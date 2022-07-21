The best Google Pixel 6a plans and deals

The Google Pixel 6a is officially available for pre-order in Australia, alongside the new Pixel Buds Pro. If you’ve been eager to get your mitts on Google’s latest, lower-priced smartphone — as well as the newest Pixel earbuds — you can now order your device directly from Google, as well as on phone plans from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

With a retail price of $749, the Pixel 6a is also available to pre-order from JB HiFi, Officeworks and Harvey Norman, and officially hits stores from July 28, 2022. But if you’re looking to buy your Pixel on a plan, the big three telcos have each launched competing discounts and offers — so we’ve summed up what’s available from each provider below.

Telstra Google Pixel 6a deals: save $100 when you pre-order

Pick up the Pixel 6a on a Telstra plan before 29 August, 2022, and you’ll save $100 off the retail price — bringing the total cost down to $649. This discount applies to customers buying the phone outright from Telstra, as well as on Telstra device payment plans of 12, 24, or 36 months.

You’ll pay the same in total for your Pixel no matter which option you choose, but you’ll need to pair your phone with a Telstra Upfront mobile plan to score $100 off. If you’re buying on a payment plan, you’ll also need to stay connected for the full 12, 24, or 36 months — otherwise you’ll need to pay out the remaining balance of your phone, and forfeit the device discount.

Telstra’s Upfront mobile plans start from $58 per month for 40GB of data, with all plans including a high-speed data allowance plus unlimited speed-capped data, restricted to speeds of 1.5Mbps. All three plans include 5G access, but the Basic plan limits data speeds to 250Mbps.

Vodafone Google Pixel 6a deals: $200 trade-in credit plus plan bonuses

Vodafone is selling the Pixel 6a for the full $749 retail price, but customers can claim $200 of bonus trade-in credit on eligible devices. Pick up the Pixel 6a on a Vodafone plan over 12, 24, or 36 months, and trade in an eligible device in good working order, and you’ll receive an extra $200 of credit to go towards your new Google smartphone.

This $200 is in addition to the credit you’d normally receive for trading in an older phone, so it’s a great way to lower the cost of the Pixel 6a if you’re upgrading from a now-unwanted device. Eligible trade-in devices include models from OPPO, Samsung, Apple, Huawei and Google, and bonus trade-in credit will be added to your Vodafone bill in equal monthly installments over the length of your phone payment plan.

Vodafone’s trade-in offer is only available until 17 August, 2022, and you’ll need to stick with your Vodafone plan for the full length of your phone payment term to score the entire $200 discount. You can pair your Pixel with one of Vodafone’s Infinite postpaid plans, which begin at $40 per month for 10GB of data. Right now, Vodafone is throwing in bonus data across most of its plans until 4 August, 2022, and giving customers a free three-month Amazon Music trial (offer ends 23 August unless extended).

Optus Google Pixel 6a deals: $150 off, plus up to $600 off phone plans

Like Telstra, Optus is also shaving down the price of the Pixel 6a, offering customers a $150 discount for ordering on either a 24 or 36-month payment plan. This brings the total cost down to $599, but be aware that the discount isn’t offered if you pick up the phone on a 12-month Optus phone payment plan.

To score the discount, you’ll need to add your Pixel to one of Optus’ five Choice postpaid plans, and stay connected for the length of your phone payment term — in this case, 24 or 36 months. If you leave early, you’ll need to pay out the remaining balance of your phone, and you’ll lose your $150 discount.

Optus’ Choice plans are priced from $49 per month for 30GB of fast data; all five options includes 5G network access and unlimited speed-capped 1.5Mbps data, in addition to your full-speed gigabyte allowance. Right now, Optus is offering a limited-time price cut on its 500GB Plus Promo plan, which is normally priced at $119 per month: sign up now, and you’ll pay $69 per month for your first 12 months. That’s a total saving of $600, and as this plan is month-to-month you’re free to switch to another Optus plan once your year-long discount expires.

Google Pixel 6a: specs and features

Here’s a quick overview of the specs to expect on the Google Pixel 6a:

6.4-inch OLED display

4,400 mAh battery with Extreme Battery Saver

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Google Tensor processor

Dual rear camera setup (12.2MP + 12MP ultra-wide camera)

8MP front-facing camera

Android 12 operating system

5G connectivity

IP67 water resistance

$749 AUD RRP

Available in Sage, Chalk, and Charcoal colours

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Google’s new Pixel Buds Pro are also available to pre-order from today, and will arrive in stores from July 28, 2022. The premium earbuds are available in two-tone Lemongrass, Fog and Charcoal colours, and are priced at $299.

You can pre-order the Pixel Buds Pro directly from the Google Store today, or buy from JB HiFi, Officeworks, Harvey Norman, Telstra, Vodafone and Optus from July 28.

