It has been a big year for Nokia, after shaking up its line up of phones and how it releases devices going forward. Now Nokia is rolling out more of its new phones, with two of its latest releases to be sold exclusively by Telstra from August 31, 2021.

“At HMD Global, we take pride in looking after our customers for longer and by expanding our range at Telstra we’re giving Australians more affordable quality phone options,” said James Robinson, ANZ Country Manager at HMD Global. “We’re pleased to be able to put more reliable and affordable devices, with the built-to-last quality Nokia phones are known for, into the hands of Aussies for them to love, trust and keep for today and years to come.”

The latest devices to be released in the Australian market, the G20 and C30, are part of the new line up of Nokia phones. The C30 is in the cheapest ‘C series’, while the G20 is part of the cheap ‘G series’ which offers a little more than the C range. If you’ve been in the market for a new phone but you’re running a tight budget, these cheap Nokia phones might just be what you’ve been looking for.

Nokia C30 — features and specs

As the latest phone released in the C series, the C30 has big value for a very modest price point. You’ll get a 6.82 inch HD+ display — the biggest screen in a Nokia phone to date — and a 6,000mAh battery with three-day battery life on a single charge, which is the most powerful battery Nokia has released. There are also two years of security updates, plus fingerprint and facial unlocking.

There’s a dual rear camera setup with 13MP main and 2MP depth, plus a 5MP front-facing camera. You’ll also get an Octa-core 1.6GHz processor and Android 11 (Go edition), 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage with up to 256GB expandable Micro SD storage. The Nokia C30 is only available in Dark Grey from Telstra and will be available for $149 AUD RRP. Telstra is selling the C30 as a prepaid device, so you’ll need to buy the phone outright and pair it with a Telstra prepaid phone plan.

$149 AUD RRP, available exclusively through Telstra (prepaid phone only)

6.82 inch HD+ display

6,000mAH battery with three-day battery life

Octa-core 1.6GHz processor

Fingerprint & facial unlocking

Dual rear-camera setup (13MP + 2MP depth)

5MP front-facing camera

2GB RAM

32GB internal storage + up to 256GB expandable Micro SD storage

Android 11 (Go edition)

Available from Telstra in Dark Grey colourway only

Nokia G20 — features and specs

The Nokia G20 has more than the basics of the C30, but still at a very budget-friendly price point, and designed to keep up with busy lifestyles. The G20 includes a 6.5 inch HD+ display with pre-applied screen protector, three-day battery life with a 5,050mAh battery, Android 11, plus both fingerprint and facial unlocking.

As for the cameras, you’ll get a quad rear-camera setup with 48MP main lens, 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth, plus 8MP front-facing camera, with night mode, portrait mode and OZO spatial audio. You’ll also get three years of warranty, three years of security updates and two years of OS updates, as part of Nokia’s dedication towards durable phones that you can happily keep for longer. The G20 is available in a nice dark-blue colour called ‘Night’ and includes 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and up to 512GB expandable Micro SD storage. You’ll also get a protective clear jelly case included in the box. Telstra will have the Nokia G20 for $199 AUD RRP upfront as a prepaid phone to bundle with a Telstra prepaid plan.

$199 AUD RRP, available exclusively through Telstra (prepaid phone only)

6.5 inch HD+ display with pre-applied screen protector

5,050mAh battery with three-day battery life

Mediatek G35 processor

Fingerprint & facial unlocking

Quad rear-camera setup (48MP + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth)

8MP front-facing camera

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage + up to 512GB expandable Micro SD storage

Android 11

Clear jelly case included

Available from Telstra in Night colourway only

Telstra prepaid plans

Most of Telstra’s prepaid phones are locked to the Telstra network, requiring you to use a Telstra SIM with your device. Telstra prepaid phones include a SIM and small amount of inclusions when you activate, and then you can add on your preferred prepaid plan when you need to recharge, so you’re all set to go.

Telstra offers a range of different prepaid plans across different expiry periods, from seven days up to 12 months. The standard prepaid plans running on a 28-day expiry period are available for $30 with 10GB data, $40 with 20GB data and $60 with 40GB data (although there is a $50 recharge also available). You’ll get unlimited standard national calls and SMS, international call inclusions (with the amount determined by the plan) and continuous data rollover. You can also get 5G network access on the $60 plan, however you’ll need a 5G-compatible device to take advantage of this.

If you choose to sign up to a plan with another provider, but still want to get your hands on one of these Nokia phones from Telstra, you will need to unlock your phone from the Telstra network. Unlocking your phone isn’t complicated, but you may be required to pay an unlocking fee.

Once your phone is unlocked, you’ll have a wide range of prepaid and postpaid SIM-only phone plans to choose from. Whether you’re after a cheap phone plan or a plan with lots of data, there are plenty of plans and providers to compare.

