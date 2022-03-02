McDonald’s is launching its first-ever loyalty program called MyMacca’s Rewards – to allow customers to earn and redeem points for free food and drinks.

MyMacca’s Rewards is available nationally (from Thursday, 3 March). Customers can earn 100 reward points for every $1 spent on eligible food and drink purchases via the MyMacca’s app.

You’ll need to earn a minimum of 2,500 points (equivalent to $25 on eligible purchases) to be able to redeem rewards on a range of menu favourites including McCafé coffees, burgers, fries, and even desserts.

MyMacca’s rewards & redeemable menu items

Points Redeemable products 2,500 points McCafé coffee of any size, hamburger, small soft drink, apple pie or apple slices. 5,000 points Bacon & egg McMuffin, cheeseburger, large fries, McFlurry or crispy snack wrap. 7,500 points Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, McChicken, Filet-O-Fish or classic chicken salad.

Marketing Manager of McDonald’s Australia, Tobi Fukushima, said: “ With the launch of MyMacca’s Rewards, customers all over Australia can now earn points for every dollar spent, redeemable against some of our most iconic menu items.”

“The rewards program is a way for us to give back to our loyal customers by providing greater convenience, value, and rewards.

“The more you earn, the more you unlock, so jump onto the MyMacca’s app and start collecting those points!”

The nationwide launch follows the successful trial of the program in South Australia last year.

