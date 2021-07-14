Get a free TCL TV when you buy the new TCL 20 Pro 5G

TCL’s new 20 Pro 5G smartphone is available from July 15 in Australia – and to celebrate the launch of the new handset, TCL is offering quite a generous deal. If you pick up the new TCL smartphone within two weeks of the launch, you’ll be able to claim a bonus 43-inch TCL Android Smart TV – that’s a $599 TV for free when you purchase the $799 TCL 20 Pro 5G smartphone.

Let’s jump into what you get with this offer, including the specs of the new TCL 20 Pro 5G.

The TCL 20 Pro 5G – Specs, details and more

The TCL 20 Pro 5G is TCL’s new flagship phone, packed with powerful features at a sub-$800 price – worth considering if you were after a cheaper, but still very capable phone. The TCL 20 Pro 5G includes a quad-camera setup on the back (48MP main, 16MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth) and a 32MP selfie camera on the front. There’s no camera bump on the back, so if that’s something that annoys you about newer phones, it’s not here at all.

Inside, you’ll get 256GB of internal storage with 6GB RAM, with a micro SD card slot for memory expansion. The TCL 20 Pro 5G has a headphone jack, and the screen is a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, using TCL’s signature Nxtvision technology for greater colour accuracy and AI visual enhancement.

Powering the device is a 4,500mAh battery, capable of 18W fast charging and 15W fast wireless charging, plus a Snapdragon 750G 5G processor and an Adreno 619 GPU.

The phone itself weighs 190 grams and uses a USB Type-C charger. It also has a fingerprint scanner under the display and facial recognition. Needless to say, TCL’s newest flagship phone is also 5G-capable, and suitable for use on Telstra, Vodafone and Optus’ 5G networks.

The TCL 20 Pro 5G will retail for $799, and will be available from Vodafone and Mobileciti, along with Harvey Norman in August. It’s available in Moondust Gray or Marine Blue.

How do I get a free TCL TV with my new TCL 20 Pro 5G?

TCL is gifting buyers a 43-inch Android Smart TV (the TCL S625, valued at $599) when they purchase the new TCL 20 Pro 5G – but only for the first two weeks (from July 15 until July 29). Grabbing your free TV is easy: just buy the TCL 20 Pro 5G from either Mobileciti or Vodafone, and redeem your purchase through the TCL website.

When you purchase the phone you’ll be given a link to follow, and a code to redeem your TV. Once you enter your code, enter your address and shipping information, and the TV will be sent out to you. The TCL website offer goes live tomorrow, in time for the launch of the TCL 20 Pro 5G.

It’s really that simple – but make sure you don’t leave the code redemption to the last minute! After July 29 you won’t be able to claim your free TCL TV.

TCL 20 Pro 5G phone plans

The TCL 20 Pro 5G will be available on July 15 from Mobileciti and Vodafone, and from Harvey Norman in August. The only provider set to offer phone plans for the TCL 20 Pro 5G is Vodafone, however, if you’d like to keep your options broad, you can find a big selection of prepaid and postpaid phone plans in the table below.