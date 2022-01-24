The road to solar can be bumpy with many moving parts in the installation process. A good solar installer will give you an objective opinion on what solar panels and system will best suit your needs, but it’s still always good to have a benchmark from which to judge the value of your installation quotes.

We’ve surveyed folks from all over Australia to find out how much they’re paying, on average, for their initial solar installation. Not only that, but we’ll also take a look at the average size system across the states.

Average solar system cost in Australia

Canstar Blue conducted a survey in November 2021 that found the average amount Australians initially pay for their solar installation to be $5,520. The highest average solar system cost was recorded in Tasmania at $7,262, while those in Western Australia reported the lowest average at $4,336. All across Australia, 58% of survey respondents said they were happy with their choice, agreeing that installing solar power was a good financial decision.

Average solar system costs across the states

The following table shows average solar installation costs across Australia, based on a Canstar Blue survey of more than 1,300 households. The costs reported include households of all sizes.

State/Territory Average Solar System Costs Tasmania $7,262 Queensland $5,667 South Australia $5,073 New South Wales $5,837 Victoria $5,550 Western Australia $4,336

Source: Canstar Blue research, November 2021.

As you can see above, Tasmanians reported the highest average solar installation bill. Residents in the NSW and QLD came next, with the lowest solar installation costs recorded in WA and SA.

Average solar system cost in NSW

In New South Wales, Canstar Blue found the average solar system cost to be $5,837. Over half of NSW households (55%) believed installing solar to be a good financial decision, with around 96% of survey respondents in the state saying they installed solar as a long term commitment to saving money on energy bills.

Average solar system cost in VIC

Victorian households reported their average solar system cost to be $5,550. Of the Victorian respondents, 55% said that they thought installing solar was a good financial decision. Furthermore, 94% installed solar to help save on energy bills in the long term.

Average solar system cost in QLD

We found customers in Queensland had an average solar system cost of $5,667. Just over three-fifths of Queenslanders (62%) said they thought installing solar has been a good decision for them financially, and 98% installed it as a long term investment to help with energy bills.

Average solar system cost in SA

South Australian solar customers were found to pay, on average, $5,073 for their solar system. Just under two-thirds (60%) of survey respondents in this state said they thought installing solar was a good financial choice, although the vast majority (97%) agreed it will serve as a long term investment to help reduce power bills.

Average solar system size in Australia

The table below shows the popularity of solar system sizes across each state. This information comes from a Canstar Blue survey of more than 1,300 households. In bold, you’ll find the system size most respondents in the relevant state have installed at their property.

System Size QLD NSW VIC SA WA TAS 1.5KW 3% 4% 4% 5% 3% 0% 2KW 4% 7% 6% 7% 6% 6% 3KW 11% 15% 14% 17% 18% 17% 4KW 11% 11% 20% 13% 6% 8% 5KW 26% 20% 24% 19% 23% 22% 6KW 16% 15% 12% 16% 18% 8% Bigger than 6KW 18% 16% 8% 13% 15% 17% Unsure 11% 11% 11% 9% 10% 22%

Source: Canstar Blue research, November 2021.

Average solar system size in Queensland

Queensland respondents had the largest portion of people with a 5kW system size at 26%, followed by 18% with a system bigger than 6kW and 16% with 6kW.

Average solar system size in New South Wales

In NSW, 20% of respondents said they had 5kW solar systems, 16% a system bigger than 6kW and another 15% had 3kW or 6kW.

Average solar system size in Victoria

Victorian respondents had the second largest portion of people with a 5kW system size at 24%, followed by 20% that had 4kW systems and 14% with 3kW.

Average solar system size in South Australia

South Australians preferred 5kW (19% of respondents) and 3kW (17% of respondents) solar systems. 13% of this population reported systems larger than 6kW.

Average solar system size in WA/TAS

WA: 23% of respondents living in Western Australia said they had installed 5kW solar systems. Another 18% had 3kW or 6kW systems.

23% of respondents living in Western Australia said they had installed 5kW solar systems. Another 18% had 3kW or 6kW systems. TAS: 22% of Tassie survey respondents said they installed a 5kW system. However, the island state recorded the largest number of unsure respondents, with another 22% not knowing what their system size was.

What impacts how much you’ll pay for solar?

Much like with any other trades-based work, how much you pay for solar can vary significantly. Here are some of the major factors that affect the overall cost of installation:

The size of your solar system: Solar panels come in different sizes, with different capacities, and a 10kW system will cost far more than a 2kW one.

Solar panels come in different sizes, with different capacities, and a 10kW system will cost far more than a 2kW one. Battery storage systems: It’s an unfortunate fact that battery storage systems cost an arm and a leg, and your choice to include one as part of a system will drive your initial costs way up.

It’s an unfortunate fact that battery storage systems cost an arm and a leg, and your choice to include one as part of a system will drive your initial costs way up. Inverter type: The type of inverter you end up with, whether it’s string or micro, as well as the brand, will have an impact on your solar system cost and effectiveness.

The type of inverter you end up with, whether it’s string or micro, as well as the brand, will have an impact on your solar system cost and effectiveness. Your solar installer: It’s up to your installer to set their own rates, so it’s best to shop around and get a few quotes before committing to anything.

It’s up to your installer to set their own rates, so it’s best to shop around and get a few quotes before committing to anything. The difficulty of the installation: The accessibility of your roof, as well as your roof materials all impact how difficult the job will be, and therefore the cost.

The accessibility of your roof, as well as your roof materials all impact how difficult the job will be, and therefore the cost. Government rebates: If you’re eligible for a solar rebate

Can I pay less than average?

When it comes to solar, how much you pay can be somewhat out of your hands. Your budget will heavily dictate what size system you can get, and who will install it for you. That being said, with knowledge of what others are paying, knowing the difference between a good deal and being ripped off becomes much easier.

Once you’ve installed your system, maximise your savings by picking an energy plan with low rates and a generous feed in tariff. See our average solar bill guide for more info.

