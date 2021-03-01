Advertisement

If you’ve been looking for a new Android smartphone, and coincidently a new pair of wireless headphones, the latest deal from Woolworths Mobile might be right for you.

For a limited time, Woolworths Mobile is offering bonus Bose Soundlink wireless headphones (normally valued at $329.95 RRP) free with the OPPO Find X2 Pro and Find X2 Neo smartphones, provided that you sign up on a Woolworths Mobile plan. This offer ends on March 11.

How do I get free Bose headphones through Woolworths Mobile?

You can get the Bose Soundlink wireless headphones for free through Woolworths Mobile, provided that you sign up on a payment plan for either the Find X2 Pro or the Find X2 Neo, two phones from OPPO’s flagship line of smartphones.

Payment plans for the Find X2 Pro and the Find X2 Neo are available over a 24 or 36-month period, and must be purchased with a Woolworths Mobile phone plan at the checkout. Mobile plans with Woolworths Mobile start at $25 for 18GB per month, and go up to $45 for 55GB per month with no lock-in contract.

Be aware that while these phones are 5G-capable, Woolworths Mobile currently does not offer 5G access on plans. If you want to cancel your phone payment plan early and switch to another provider, you’ll need to pay the remaining balance of your OPPO phone before you can leave.

We’ve calculated the full minimum costs for the phone payment below on 24-month plans:

OPPO Find X2 Pro: $67.50/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,620 + your selected phone plan (includes free Bose Soundlink wireless headphones, RRP $329.95)

Should I go with Woolworths Mobile?

Woolworths Mobile is one of the few providers in the country that offers smartphones on a plan. Woolies Mobile operates on the Telstra 4G and 3G networks, albeit without access to Telstra’s 5G network. All its postpaid plans allow you to bank up to 200GB of unused data, which is great if your mobile usage varies month-to-month, or you just want to stash away gigabytes for a rainy day.

Woolworths Mobile customers also get access to 10% off a single shop each month at Woolworths supermarkets (up to $50 off in a single shop), provided they’re also a Woolworths Rewards member.

If you’d like to compare Woolworths Mobile to other phone plan providers, check out the table below for a range of postpaid plans.

