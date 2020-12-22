Felix Mobile increases unlimited data speeds to 20Mbps

New online-only telco Felix Mobile has just announced it’s upping its download speed limits from 5Mbps to a much faster 20Mbps for all customers.

Felix’s only plan includes unlimited data for $35 per month, but this was previously capped at download speeds of 5Mbps. At the time, 5Mbps seemed a bit slow – enough only for some basic browsing and social media scrolling, and users may notice some images loading slower than usual, or videos taking a while to buffer.

20Mbps, however, is a generous leap in download speed, and is more in line with typical 4G data speeds. Those buffering and loading woes will disappear a little, although data-intensive activities such as large file downloads could still struggle. Overall, the main attraction of the Felix Mobile plan is that it’s unlimited data with no excess data charges, no lock-in contracts, and no hassles – so many customers will be happy with that 20Mbps speed considering the $35 price point.

In addition to ‘endless’ data each month, Felix’s plan also includes unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, and coverage on the Vodafone 3G and 4G networks. As the plan is SIM-only, you’ll need to bring your own unlocked smartphone, but it’s a good option worth considering if you want a simple plan with no surprise fees and no long-term commitment.

After an unlimited data phone plan? Consider Telstra and Optus

Felix Mobile has a niche product, offering an unlimited data phone plan with a speed cap. A decent deal to the right customer, but it’s not the only unlimited data plan on offer.

Telstra, Optus and Vodafone all offer postpaid mobile plans with unlimited speed-capped data on top of their monthly full-speed data thresholds. Once you use up all your included fast data, your download speed will be limited to a slow speed for the remainder of your billing cycle.

Both Telstra and Optus offer throttled data speeds at 1.5Mbps once you blow through your fast gigabyte allowance, whereas Vodafone offers widely different speeds depending on your selected postpaid product, ranging between 2Mbps, 10Mbps and 25Mbps.

