speeds

Here are some quick fixes for your slow internet woes. If you’re after a more technical, step-by-step guide, scroll down to find more detailed information on how to fix your home internet.

Disconnect unnecessary devices from your home internet

Investigate if your line has any damage, and contact your service provider if there are any faults

Upgrade your internet plan, or upgrade your line through the NBN’s Technology Choice Program

Throttle your download speeds in some applications through app and device settings

Upgrade to a faster modem-router

Check for internet outages

It seems obvious, but if there’s an internet outage your speed could be affected. If your slowed-down speeds are new and unexpected, your NBN provider could simply be performing maintenance, or the network could be experiencing issues. It’s best to look these things up on your NBN provider’s website, just in case it’s an issue that’ll be solved soon – most providers will offer status updates during network outages or scheduled downtime. If this isn’t the case, continue to troubleshoot.

Perform a speed test

The best place to start is with a speed test, which will confirm just how fast your internet connection is in megabits per second (Mbps). You can run a free test online through a variety of speed testing websites (such as Ookla or Google Speedtest); this way you get an accurate read from multiple sources on how well your connection is performing. Once you’ve got results from the speed testing, see how the data stacks up against the speeds promised by your internet plan and provider.

Perform a virus scan

It’s also worth checking the speed on different devices, in case one of them is infected with a virus. Viruses can slow down your computer speed, and could be a reason for slow speeds on specific devices.

If one device appears to have a noticeably slower internet speed than another, perform a virus scan with your antivirus software. If no viruses are found, consider it an anomaly, re-do the speed test, and continue to troubleshoot.

Compare your speed to your internet plan

It’s worthwhile comparing the results from your speed test against the maximum speed of your internet plan. If you’re on the NBN in Australia, this is easy to check as your NBN provider lists both the maximum speed available on your plan and the typical evening speed you can expect on its website.

For example, the maximum possible speed of Aussie Broadband’s NBN 50 plan is 50Mbps, and its typical evening speed is 50Mbps. If your speed test results are similar to the plan’s typical evening speed listed on your provider’s website (say, within a margin of error of about 5Mbps), then it would appear nothing is wrong – you might just need a faster NBN plan.

If your speed is much lower than it should be, then it’s time to investigate further. We’ll be going through how to find the cause of your slow speed below, but if you’re now thinking about a faster NBN plan, consider the table below, or find a plan with our comparison tool.

Reboot your modem-router

Computers tend to get a bit slow when they are left on for too long, so sometimes ‘turning it off and on again’ can actually be a simple fix, especially on your modem-router.

Click the power button on the back of the modem-router and wait a few moments, then turn it back on again. It’ll take a few minutes for your modem-router to boot back up, but once it’s back live, run the speed-test again and see if it improves. If it has, great – problem solved! If it hasn’t, it’s time to move onto the next fix.

Check if any of your devices are downloading

Sometimes slow internet can be caused by simultaneous downloads in your home, as the bandwidth is divided between multiple users or devices. For example, if you are downloading a video game and run a speed test, you might notice the speed test result is lower than it should be. This is because a large amount of bandwidth is being allocated to the video game download. The same can be true of background updates for phones, computers and consoles, along with streaming on services like Netflix and Stan.

The simple fix for this is to stop those downloads. If the problem is automatic updates, consider disabling those on your devices. Once you’ve stopped all the downloads that might be using up bandwidth, run another speed test. If your internet is as fast as it should be, the problem might be fixed. If not, there are more solutions to try.

Reduce the number of users on your WiFi

It’s somewhat of a myth that too many users on the same WiFi network will slow it down – in fact, a home network can generally handle up to about 45 users at a time. However, if there are too many people downloading at the same time, the internet will slow to a crawl. It might be that your neighbours are using your WiFi, or maybe you’ve handed out the password to a few too many family and friends. If you’re a small household but your download speed is struggling, it may be worth changing your password and router name from time to time to make sure you’re the only one using your WiFi.

Improve your home WiFi

If your home internet relies on WiFi, you might notice speed dips depending on where you are in the home. This could be because of two things: one, your modem might not be powerful enough to cover the entire home, and two, objects and walls in your home might be disrupting your WiFi signal. This problem can be easy to fix, but can also prove costly.

If you can, try moving your modem-router to a more open space, so that its WiFi range can cover more of the home. While you’re doing this, try moving your modem-router around the home to find the best performing area (this isn’t typically a viable solution for wired internet types, but is fine for mobile broadband and home wireless broadband).

It might also be worth moving around any objects that could be causing the WiFi range to be limited. Once you’ve done these things, perform another speed test and see if things have improved. Needless to say, keep the modem-router away from objects that could cause interference, such as microwaves.

If things haven’t gotten any better, keep investigating the potential problems below, but also consider getting a new modem-router. For bigger homes, mesh WiFi might be a viable solution.

Check if it’s a website or an internet issue

Sometimes when a website isn’t loading, it isn’t an internet issue, but an issue with that specific website. Luckily, there are websites (such as Down For Everyone), that can help you. Simply type in the URL or name of the website you are struggling with, and the page will let you know if it’s down for everyone, or just you. If it’s just you, it indicates a problem with your internet, while if it’s everyone, it’s the website and you’ll just have to wait it out.

Advanced slow internet fixes

If you’re more tech-savvy, it might be worth trying one of the fixes below. If you don’t feel confident performing any of these advanced fixes, scroll down to the final step.

Change your DNS server

Changing your DNS can definitely improve your speed. Typically when you sign up for an NBN plan you’ll be assigned the DNS server of your ISP, but switching to alternative DNS servers can lead to a faster speed.

How to change your DNS server on a Windows PC

To change your DNS server on a Windows PC:

Step One: Search for ‘view network connections’ in your Finder search bar

Search for ‘view network connections’ in your Finder search bar Step Two: Right click on your internet connection and select Properties

Right click on your internet connection and select Properties Step Three: Select IPv4, then Use the Following DNS Server Addresses

From here you can enter the DNS server of your choice. It might be worth looking up a good DNS server, but here is a good one to start with – Google’s own public DNS server. Enter ‘8.8.8.8’ in the primary section and ‘8.8.4.4’ in the secondary section. After changing this over (applying the changes and making sure they save) run another speed test, and see if things improve.

How to change your DNS server on a Mac

To change your DNS server on a Mac:

Step One: Open System Preferences

Open System Preferences Step Two: Select Network > Advanced > DNS tab

Select Network > Advanced > DNS tab Step Three: Select the + sign located at the bottom left of the window, to add a new DNS server

From here you can enter the DNS server of your choice. A good one to start with is the Google Public DNS server, which is 8.8.8.8 (with the secondary DNS being 8.8.4.4). Then, click OK, followed by Apply, to save the changes. Run another speed test, and see if the problem is solved.

Update your modem firmware

Most modems today typically update firmware automatically, but some will still need you to approve updates in the backend. Simply log on to your modem-router’s website and navigate to the updates section. This section varies from modem to modem, so it might be worth looking up a guide on your specific modem-router. Once this is done, run another speed test, and see if the problem is fixed.

Switch WiFi channels

If there are lots of modem-routers around your home, as happens in apartment blocks and tightly condensed streets, consider switching your WiFi channel. You can do this on your modem-router’s website. Consider switching to a channel that isn’t busy. There are apps available to help you see what channels are busy, and which channels are available.

Typically your modem will be assigned to channel one, but you can try switching it to any available channel for better results. Again, finding the WiFi channel settings varies from modem to modem, and isn’t the same for every device, so look up a guide on your specific modem-router. Once you’ve done this, run another speed test, and see if it’s better than before.

Disable your VPN

Using a VPN provides you with encryption and security, but those extra layers can also be responsible for slowing down your internet. Disabling your VPN is a simple and effective way to increase your internet speed. Just remember to turn it back on when you are finished.

Activate a Quality of Service feature on your router

Most routers offer a Quality of Service (QoS) feature which can help speed up your internet, in one or two places. A QoS throttles the bandwidth on some activities it deems less important and delivers the extra data to high priority internet activities. A QoS can be controlled remotely using optimisation features like traffic prioritisation, congestion control and bandwidth allocation. QoS is particularly useful in areas with high traffic. If you find that the QoS feature is slowing down your network, you can always switch it off on the router. Make sure to perform a speed test both before and after, to get an accurate idea of what is slowing down your internet.

Contact your NBN provider

If you’ve tried every suggestion on this list but your internet is still running at snail’s pace, it’s time to contact your NBN provider. The problem could very well be faulty hardware on the NBN provider’s part, such as wiring to the home or a problem with the local node. It could even be something within the home, such as a faulty modem-router or a dodgy ethernet cable. Needless to say though, you shouldn’t put up with a service that isn’t working properly.

Your NBN provider will likely spend some time on the phone with you before sending a technician out to analyse the problem. When the technician is sent out, they will investigate the issue, and will have a hands-on idea of what could be wrong with your internet speed.

Don’t try and contact NBN Co directly, as this isn’t how they handle faulty hardware matters. You’ll need to go through your NBN provider first.

