More than just the motherland of Cascade Brewery, Cadbury and delicious salmon, Tasmania is also a renewable energy goldmine. With its cold, grey climate, it seems an unlikely place for solar to run rampant, but with more than 40,000 solar systems powering heaters around the state, Tasmania is a budding solar power hotspot.

To a Tasmanian household considering installing solar, questions of price, rebates and feed-in tariffs may spring to mind. At Canstar Blue, we endeavour to answer these questions and more in our guide to solar power in Tasmania.

In Tasmania, you can expect to pay between $4,500 and $10,900 for residential solar panels up to 10kw, according to Solar Choice averages. As a broad estimate, smaller systems (3-4kW) will cost you around $5,000, medium systems (5-6kW) about $6,500 and large systems (7-10kw) closer to $10,000.

The cost of solar in Tasmania is actually higher than the national average as a result of fewer rebates and a less competitive market. The table below shows average solar installation costs in Tasmania as well as nationwide.

3kW 4kW 5kW 6kW 7kW 10kW Tasmania $4,560 $5,270 $6,160 $7,220 $7,670 $10,940 National Average $4,020 $4,660 $5,180 $5,820 $6,750 $9,460

Source: Solar Choice – May 2022 solar price index. Prices are after applied STC discounts and GST.

Please note that the figures above are estimates and that the cost of a solar system and installation can vary greatly based on several factors such as your location, the system you choose and even your installer. For a more accurate quote, contact a local solar installer.

How many people have solar in Tasmania?

According to the most recent clean energy report, 44,270 homes and businesses in Tasmania have solar systems, which is about 18 per cent of the state’s households.

Tasmania Solar Rebates and Incentives

In Tasmania, the only incentive available for solar is the federal government’s STC program. Under this scheme, eligible applicants will receive a subsidy on solar panels, solar hot water and even solar batteries. In order to be eligible for a rebate, the tradesperson taking care of your installation needs to have Clean Energy Council accreditation.

STCs in Tasmania

The STC (Small-scale Technology Certificate) program is a federal scheme working to reduce the cost of solar panels, solar batteries and solar hot water systems in Tasmania. It’s a solar rebate that works by rewarding those who install solar panels with renewable energy certificates that your solar installer can use to discount installation and system costs.

Tasmania is a Zone 4 qualifier, meaning it receives fewer STCs than those living in Zones 1, 2 and 3, where solar radiation levels are higher. Typically, sunnier areas receive more STC certificates, as determined by your postcode. STC prices can fluctuate, capping at $40. The number you receive not only depends on your location but also the size of your system.

Tasmania Solar Companies

Once solar is installed, the next step is to find an electricity plan offering a good feed-in tariff. While it can be tempting to simply go with the highest feed-in tariff available, keep in mind that high feed-in tariffs may be disguising higher electricity rates.

Choosing the right plan for you will require figuring out how much solar power your household uses versus how often you’re using power from the grid. Homes with large systems could probably benefit from a higher feed-in tariff, but households with 3kW panel-only systems may see better savings in the form of lower rates.

Tasmania Solar Feed-In Tariffs

Depending on the retailer, solar feed-in tariffs (FiTs) in Tasmania range from around 6.5c/kWh to 10c/kWh. The table below reveals the minimum and maximum feed-in tariffs offered by electricity retailers in the state of Tasmania.

