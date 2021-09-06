If you’ve been hanging out for a 5G phone that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, there’s some good news from Samsung, with a new cheap 5G phone hitting the Aussie phone market.

It seems like 2021 is the year for cheap 5G smartphones, with more 5G phones flooding the market from providers including OPPO, Motorola, Realme and Vivo. The new Samsung Galaxy A22 5G now looks to undercut much of the competition, with the rather affordable $349 price point.

The Samsung Galaxy A series is a popular more budget-friendly phone range compared to the flagship Galaxy S series, and more gimmicky Z series of foldable phones. But with a lot of competition in the cheap and mid-range phone market, what can you expect for your money with the new Samsung Galaxy A22 5G?

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G — budget-friendly essentials

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is being marketed as a phone with all the essentials, but at an affordable price, so don’t expect any flashy extras or gimmicks in this budget device. Of course the biggest drawcard for the A22 5G is the 5G connectivity for a low price point, meaning more Aussies with tighter budgets will have access to the latest technology.

Specs-wise, the A22 includes a 6.6 inch FHD+ Infinity-V display, Octa-core processor and 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. As for the cameras, you’ll get a triple rear-camera setup with a 48MP main lens, 5MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth, plus a 8MP front-facing camera.

You’ll also get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for easy unlocking, 4GB of RAM, 128GB internal storage and up to 1TB of expandable Micro SD storage. The A22 5G is available in Mint and Grey colourways, however colour availability may vary between stores. You’ll be able to pick up the A22 from Samsung and retailers such as JB Hi Fi, as well as telcos including Telstra (prepaid phone only), Optus and Vodafone.

$349 AUD RRP (available from Samsung, Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and retailers)

5G compatible

6.6 inch FHD+ Infinity-V display

5,000mAh battery + 15W fast charging

Octa-core processor

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Triple rear-camera setup (48MP + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth)

8MP front-facing camera

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage (up to 1TB expandable micro SD storage)

Mint and Grey colourways

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G plans from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

If you prefer to pick up your new Samsung phone from a telco, Telstra, Optus and Vodafone are all stocking the Galaxy A22 5G. Telstra is only offering the A22 as a prepaid phone, which is also the first time Telstra is offering a 5G phone as a prepaid device. You’ll pay for your device upfront and outright, and then be able to pair with your choice of Telstra prepaid plan. If you want to take advantage of the 5G capability, you’ll only have one prepaid recharge choice — the $60 prepaid plan, with 40GB data and unlimited standard national calls and SMS.

Prefer your phone on a plan? Both Optus and Vodafone are offering the A22 as a postpaid phone on a plan over 12, 24 or 36 months payment period. Once you’ve chosen your preferred payment period, you’ll need to bundle with a postpaid plan. Both Optus and Vodafone run postpaid plans as month-to-month plans, however, cancelling altogether will require you to pay off the remainder of your device costs.

