Origin offers 12 months of Paramount+ on any internet plan

Entertainment buffs and freebie-enjoyers jump for joy – Origin and Paramount+ will be teaming up to bring customers a major deal.

Signing up to any Origin internet plan will net you a huge 12 months of Paramount+ for no more than the price of the internet plan. This includes any internet plan, at any speed. A subscription to Paramount+ costs $8.99 per month, saving you a total of $107.88 for the full 12 months. Origin also offers a $10 discount on internet plans when you bundle with energy, meaning you can save $227.88 in a year on your internet and streaming all in one.

The Origin and Paramount+ offer is able to redeem now, but will only be available to new Origin Internet and Paramount+ customers from now through to November 13, 2022, meaning you have roughly a month to get in on the deal.

Eligible customers will receive an email within five days of signing up for their Origin NBN or Opticomm fibre plan, with an activation link for their annual Paramount+ subscription.

What can you watch on Paramount+?

Paramount+ features some old favourites and revivals, such as Twin Peaks, Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, as well as some juicy originals including Yellowjackets, The First Lady, and Halo. Soccer fans will also enjoy access to A League, with all games streaming on Paramount+.

If you decide to not take up the free subscription offer, but still want to give Paramount+ a go, new customers are able to get seven days free to dip their toes into the pool of content.

Origin NBN Plans

Origin offers a $10 discount on its internet plans if you bundle with energy. Internet plans start from $64 per month on the Everyday NBN 25 plan if you bundle with electricity and gas. However, if you’re with a different energy provider it will cost $74 per month for the NBN 25 plan. The same goes for the Everyday Fibre 25 plan, which also starts at $64 per month, or $74 per month unbundled.

The below table features selected published Origin NBN plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a wider range of providers. These are products with links to a referral partner.

Is Paramount+ worth getting after my free 12 months is up?

Paramount+ has steadily worked its way into many Australians’ streaming rotations, due to its library of high-quality classics and original content and relatively affordable price of $8.99 per month. In addition to A-League and W-League soccer, there’s a host of films including The Godfather trilogy and Indiana Jones, as well as a range of shows including the latest offerings from the Star Trek franchise plus some classic TV shows such as Twin Peaks, Daria, and The Twilight Zone.

