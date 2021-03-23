Many ‘egg-cited’ Aussie families will be out and about for Easter this year, with interstate travel bans lifted across most states. So, if you need to stock up on supplies for the festivities – and a bucket load of Easter eggs – here’s your guide to what’s open over the long weekend.

What are the Easter dates for 2021?

Good Friday: April 2, 2021

April 2, 2021 Easter Saturday: April 3, 2021

April 3, 2021 Easter Sunday: April 4, 2021

April 4, 2021 Easter Monday: April 5, 2021.

Good Friday shopping hours

Good Friday is a national public holiday which means restricted trading hours apply.

Coles supermarkets will be closed in NSW, ACT, VIC, QLD and WA.

Similarly, Woolworths stores in NSW will only trade from 11am-5pm , with the doors closed in the other states.

, with the doors closed in the other states. ALDI stores will be closed on Good Friday in NSW, ACT, VIC, QLD, SA and WA.

in NSW, ACT, VIC, QLD, SA and WA. Independent stores and shops in shopping centres will be shut nationwide.

Most IGA stores are open over the entire Easter long weekend as normal days.

Bottle shops like BWS, Dan Murphy’s, Vintage Cellars and the like will all be closed on Good Friday, so if you’re planning to sink a few beers that weekend, you should get your tipples on Thursday (April 1) before the weekend rush.

Easter Saturday shopping hours

Saturday is not a public holiday and therefore most retailers and shops nationwide will trade as normal from 9am until 5pm or later. So, if you’re thinking of putting on an Easter spread at home or hosting a barbie at the local park, that’d be your best day to shop.

Most Woolies and Coles stores will be open in all states as normal from 7am until 9pm or 10pm with extended trading hours in NSW, VIC, QLD, NT, TAS and ACT.

with extended trading hours in NSW, VIC, QLD, NT, TAS and ACT. ALDI stores will be open from 9am until 6pm in QLD. In other areas, ALDI will be trading from 8.30am to 8pm in VIC, 5pm in SA and WA, 8pm in ACT and most stores in NSW.

Restaurants, cafes and food outlets will also trade as normal on Saturday.

Easter Sunday shopping hours

Easter Sunday is a public holiday, but most specialty stores and retail shops will trade as normal from 10am until 4pm, depending on your location. Major supermarkets will be open if you need to duck out for some last-minute Easter eggs before the kids wake up. Although, this could vary between states, so check your local store for details.

Woolworths Easter Sunday trading hours

Woolworths stores in NSW and ACT – 9am-6pm

Woolworths stores in VIC / NT / TAS – 8am-8pm

Woolworths stores in QLD – 9am-6pm

Woolworths stores in SA – Metro stores closed. Regional stores open from 8am-8pm

Woolworths stores in WA – Metro stores open from 11am-5pm. Regional stores open from 8am-8pm

Coles Easter Sunday trading hours

Coles stores in NSW – 7am-10pm

Coles stores in ACT – 7am – 11pm

Coles stores in VIC / TAS / NT – 7am-10pm

Coles stores in QLD – 9am-6pm (but will vary between locations)

Coles stores in SA – CBD stores open from 11am-5pm. Metro stores closed

Coles stores in WA – Metro stores open from 11am-5pm. Regional stores trading hours will vary

ALDI Easter Sunday trading hours

Most stores will be closed – except in VIC, QLD and WA, and several locations in NSW, SA and ACT. Trading hours will also vary on each specific store.

Easter Monday shopping hours

Easter Monday is also a public holiday, but most retail shops will operate with reduced trading hours from 10am until 4pm.

Woolies and Coles will open from 8am until 10pm in NSW, VIC, NT and TAS but only until 6pm in QLD. Stores in SA will open from 11am to 5pm and regional stores until late.

but only until 6pm in QLD. Stores in SA will open from 11am to 5pm and regional stores until late. Most ALDI supermarkets will also open from 8:30am on Easter Monday but closing times will vary based on location, so check your local store for details.

