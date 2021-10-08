Unlimited data phone plans are quite rare in Australia, with only four providers offering such plans so far (most of which come with speed caps). But if you’ve been interested in giving unlimited data a try, Felix Mobile has a deal for you.

For a limited time, you can pick up Felix Mobile’s unlimited data phone plan (with a maximum speed of 20Mbps) with your first month free, saving you $35 and essentially giving you a free trial. Felix Mobile will send you a SIM card, which you can transfer your number over to.

This offer ends on December 12, so give it a look soon, before it’s no longer available. If you’re a massive data user, this isn’t a deal to be overlooked!

How do I get one month free with Felix Mobile?

You can get your first month free with Felix Mobile by signing up before the deal is withdrawn on December 12. You can order the Felix Mobile plan through the Felix Mobile website or through the Felix Mobile app, which you can navigate to through the link below (use the code ‘FLX‘ at the checkout for the free month). Keep in mind that after the first month the price will revert back to $35 per month, and that this deal is only available to new customers, terms apply.

Felix Mobile is an environment-focused telco, being certified carbon neutral by the Climate Active initiative, powered entirely by renewable energy, and committed to planting one tree a month for every active user.

Should I get an unlimited data phone plan?

Unlimited data phone plans are shaping up to be more popular in Australia. Telstra, Optus and Vodafone are now offering unlimited data with speed-capped restrictions on all of their postpaid plans, and Vodafone also offers a full-speed unlimited data plan for $85 per month. Felix Mobile might be the only MVNO in the country that offers an unlimited speed plan right now, but we’ll likely see that change in the future.

While the big three offer unlimited plans, do you actually need an unlimited data phone plan? Probably not. In terms of Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, you’ll often find some fairly generous data amounts on their smallest postpaid plans, which you’d be hard-pressed blowing through in a given month, unless you’re high-definition streaming, constantly listening to music, and are chronically online.

Possible for some, but maybe not for most users. With all of this said, it’s hard to justify spending the extra money on an unlimited data plan when cheaper, high-data plans from small MVNOs exist, without any talk of speed restrictions.

The big advantage of unlimited data phone plans is the worry-free aspect – you don’t need to worry about running through your monthly allowance, even if it’s speed-capped. For some that might be a great concept, but it definitely pays to do some research, figure out how much data you normally use in a month, and go by that (you can check this through your plan provider’s app or through your phone’s settings).

