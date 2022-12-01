Fact Checked

Solar power is becoming increasingly popular as a way to generate electricity, and for good reason. Solar panels can significantly offset your energy costs, and in some cases may even provide all the power you need for your home or business.

A 6.6kW solar system is one of the most popular sizes in Australia, and in this guide Canstar Blue takes a look at how many panels these setups require as well as how much electricity they are capable of producing. We’ll also explore how much you can expect to pay for a solar system of this size, plus uncover some other important information that’ll help you decide whether a 6.6kW system is right for you.

How many panels in a 6.6kW solar system?

A 6.6kW solar system in Australia typically consists of 20-24 solar panels. However, the number of panels in a 6.6kW system will vary depending on the make, model and efficiency of the solar panels, as well as the climate conditions in your specific location.

6.6kW solar systems are one of the most common panel sizes for home installations in Australia. This is because they generate enough electricity to meet the needs of a typical home. Not only are these sized systems efficient, a 6.6kW solar system is often one of the more affordable options for homeowners, especially if there are any rebates up for grabs.

How much kWh does a 6.6kW solar system produce?

On average, a 6.6kW solar system will produce about 22 to 26 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity per day. This equates to approximately 8,000 to 9,500kWh of usable energy per year, which is on par with what the average home in Australia uses. However, there are multiple factors that will determine how much electricity is generated from a solar panel throughout the day, or over the course of a year.

Here are three contributing factors you’ll need to consider when determining how much electricity a solar system of this size can produce:

Climate and location: Without being too obvious, you’ll need to consider your local climate to determine how much energy a 6.6kW system can produce. Solar panels work best in sunny conditions, so if you live in an area with frequent cloudy days, you may not get as much energy production from your system. Roof space and positioning: The positioning of your roof is important as solar panels need to be installed in a direction that maximises the amount of sunlight they receive. You’ll also need to ensure your panels aren’t obscured by nearby trees or other structures. Solar panel make and model: Solar panel efficiency will play a big part as to how much energy they can create. Solar technology has come a long way, but like most things in life, you should do some research on the make, model, efficiency specs and degradation rate before settling on a particular panel type.

By taking these factors into account, you can ensure that your solar system will produce enough energy to power your home.

How much does a 6.6kW solar system cost?

By no means are 6.6kW solar systems cheap, but they are more affordable than you may think. In fact, a 6.6kW solar system in Australia will set you back at least $6,000. Now this price may seem high, but it is quite reasonable when considering the long-term benefits, like subsidising or covering your energy bills over an extended period of time.

Not only that, installing solar is a great investment for the future because it will likely increase the value of your home, especially as more Aussies opt for cleaner and greener energy.

How much will a 6.6kW solar system save me?

There are way too many variables to determine how much a 6.6kW solar system will save you, but given its general output capacity, there are some serious financial gains to be made by installing such a rig. As mentioned earlier, this size of a solar system can easily cover the annual energy needs of a typical Australian household.

And because 6.6kW solar systems have a reasonable upfront cost, they typically pay for themselves over a shorter period of time. Not only that, but they also continue to generate electricity for many years after the buyback period, providing an excellent return on investment.

How long before a 6.6kW solar system pays for itself?

It will take about four to six years for a 6.6kW solar system to pay for itself in Australia. This will depend on multiple factors, like where your home is located, how much energy your household consumes, the solar feed-in tariff you’re on, and the rebates available in your area. The cost of your preferred solar installer will also make a difference to your payback period.

That’s why it’s so important to discuss your personal situation with your solar panel installer as they should be able to provide you with a general payback period on your investment. Like any major works to your home, it’s best to explore your options and ring around for at least three quotes. Most solar installers will give you a general idea of upfront costs, that way you can best decide whether a 6.6kW system is best for your circumstances.

Should you get a 6.6kW solar system?

The short answer is maybe! A 6.6kW solar panel system is a great way to save money on your annual energy costs, and they’re also super environmentally friendly. But before you install a solar system, there are a few things you need to consider.

First of all, you need to make sure that your roof can support the weight of the panels and that your home gets enough sunlight. If you live in an area with a lot of trees or other buildings, you might not get enough sun to make solar a good investment.

Once you’ve made the decision to ‘go solar’, then it’s time to work out the cost of installation and maintenance. Solar panels can be expensive, so you need to ensure you can afford the upfront cost. That being said, solar panels are usually a great investment, especially for homeowners who have a long-term outlook for their property.

Ultimately, investing in a 6.6 kW solar system will come down to your personal situation, which is why it’s also worth talking to your friends and family. Who knows, they may be in a similar situation or have just recently invested in a solar system themselves.

