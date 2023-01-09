Fact Checked

The upfront cost of solar can seem like an insurmountable mountain…but there’s good news!

While you may have to splash out initially, going solar is usually considered one of the wisest long-term investments Aussies can make, especially as electricity prices continue to soar. And if your home consumes a lot of energy, then you’ll need to think about installing a solar system that can handle your specific needs.

That’s where a 10kW solar system can make all the difference. Offered by an endless list of companies far and wide, these PV systems are usually turned to by larger households that use a lot of power all year round. But what do you need to know before making the decision to drop some cash? Keep reading to find out more.

How many panels in a 10kW solar system?

10kW solar systems are considered to be big in Australia, at least for residential purposes. Depending on the make and model of the panel, a 10kW solar system will typically have between 25 and 30 solar panels. This is based on the standard 370W solar panels traditionally used by most installers across the country.

Given the number of solar panels needed for this size system, you should have a general idea of how large your roof space is and which direction it faces. Despite 10kW solar systems being on the larger side, they are a popular option for homes with four or more bedrooms. With a lot of panels comes a lot of power, which tends to mean smaller energy bills, along with an array of environmental benefits too!

How much kWh does a 10kW solar system produce?

On average, 10kW solar systems produce around 40kWh of electricity per day. This can vary depending on a number of factors, such as the time of year and the weather. But assuming an average of 40kWh per day, that means that a 10kW solar system can generate around 14,600kWh of electricity per year – enough to power a four-bedroom home.

In Australia, the average residential home uses approximately 18 to 33kWh of electricity per day, so a 10kWh solar system producing around 40kWh of power a day could be better suited to a household with higher energy needs. Think families with two or more children, or two-storey homes with a pool, spa, central heating or other power-draining devices.

When deciding on the number of solar panels you need, it’s important to consider your roof’s direction and positioning as well as how much sunlight the panels will be able to absorb. You should also consider overall panel efficiency; if there are any nearby tree branches or other obstructions that could reduce production (like walls), this may impact what kind would work best for you.

How much does a 10kW solar system cost?

10kW solar systems are considered to be on the higher end when it comes to PV installation in Australia – usually costing around $9,500 – $12,000 before any rebates or incentives. Even with the federal government’s Small-scale Technology Certificates (STC) rebate, 10kW solar systems are still quite expensive when compared to smaller residential PV systems.

Although it’s a steeper upfront cost, the price of solar panels has decreased significantly in recent years, so going bigger now could be worthwhile. Not to mention that electricity prices are surging – who wouldn’t want to be less reliant on the grid by having their own power source? Plus, installing a 10kW solar system can drastically reduce your carbon footprint while also cutting back on those dreaded energy bills. Moreover, adding a rig to your roof generally means increasing the value of your home.

How much will a 10kW solar system save me?

The potential savings from a 10kW solar system depend on how much power you can use at home during generation (daylight hours). Another consideration is whether you’ll be exporting any electricity back to the grid for a rebate, and how much your power company is paying you for doing so, via what’s known as a solar feed-in tariff rate.

Given the larger size and output of a 10kW PV system, there are thousands of dollars in yearly savings up for grabs, provided you can shift the bulk of your power consumption to the day. You’ll also need to find out what type of energy tariff your home is on and ensure you’re paying a competitive electricity rate. (Hint: check your last bill).

Nowadays, your chosen solar panel installer should be able to provide you with an estimate of savings on your energy bills. After all, it’s usually the biggest advantage of going solar in the first place!

How long before a 10kW solar system pays for itself?

The payback period for a 10kW solar system is about five to six years, but this will depend on a myriad of factors. Where your property is located and positioned, how much power you use, whether or not you’re exporting electricity back to the grid, and if there are any rebates applied to the cost of your installation are all factors to think about.

Your preferred solar installer, as well as the make and model you choose, will also impact your buyback period. That’s why it’s essential to discuss your personal situation with your solar panel installer as they’ll be in the best position to give you a ballpark time frame. Remember to call around and explore your options by obtaining a handful of quotes, which are normally free of charge.

Should you get a 10kW solar system?

10kW solar systems are a great choice for many homeowners as they’re large enough to power most homes, but not so large that they’re excessively expensive. A 10kW solar system can typically offset most of a larger home’s electricity usage, making them a smart financial investment – provided you’ve done your research and applied it to your own personal situation.

If you’re looking for a clean, renewable energy source that can save you money on your energy bills, a 10kW solar system is certainly worth considering. Don’t be afraid to ask as many questions as possible when dealing with solar installers, including the upfront costs, typical payback period, panel efficiency and suitability for your roof. By arming yourself with all this knowledge, you’ll be in the best position to make a confident purchase decision, not to mention bragging rights with your neighbours once the next bill rolls around!

Image Credits: anatoliy_gleb/Shutterstock.com, myphotobank.com.au/Shutterstock.com