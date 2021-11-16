Best solar battery storage for your home [2021]

As the energy market continues to rapidly change and develop, the interest in solar energy storage or solar batteries, continues to peak among many Aussies. But as more solar brands and models come into play, finding the right energy storage solution for your home can feel a little daunting, especially while trying to grapple the ins and outs of solar battery efficiency and capacity.

That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best home solar battery systems available in Australia right now. Comparing factors such as off-grid capabilities, size and capacity, we run you through some of the key brands and solar battery retailers you should have in mind when thinking of a solar battery system for your home.

It’s important to note however, that this advice is only general in nature. Before making any purchase decisions, it’s best to get in contact with a licenced solar installer to discuss which options would be best suited to your home and circumstances.

To see some of the best solar batteries in Australia for 2021, check out the list below. To learn more about each relevant brand, click on the links below.

Best Solar Batteries in Australia 2021

Overall Best Battery: Tesla Powerwall 2

There’s no doubt that if you’ve been on the hunt for a solar battery for a while, that’ll you be familiar with the Tesla Powerwall 2. Arguably one of the best deep cycle batteries for solar on the market, this model is well known for its high efficiency, capacity and its ability to be seamlessly added to an existing or new system. Despite carrying a higher price tag than most models on the market, this unit still stands as one of the best for energy storage, especially thanks to its very high weather rating, allowing it to withstand extreme temperatures in outdoor settings. The Tesla Powerwall 2 also comes with a warranty of 10 years.

Price Estimate: $11,000-$13,000*

*This estimate does not factor in installation costs

Sizes Available: 13.5kWh

What’s good about this battery:

AC Coupled, meaning it can be added to an existing solar system without any extra parts

Large size battery with high usable capacity (90%)

Can run in conjunction with up to 10 other Powerwall units within a home

What to look out for:

One of the most expensive on the market

Requires additional ‘Tesla gateway box’ in order to enable back-up power in the case of a power outage

Not compatible with other solar batteries

Best Battery – Capacity: RedFlow ZCell

When it comes to a battery with high capacity, you can’t look past the RedFlow ZCell. Built using a flow design, this battery uses a Zinc Bromine liquid to run the system, making it more durable to discharge energy at full capacity than other lithium-ion based batteries. One of the smallest of its kind, the RedFlow ZCell is able to run at 100% capacity at all times and can be seamlessly integrated within an existing or new system. The ZCell also comes with 24/7 web-based battery monitoring which can be accessed via a laptop or smartphone. As is standard with most battery models, the RedFlow ZCell comes with 10 years warranty and can be coupled up with multiple other ZCell’s for a larger storage capacity. Despite being built with safety in mind, it is important to note, that the liquid in these kinds of batteries is quite toxic, so keeping the system up to date with any servicing or repairs will be vital for your safety and the longevity of the system.

Price Estimate: $12,000-$13,000*

*This estimate does not factor in installation costs

Sizes Available: 10kWh

What’s good about this battery:

Zinc Bromide flow battery, meaning it can use 100% of capacity every time, without damaging battery

Well-suited to off-grid energy usage

Can be installed within an existing or new solar system

What to look out for:

Quite expensive to install

Not suited to indoor installation

Smaller life cycle than other batteries due to Zinc Bromine base

Best Battery – Off-Grid: BYD Premium LVS

If you’re looking for a solar battery system with enough horse power to keep your home afloat without aid from the grid, it’s probably worth checking out the BYD Premium LVS. This battery has a speciality modular design which allows its size and capacity to be expanded upon, simply by adding additional modules. With the capability to generate up to 256kWh, when 16 battery stands are integrated together parallel, this storage system is more than reliable enough to power a home looking to ease into self-sufficient power. BYD Premium LVS batteries also come with a 10 year warranty and are suitable for outdoor installation.

Price: $3,000-$20,000 (depending on size)*

*This estimate does not factor in installation costs

Sizes Available: 4, 8, 12, 16, 20, 24kWh

What’s good about this battery:

Modular battery so capacity can easily be expanded by adding extra battery modules

Well suited for off-grid power usage

Be Connect app available for system monitoring

What to look out for:

Can only be used in conjunction with compatible inverters (Sungrow, Fronius, SMA and Growatt)

Quite a large vertical system, will need additional space

Cannot be used with other battery models

Best Battery – Small Size: Enphase AC Battery

For a small sized battery with a reasonable price tag, it doesn’t get much better than the Enphase AC Battery. With low upfront costs, high efficiency and real time monitoring available through the Enphase Enlighten app, this model is considered to be a suitable storage unit for homeowners just making their way into the battery space. Plus, with its smaller size and easy integration with existing systems and batteries, Enphase battery storage allows homeowners to play around with its systems and see what works best for them, without the need to commit to a larger, pricey system first. The Enphase AC Battery also comes with a 10 year warranty and is known as an aesthetically pleasing battery.

Price: $2,000-$3,000*

*This estimate does not factor in installation costs

Sizes Available: 1.2kWh

What’s good about this battery:

Can be integrated into an existing system

High capacity and efficiency despite small size

Will work alongside other battery models in a solar system

What to look out for:

Not suitable for a large household, unless intending to expand capacity with multiple batteries

Low life expectancy in comparison to other models

Not suitable for off-grid power or back-up power in the event of a blackout

Best Battery – Large Size: LG Chem RESU

If your home churns through power like there’s no tomorrow, you’ll probably need quite a large and reliable solar battery. And, when it comes to high-capacity residential home batteries, you can’t overlook the LG Chem RESU. With a special design believed to prevent the likelihood of failures and increase reliability, this range allows households to store more than the popular 13kWh Powerwall 2 and for half the price. Plus, with back-up protection capabilities, you can rest assured that in the event of a blackout, the LG Chem RESU battery will be able to keep the lights on and the kettle boiling. As is standard for most solar batteries, LG’s battery storage systems also come with a 10 year warranty.

Price: $4,000-$11,000 (depending on size)*

*This estimate does not factor in installation costs

Sizes Available: 6.5, 9.8, 13.1kWh

What’s good about this battery:

Capable of being used off-grid

Modular design, allowing for extra LG Chem batteries to be added

Suitable for outdoor installation

What to look out for:

Can only be used in conjunction with compatible inverters (Sungrow, Huawei, SMA, Goodwe)

Automatic shutdown response if communication is interrupted with inverter

No more than two LG Chem RESU batteries are recommended to be used together

Best Battery – Hybrid: sonnen Hybrid 9.53

Hybrid battery models are great for seamlessly integrating a battery into either a new or existing solar panel system. Arguably one of the best solar battery storage models in this criteria is the sonnen Hybrid 9.53. Containing both a high efficiency solar inverter and battery system, the Hybrid 9.53 is able to effectively store and convert solar energy for use in any sized home, forgoing the need for an additional inverter to be installed. Coming in sizes up to 15kWh, with modular expansion available for future growth, sonnen’s battery is not only safe and reliable, but also environmentally sustainable, thanks to its cobalt-free design. Plus, the Hybrid 9.53 is covered by a 10 year warranty.

Price estimate: $8,000-$14,000

*This estimate does not factor in installation costs

Sizes available: 2.5, 5, 7.5, 10, 12.5, 15kWh

What’s good about this battery:

Hybrid system; contains an inverter as well as battery storage

Modular system; can be expanded upon

Can be integrated into an existing solar panel system

What to look out for:

Need to add sonnenProtect to ensure protection during blackouts or off-grid

Higher price tag than most battery systems

Cannot be covered by warranty if not connected to the internet for software updates and real-time monitoring

Should I get a solar battery with my solar panels?

While there are certainly some financial benefits to be had from installing a solar battery, whether or not your household should add a battery to your solar panel system will depend entirely upon your energy usage and personal circumstance. If you are hoping to slash a few dollars off your energy bills with your battery and tap into more of your generated solar energy during all hours of the day, then it may be worth adding a battery system to your home.

It’s important to keep in mind however, that solar batteries are quite a significant financial investment, and there is no guarantee that within the standard 10-year warranty time frame that your system will be able to make its money back. Even with the aid of a government solar rebate or grant, the upfront costs involved with solar battery installation are still quite high. That’s why it’s best to do your research and shop around for quotes before making a purchase decision.



