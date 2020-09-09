If you’ve been looking for a folding phone with plenty of features and 5G capability, Woolworths Mobile has a great deal for you.

From now until September 24, you can save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G when you pre-order the device on any Woolworths Mobile plan. You’ll also score a bonus set of Galaxy Buds Live wireless earphones bundled in (RRP $319).

This phone is Samsung’s latest premium foldable device, and paired with this deal from Woolworths Mobile, it’s one worth considering if you’re after a snazzy luxury phone.

This deal will be wrapping up on September 24, so get in quick! This is a pre-order offer, with the actual phone expected to get to Australia on October 9.

How can I get this deal?

You can get this deal if you pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G plan from Woolworths Mobile, and combine it with any postpaid plan. Below you’ll find available Woolies Mobile plans, which you can pair with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. The Z Fold 5G can be paid off on a payment plan over a 24-month or 36 month period.

The following table shows selected published postpaid Woolworths Mobile plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Should I get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G?

The Z Fold 2 5G certainly is a unique phone. With three screens built into the device, you can use the Z Fold 2 like a standard smartphone, or fold it open like a book, and treat it like a tablet. There’s three cameras on the device – all 12MP, and featuring wide, telephoto and ultra-wide lenses.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G also includes a Snapdragon 865+ processor and a Adreno 650 graphics card, meaning this phone would be able to power some high-processing capacity phone games. You can get the Z Fold 2 5G in Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze, both with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

Woolworths Mobile’s $250 discount is a pre-order offer, and the actual unit will be arriving in Australia on October 9, after which you can expect your new handset and earbuds delivered. Normally, this phone is priced at AU$2,999 outright, so this is a great deal if you’re looking to spread the cost of a phone out over two or three years.

Through Woolworths Mobile, you have two payment choices with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G: a 24-month or 36-month payment period. Below you’ll find the payment period costs:

24 months: $117.08 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $2,809.92 + plan fees

$117.08 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $2,809.92 + plan fees 36 months: $78.05 per month over 36 months, minimum cost $2,809.80 + plan fees

Keep in mind, this device may be 5G capable, but the Woolworths Mobile network itself isn’t. This means you won’t be able to use 5G on this phone for as long as you’re on a Woolworths Mobile plan. Telstra, Optus and Vodafone all have access to 5G networks.

Galaxy Buds Live: Bundled in with the Fold 2

The Galaxy Buds Live are a great pair of bean-shaped wireless earbuds. Valued at $319, the Buds Live are Samsung’s premier earbuds offering. The Buds come with a charging case and in either bronze or black, matching the phone that you order.

You can get an hour of play time out of a five minute charge time with these, with noise cancellation in-built. The Galaxy Buds Live are designed especially for Samsung phones, so if you’re after a well integrated pair of earbuds, these are for you.

Also on offer: Get 40GB for $15 with Woolworths Mobile

If you’re interested in a prepaid plan with a lot of data, Woolworths Mobile has a great deal on offer. Normally $30, the Small Woolworths Mobile prepaid plan is available for half price and has a bonus 10GB of data all through the month of September, giving you 40GB of data for $15 (normally 30GB for $30). The $15 saving and bonus data is available for your starter pack only, with all subsequent recharges at full price and with standard data inclusions.

The following table shows selected published Woolworths Mobile prepaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Should I go with Woolworths Mobile?

Operating on the Telstra 4G network, Woolworths Mobile regularly has some great deals on offer. The telco offers unlimited talk and text and some great data packages, with data starting at $25 per month for 5GB, all the way up to $50 for 60GB. There’s also provides a data bank, with postpaid customers able to store 100GB of unused data to be used later, and prepaid customers able to store 200GB.

Woolworths Mobile also offers a special bonus that no other telco does – money off a monthly shop. You can get 10% off a single shop each month (capped at $50) just provided you’re a Woolworths Rewards member, and shop at the store of the namesake. Woolworths Mobile plans are also very low-commitment and are available month-to-month, so there’s nothing locking you in long-term.

If you want to compare Woolworths Mobile to the competition, see the table below.