Woolworths Mobile deal: $180 off the Samsung Galaxy S20+ (and free Galaxy Buds+!)

Woolworths Mobile has a great offer for anybody looking to pick up a new phone on a plan.

For a limited time, you can score $180 off the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 4G and S20+ 5G when you couple either device to a Woolworths Mobile phone plan with a repayment period of 24 months or 36 months. This offer also comes with a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+, which have an RRP of $299 – perfect if you’re big on listening to music on the go.

It’s a great saving, considering that RRP of the 128GB S20+ 5G is $1,499. Combined with the Galaxy Buds+ and a Woolworths Mobile phone plan, this is a great deal that will save you a total of $479. You can pair the S20+ 4G with any of Woolworths Mobile’s phone plans, which all come with a 100GB data bank and 10% off a single grocery shop every month (up to $50) if you’re a Woolworths Rewards member.

But you’ll have to act quick! This offer ends on August 3, so now’s the time to get your new phone!

How can I get this offer?

You can get this offer by buying the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 4G or S20+ 5G in both 128GB and 512GB storage sizes through Woolworths Mobile. The $180 price drop is automatically applied, so there’s no need to apply a discount code at checkout. As you choose your phone options like colour and repayment period, you’ll also have to select a phone plan – Woolworths Mobile has a great selection of mobile plans for all kinds of users. This offer ends 3 August 2020.

You can check out the phone plans coupled to the 4G-capable S20+ below. Keep in mind that Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are bundled in with the phone, and are also free with any Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Ultra 5G plan from now through to 31 July 2020.

Should I get the Samsung Galaxy S20+?

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is one of Samsung’s more powerful phones, being released earlier this year as the flagship competitor to the iPhone 11 line from Apple. The S20+ comes with 128GB of storage and three nice finishes – Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue and Cosmic Black. It’s 4,500mAh battery lasts all day and a little bit more, and with five cameras on the phone all shooting with different megapixel counts and expandable memory through a MicroSD slot.

What does Woolworths Mobile offer?

Woolworths Mobile has a lot of great things to offer as a phone plan provider. If you’re a Woolworths Rewards member, a Woolworths Mobile plan gives you 10% off your shopping bill when you shop at Woolworths (up to $50 on one shop per month).

Woolworths Mobile also offers a data bank capping out at 100GB, meaning you can store unused gigabytes to use down the track. Postpaid phone plans through Woolworths Mobile range from $20 per month for 5GB of data, to $50 monthly for 60GB. If you’d like to see how Woolworths Mobile stacks up against the competition, see the table below.