If you’re looking for a new internet deal with 50Mbps speeds, Superloop has sweetened one of its current offers on NBN plans.

While Superloop is one of the telcos to routinely offer discounts on NBN plans, the opportunity to pick up even more of a saving on NBN 50 speeds could place this plan as a good option if you’re looking to switch broadband, and you want to save a bit of money at the same time.

Want to know more? Check out the discount details below.

Save $90 off your Superloop NBN 50 plan fees

If you’re looking at a new NBN plan with NBN 50 speeds, Superloop has adjusted its discount to now offer $15 per month off your plan fees for the first six months. Previously Superloop was offering a smaller discount, but with $15 off each month, it brings down the NBN 50 plan price to $54.95 per month (for the first six months).

This is the same price as Superloop’s discounted NBN 25 plan, which is also $54.95 for your first six months. Once the discounted six-month period is over, the plan price will revert back to its original price. This offer is available to new customers until December 31, 2021. Terms apply.

Here is the price breakdown for Superloop’s NBN 50 discount:

NBN 50 plan — $54.95 per month for the first six months, then $69.95 per month ongoing (save $90 in total)

NBN 50 is one of the most popular NBN plan speeds, as it suits a range of different households with varying internet needs. It’s also the most commonly available NBN speed, with a wide range of providers offering plans on this speed tier.

If you’d rather a different speed tier, Superloop still has discounts available on all other NBN plans. These other discounts are also available until December 31, 2021, terms apply. Here is how much you’ll save with Superloop’s other NBN plans:

NBN 25 plan — $54.95 per month for the first six months, then $59.95 per month ongoing (save $30 in total)

NBN 100/20 plan — $69.95 per month for the first six months, then $89.95 per month ongoing (save $120 in total)

NBN 100/40 plan — $79.95 per month for the first six months, then $98.95 per month ongoing (save $114 in total)

NBN 250 plan — $99.95 per month for the first six months, then $119.95 per month ongoing (save $120 in total)

NBN 1000 plan — $119.95 per month for the first six months, then $139.95 per month ongoing (save $120 in total)

The following table features a selection of Superloop NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a wider range of providers. These are products with links to a referral partner.

How does Superloop compare?

When it comes to NBN 50 plans, there is a lot of competition out there. Prices for NBN 50 plans can vary between providers, and some telcos, like Superloop, will offer discounts or deals on plans for new sign-ups.

If you want to see how Superloop’s NBN 50 compares to other plans on the market, the following table shows a selection of NBN 50 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest, then alphabetically. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a wider range of providers. These are products with links to a referral partner.