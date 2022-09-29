4G mobile broadband is a solid option for keeping your home or office connected to the internet – so read on to uncover the best 4G modems.

More Australians are relying on home internet for work, school and entertainment – and broadband networks are feeling the strain. Both ADSL and NBN connections are undergoing extra pressure, across the network as a whole and within houses.

This congestion could be bad for you if you do lots of working from home, which is why it may be time to think about alternatives to the NBN, ADSL, or cable broadband. A key option that’s attracting frustrated NBN users is mobile broadband, a kind of internet connection that puts you on a separate network to your home broadband. Doing this could make your broadband service more reliable, but it’s important to think of it as an alternative to the NBN, especially as a backup.

But how does it work, and what technology does it use? In this article, we’ll be diving deep into the modems and devices you can use for mobile broadband to work.

The best mobile broadband modems

Telstra 5G Wi-Fi Pro is ideal for 5G mobile broadband. Can be ordered from Telstra.

Nighthawk M2 Mobile Router, great for using 5G mobile broadband. Can be ordered from Telstra.

4GX Modem, great for monitoring your data use on the go with an inbuilt screen. Can be ordered from Telstra.

Telstra 4GX Modem, great for in the house wireless home broadband connections. Can be ordered from Telstra.

4GX USB, a 4G capable USB Wi-Fi dongle. Can be ordered from Telstra.

Netgear Nighthawk M1 4G Modem, a great wireless modem for the home. Can be ordered from Optus.

Vodafone Pocket WiFi 2 4G, a great no-nonsense pocket Wi-Fi, no bigger than a small phone. Can be ordered from Vodafone.

Huawei E8372, a small Wi-Fi dongle great for casual on the go use. Can be ordered from Exetel.

ZTE 5G Portable WIFi Modem, a 5G-ready device with a built-in screen. Can be ordered from Optus.

We’ve got detailed analysis on each of these modems later in the article.

What is mobile broadband?

Mobile broadband is internet which works through the 4G and (in some areas) 5G mobile networks across Australia that are owned by Telstra, Optus and Vodafone. These networks are completely separate from the NBN, and are typically intended for smartphones; however, telcos also offer these networks as an alternative to standard home internet, such as NBN or ADSL. The benefit of mobile broadband is that you can connect anywhere your provider offers mobile coverage, which means you can use your internet plan on-the-go and away from home.

There are plenty of different products that can be used for mobile broadband. Typically, mobile broadband is powered through a SIM card, given to you by the internet provider. After this is given to you, you can power it through a few different ways. It could be through a USB internet dongle, a mobile broadband modem, or it could simply be through your phone if you use your SIM card slot for the data-only SIM.

Should I get mobile broadband?

If there’s lots of strain on your internet at home because lots of people are using it, or if you need to move a lot or stay moving for work, mobile broadband could be a great fit for you. As a back-up plan or an immediate solution, there are plans on the market to fit all lifestyles.

What about 5G mobile broadband?

The 5G network is still being rolled out across Australia by the three major telcos, with Telstra and Optus providing coverage in spots in major cities and Vodafone now live in parts of western Sydney. Telstra and Optus offer 5G access on selected mobile broadband plans, but 5G home internet plans are available from a larger range of providers if you want an at-home 5G option.

Mobile Broadband Plans

Before we go any further on mobile broadband modems, check out the prices you can get mobile broadband for. Prices range between $15 for 7GB a month and $110 for 250GB a month, from a variety of different brands across all three phone networks. Some providers also allow you to sign up and get a device bundled in, like a modem or an internet dongle.

Telstra Mobile Broadband Modems

Telstra currently offers four modems with its plans: the Telstra 4GX USB, the Nighthawk M2, the Nighthawk M5, and the Telstra 4GX Wi-Fi Pro.

The Telstra 4GX USB, the Nighthawk M2 and the Telstra 4GX Wi-Fi Pro are great portable modems, supporting up to five, 20 and 10 devices on their devices respectively. The 4GX USB is a dongle can be plugged into a USB port, letting you hotspot, whereas the Nighthawk M2 and the 4GX Wi-Fi Pro have inbuilt screens, allowing you to monitor your usage on the go.

The Nighthawk M5 is the newest model of the Nighthawk range of portable modems, and is capable of both 4G and 5G signals on the go.

The Telstra 4GX USB starts at $2.66 a month for 36 months, and the 4GX modem starts at $8 a month for 36 months.

Telstra also sells a 5G-capable Telstra 5G Wi-Fi Pro on plans, but demand means the device isn’t always in stock. The Hub can connect to both 5G and 4G networks, and supports an Ethernet connection of 1Gbps.

You can pick these modems up on a Telstra mobile broadband plan, which you can find below.

Optus Mobile Broadband Modems

Optus also offers a range of great devices to buy with your mobile broadband plan. In short, to get onto the internet, you’ll need a device that can either pick up a hotspot signal (such as a laptop) or a device that can have a SIM card inserted (such as a phone).

Optus has two mobile broadband modems up for grabs: the ZTE 5G Portable WiFi Modem, and the Netgear Nighthawk M1 4G Modem.

The ZTE 5G Portable WiFi Modem is great if you’d like portable WiFi and a 5G connection. It has a built-in 4,500mAh battery for up to nine hours of use, and it comes in a compact design with a colour touch screen. You can connect up to 32 devices to this modem, and WiFi 6 is supported for fast speeds.

The Netgear Nighthawk M1 4G Modem is a good option for 4G-only users, and is capable of connecting up to 20 devices. It can access dual-band 2.4GHz/5GHz WiFi, supports 4G LTE Advanced, and includes a travel router function and advanced security features. The Nighthawk M1 also features a big battery, with up to 24 hours of use available per charge.

Optus’ selection of 4G modems are available on Optus mobile broadband and home wireless broadband plans, which you can check out in the table below.

Optus Mobile Broadband

Vodafone Mobile Broadband Modems

Vodafone offers two 4G modems – one intended for portable use and one for the home. First is the Vodafone Pocket WiFi 2 4G modem when you sign up for mobile broadband, and is a decent solution for internet on the go. The second is the Huawei WiFi Cube 2 4G, which is available on home internet plans, and needs to be plugged into mains power to function.

Vodafone’s Pocket WiFi device and the Huawei WiFi Cube 2 4G are available on mobile broadband plans, although are not necessary to sign up. You can find these plans below.

Exetel Mobile Broadband Modems

Exetel offers a mobile broadband dongle for using mobile broadband on the go, ideal for plugging into laptops and notebooks. The Huawei E8372 is fast and reliable, allowing up to 10 users at any given time through its hotspotting capability. You can get creative with it, too! As long as it has a USB charge coming into it, it can work!

If you have a wall-socket for a smart phone, you can plug this in and use it as a normal modem! Exetel also has a NetComm NL1901ACV modem available for if you’re interested in home wireless broadband, and charges $189 for the device. You can pick this up from Exetel for $69 upfront without a lock-in plan.

If you’re interested in picking up Exetel’s 4G modems, check out the table below. In the table below you’ll find home wireless broadband plans too, which is worth considering if you’re after internet for the home.

Exetel Mobile Broadband Plans

How fast is mobile broadband?

Typically, you should be able to reach download speeds of between 20Mbps and 100Mbps on a 4G connection, but faster download speeds of up to 1Gbps are now possible if you live in an area with 5G network coverage from your provider, and have a compatible device. Telstra currently offers 5G mobile broadband, which can be accessed through its Telstra 5G Wi-Fi Hub device.

That being said, mobile broadband speeds vary depending on which network you are on and what technology you are using. However, you should, at the very least, have speeds equivalent to what you’ll get on an NBN 12 plan.

Image: nd3000 / Shutterstock