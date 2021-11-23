Finding the right solar supplier for your home solar installation is no easy feat, no matter if you are a seasoned expert or new to the solar game. Especially as the market for solar products continues to diversify, it can be hard to differentiate which companies actually offer the best prices, service and hold the most experience.

So, to help you take the guess work out of picking a ridgy-didge solar installer, we’ve done a quick round up of some of the top solar panel installation companies in the greater Melbourne area. We take a look at some of the expected solar installation costs, as well as the variety of solar brands and products on offer and the types of installations available from each company, to help you decide which company may be the best fit for you.

Solar Panel Installers Melbourne

Below you’ll find a list of some of the solar installers that service the greater Melbourne area. Please keep in mind that there may be additional services available in your area.

Amazing Solar

Betta Value Renewable Energy

Clean Technology Services

Clipsal Solar

Do Solar

Eco Relief

Essential Solar

Glen Clark & Co

Gnowee Solar

GreenLink Solar

Horizon Solar

Infinite Energy

Life Solar

Lighting Solar & Electrical

LuvSolar

NewGen Solar

Origin Energy Smart Energy Answers

Solargain

SolarHub

Solar Max Power

Solar NextGen

Solar Spirit

Solar Tactics

Sun Current

Sunrays Power

Sunrun Solar

Teaslec

Tesla Electric

Total Solar Solutions

Todae Solar Melbourne

Trione Energy

Ultimate Solar Energy

Venergy

Advertisement Compare Solar Installer Quotes Over the last 12 years SolarQuotes® has steadily built a network of heavily vetted solar installers. Get up to 3 free, no obligation quotes from highly-qualified installers. Get Quotes Now

What should I look for in a solar installer?

When looking to install solar, it’s important to consider factors such as the location and size of your household, your roof positioning and of course, how much you are willing to spend on a system. As part of your consultation process, your solar installer should take each of these factors into consideration to best recommend a system that’s compatible with your home and lifestyle.

Not all solar installers will have the same consultation process, nor will they offer the same products, services or prices, so it’s important that you do a little research first and ensure you are choosing a solar company that aligns with the factors that are important to you. Whether that is the brand’s reputation, price, customer service or even just the range of systems they offer, be sure to compare a few providers in your local area before making a final decision. It might be worth asking friends and family who have installed solar about their solar company to see whether they might be the right fit for you too. You can also compare a number of leading solar installers in our annual customer satisfaction survey.

Below, we have listed some of the best solar installers in Melbourne and given any details that you may find useful on your solar installation journey. We’ve even left the contact details for you too, if you fancy giving them a quick a call.

Amazing Solar

Relatively new installation company, Amazing Solar is located in the Melbourne south-east business district. Founded in 2017, Amazing Solar says it is committed to helping Aussie homes and businesses with their sustainable solar solutions. In addition to its Melbourne office, the company also has bases in New South Wales, Western Australia and South Australia. It offers both panel system and panel and battery system installations to homes of all sizes, with three basic packages to choose from – 5kW, 6.6kW and 10kW. Depending on household energy usage and the system size chosen, Amazing Solar claims its packages can help households save between up to $1,916 and $3,832 a year.

Amazing Solar list that it uses high-end, popular brands such as Fronius, SMA, SolarEdge for its solar inverters and Tesla and LG Chem for its battery systems.

Call for a quote: 1300 025 955

1300 025 955 Email: info@amazingsolar.com.au or via the enquiries sheet on the website

Betta Value Renewable Energy

Betta Value Renewable Energy specialises in solar panel installations for residential and commercial properties. With offices based in Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney, it is committed to understanding the unique energy needs of its clients in order to then provide a high-quality solar solution. Betta Value Renewable Energy also specialises in off-grid energy solutions and solar battery storage.

Betta Value Renewable uses some of the best solar inverter brands in the market, including; Huawei, Fronius, Enphase, Goodwe, and SMA. The off-grid battery systems available include; LG Chem, Tesla, BYD and sonnen.

Call for a quote: 1800 957 845

1800 957 845 Email: via the enquires form on the website

Do Solar

This company offers solar panel installations for homes and businesses in Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane. Specialising in integrated system solutions, Do Solar offers customers the opportunity to not only purchase packaged deals, suited to their energy usage, but also customise solar cells to the lengths and sizes needed to optimise solar intake at their property, if an existing package won’t make the cut. In addition to offering full solar installation packages, the company also offers security camera installation, and, in Victoria, it also offers hybrid battery system installation, using popular battery brand, HIVE.

Do Solar offers $0 upfront costs on most of its packages and says those interested in purchasing a system can reach out and request a free no obligation consultation on a solar panel system.

Call for a quote: 1300 845 262

1300 845 262 Email: operations@dosolar.com.au or via the enquires form on the website

Glen Clark & Co

Glen Clark & Co is a Melbourne based electrical and solar power contractor, specialising in solar panel installations for residential and commercial properties. This company claims to cover everything, from the design of your system, down to the installation and on-going maintenance. In addition to panel systems, Glen Clark & Co also offer installations for microinverters, hybrid inverters and energy storage solutions, as well as electrical services such as lighting designs and installations, safety switch installation, internal and external power point installation and general repairs and maintenance.

Glen Clark & Co are authorised distributors of LG products, but it also offers brands such as Enphase for its battery products and Q Cells for its panels. Some of the inverter brands that the provider use include; Fronius, Huawei and SolarEdge.

Call for a quote: (03) 9736 3993

(03) 9736 3993 Email: glen@glenclarkco.com.au or via the enquiry sheet on the website

Gnowee Solar

This Australian-owned company offers residential, commercial and industrial level installations for an array of solar products. From solar panels to battery storage, Gnowee Solar claims it is equipped with the industry knowledge to help you fully automate your property with solar.

Some of the brands that Gnowee Solar offer for its panel products include; Q Cells, Jinko, Loungi Solar, Risen and Canadian. Inverter brands available include; Fronius, SMA, Huawei, ABB and Goodwe. According to the Gnowee Solar website, customers can receive a quote from the installer within two business days.

Call for a quote: (03) 9607 1366

(03) 9607 1366 Email: admin@gnoweesolar.com.au or fill in the enquiry form on the website

Infinite Energy

Infinite Energy is one of Australia’s largest and most experienced solar installers, servicing residential and business customers in NSW, SA, QLD, Western Australia and Victoria, where it is based out of Melbourne. The installer offers services in these five key areas; solar, battery storage, electricity, embedded networks and electric vehicle chargers. According to its website, Infinite Energy has supplied over 15,000 homes and businesses with solar power across Australia since 2009.

Infinite Energy uses the likes of SunPower and Canadian Solar for its panels, with big names Fronius, SMA, SolarEdge, Enphase and Sungrow on offer for its inverter installations. In addition to solar battery and panel solutions, Infinite Energy also offers heat pump and solar hot water system installations.

Call for a quote: 1300 074 669

1300 074 669 Email: enquiries@infiniteenergy.com.au or request a call back on the website

Life Solar

Based in Melbourne, this solar provider specialises in solar power systems and battery storage. As a Clean Energy Council accredited solar installer, Life Solar offers solutions to both residential and commercial clients. With this company, you’ll be given the choice between various packages, each offering different panel and inverter options, suited to the individual needs of households.

Fronius, Sungrow, SMA, Jinko and Canadian Solar are just some of the brands you expect to choose from with Life Solar for your panels and inverters. The retailer also has a collaboration with Solax Power, where it offers installations of the hybrid battery system ‘X Hybrid’ to help increase the amount of solar energy a home can generate and store.

Call for a quote: 1300 425 593

1300 425 593 Email: info@lifesolar.com.au or contact via query form on the website

LuvSolar

LuvSolar is a Clean Energy Council accredited solar installer with bases in Melbourne and the greater Sydney region. The company specialises in commercial and residential solar power system installations, including microinverter installations, with LuvSolar claiming it only recommends ‘high quality and reliable solar panels and inverters’. As part of its Melbourne office, LuvSolar also has ‘Solar Energy Consultants’, which are available to discuss the best solar solutions for your home during the quote process.

LuvSolar has three main packages for customers to choose from; 3.3kW, 6.6kW and 10kW system. According to its website this company works with brands such as Fronius, Trina Solar and Enphase.

Call for a quote: (02) 4910 0939

(02) 4910 0939 Email: enquiries@luvsolar.com.au or via the quote request form on the website

Origin Energy

One of Australia’s biggest energy retailers, Origin Energy also supplies solar panels and batteries to households and businesses. According to the Origin website, the retailer offers three solar packages to its residential customers, the Advantage, Premium and Premium Plus range, which are each suited to different energy usage levels, household sizes and price points.

From Origin you can expect to receive brands such as Goodwe and Fronius for inverters and JA Solar and Trina Solar for panels. Solar battery brands that the retailer stocks include the popular Tesla Powerwall 2 and LG Chem RESU models. If you’re unsure as to whether solar will be worth the investment, Origin also offers a solar calculator tool on its website, where you can see how much you’ll need to pay for your ideal system and what you could stand to save with solar, based on your current energy usage.

Call for a quote: 1300 791 468

1300 791 468 Email: request a quote through contact form on website

Solargain

Operating in most parts of Australia, Solargain is one of the country’s largest solar companies. Established in 1995 as a plumbing business, the company has since expanded its services into residential and commercial solar power systems, battery storage and solar hot water system installations. The company was also rated best for solar panel installation by Canstar Blue in 2021.

Solargain advertises that it uses TrinaSolar, SunPower, JinkoSolar, Q Cells and LG for its panels, with Huawei, Growatt, Sungrow, Fronius and SolarEdge listed as its inverter brands. It also uses a selection of the best battery storage brands including; Huawei, Growatt, iStore, LG Chem, Senec, BYD, Tesla and Sungrow. Solargain also runs promotional packages within each state, which come with additional incentives, such as Qantas Frequent Flyer points.

Call for a quote: 1300 718 806

1300 718 806 Email:info@solargain.com.au or via the quote form available on the website

Sunrun Solar

Sunrun Solar is claimed to be a leading provider of solar panels in the Melbourne area. The retailer, which also has offices in Perth, specialises in rooftop solar solutions for residential and commercial properties, offering services with panels and inverters, optimisers and battery storage.

Spruiking only the latest solar technologies, you’ll see the likes of SolarEdge, SMA, Senec, Canadian Solar, JinkoSolar, LG and sonnen, used if you choose Sunrun Solar for your solar install. The company also runs additional promotional packages which tie in interest free loans and rebates from the Victorian government’s solar scheme; Solar Victoria.

Call for a quote: 1300 782 068

1300 782 068 Email: via enquiry form on the website

Trione Energy

Aussie-owned installer, Trione Energy is a highly experienced, Melbourne-based, solar company that’s been offering renewable energy products since 2009. This company takes care of both domestic and commercial solar customers, offering options for panels, inverters, microinverters and batteries.

Trione Energy has three basic packages on offer to its residential customers; the 5.2kW, 6.6kW and 10kW, each of which are suited to different needs and usage levels within the home. Among these packages, you will find brands such as JinkoSolar, Trina Solar, Fronius, LG, SunPower and Canadian Solar.

Call for quote: (03) 8657 4137

(03) 8657 4137 Email: info@trione.com.au or via the contact form on the website

Total Solar Solutions

This Clean Energy Council accredited solar installer is 100 per cent Australian-owned and operated. Offering solar solutions for both homes and businesses in the Melbourne area, Total Solar Solutions specialises in panel and inverter installations, as well as hybrid systems, battery storage, heat pumps and Aquaheat for pools.

Total Solar Solutions is an authorised LG solar partner; however, it also offers brands such as SolarEdge, Fronius and Enphase for its solar inverter products.

Call for a quote: (03) 9729 0894

(03) 9729 0894 Email: enquiry@totalsolarsolutions.com.au or via the contact form on the website

Solar Plans & Prices in Victoria

Here are some of the cheapest solar-specific deals from the retailers on our database. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. We show one product per retailer, listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. These are products from referral partners†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

How to find the best solar installers in Melbourne

Finding the best solar installer in Melbourne will depend on a number of factors, which is why it’s important to do your research. While this article may have kickstarted your solar search, it’s probably still worth gathering a few quotes before making a purchase decision, after all, a solar panel system is a big financial investment.

With all the horror stories about bad solar installs or dodgy tradies ripping people off, it may feel daunting booking an inspection for your property. However, for most Victorians, it has proven to be a solid investment. In fact, Canstar Blue’s latest survey found that a whopping 86 per cent believed that installing solar was a good financial decision. That being said, to ensure a safe return on your investment it will pay to choose a solar company you can trust. And sometimes the most trustworthy brands are those you’ve found through friends and family recommendations, so be sure to ask around before making a decision.

Once you’ve got your system up and running though, it’ll be time to look into an energy plan that has a good feed-in tariff that can help maximise the savings on your investment. Click the link below to compare plans offering solar tariffs, or visit our page on solar-specific energy plans.

Compare Solar Energy Providers

Image credits: anatoliy_gleb/Shutterstock.com, Google Maps, BadBrother/Shutterstock.com.