We’ve always known Amazon Prime Video was a bit of an underdog when it came to television streaming content. But with a host of big names making the switch to the platform, and the Australian streaming market becoming more competitive, Amazon Prime Video is coming up with the goods to keep you tuned in. Say hello to new releases, old classics and guilty pleasures, with our top 10 favourite movies currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Best movies on Amazon Prime Video

Here are some of the best movies currently showing on Amazon Prime Video:

Words on Bathroom Walls

I Care a Lot

Nobody

David Bryne’s American Utopia

Coming 2 America

The Gentleman

Midsommar

Ride Like a Girl

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Five Feet Apart

Words on Bathroom Walls

Another movie set in high school, Words on Bathroom Walls looks to break the stereotypes a little bit, with main protagonist Adam suffering a series of psychotic breaks, which forces him to change schools, take medication and spend time in a ward. Learning that he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, Adam struggles with normal high school issues – including falling in love with Maya – and accepting help from others, including his step father Paul, and his school’s pastor, before ultimately learning to deal with his condition.

I Care a Lot

Rosamund Pike is a force of nature in I Care a Lot, a deeply dark comedy about a monster of a woman. Pike plays Maura Grayson, a con artist, who makes a living ripping off the elderly. She finds a target; announces she is their court appointed guardian and then whisks them off to a retirement home and drains their bank account. Everything is going perfectly until she meets Jennifer Peterson, who is anything but a sweet old biddy. It’s a disturbing premise but the best wild ride, and despite the frustrating nature and deeply troubling premise of the film, you almost find yourself rooting for super villain Maura. Definitely one to put on when you need a little drama and a little laugh.

Nobody

Hutch Mansell lives in the suburbs with his family. He gets up each day, misses the bins, drinks his coffee, waits for the bus and comes home. It’s a monotonous life that could easily go on forever, but it’s shattered when two thieves break into his house. They hold his son at gunpoint and Hutch watches and does…. nothing. This perceived act of weakness pits his family against him, but what they don’t know is that Hutch isn’t doing nothing, he’s holding back. When he finally lets himself go, it’s cartoon carnage. If you’re in the mood for some Tarantino but can’t stomach the blood, Nobody is the one.

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Something a bit different, American Utopia is a concert film directed and produced by Spike Lee, adapted from the screenplay and Broadway performances from David Byrne. Based on Byrne’s 2018 album of the same name before taking the premise to Broadway in 2019, the film explores how Byrne brings together multiple elements for his stage show, with some extra spice added from Lee’s direction for some feel good entertainment and tunes.

Coming 2 America

Eddie Murphy has been making quite the comeback, with a return to a classic further cementing his comedic legacy. Coming 2 America picks up years after the original, classic movie, with Prince Akeem Joffer (Murphy) preparing to take over the throne as leader of Zamunda, but learns he has a son living in America, and travels to meet him. Most of the original cast return for the sequel, along with some new additions, including Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan and Leslie Jones to add to the ensemble.

The Gentleman

If you’re a Guy Ritchie Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels kind of fan, then you’ll devour The Gentleman. Ritchie is back doing what he does best — British crime comedy, and we can’t get enough. The Gentleman tells the story of Mickey Pearson (played by Matthew McConaughey, who literally just gets better with age) an American who built his wealth in London through a highly elaborate marijuana empire. When word gets around that “Mickey wants out”, it triggers a chain of blackmail, schemes and plots by some of the most untrustworthy people in the world. If you’re still not sold by that, we’ll leave you with this: the plot is narrated by a sleezy Hugh Grant in a brown leather jacket.

Midsommar

If you’re looking to be confused, majorly freaked out, and disturbed — Midsommar is for you. Starring the angelic Florence Pugh, the ‘folk horror’ (yes, apparently that is a genre) follows a group of friends who travel to Sweden to attend a festival that occurs only once every 90 years. What begins as an exciting once-in-a-lifetime event, quickly turns south as the group finds themselves trapped in a Scandinavian neopagan cult. As time goes on, things become more bizarre, and the choices that they make fatal. Midsommar is the ultimate summer festival gone wrong.

Ride Like a Girl

How emotional can a movie about horse-riding really get? The answer is very. Ride Like a Girl is one of the best female-empowering sports movies in recent years, and it’ll have you sobbing like a baby. More so, in fact, when you find out the movie’s based on a true story — Michelle Payne’s journey to becoming the first female jockey in history to win the Melbourne Cup despite misogyny flying at her, along with huge odds of 100 to 1. Starring Australian sweetheart Teresa Palmer as Payne and Sam Neil as her dad, Ride Like a Girl is the perfect sports/girl power watch.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

One of the most hyped movies of 2019, and the ninth film from Quentin Tarantino, has finally hit streaming services – and so far, Amazon Prime is one of the only hosts. Once Upon A Time in Hollywood follows washed up movie star Rick (Leonardo DiCaprio) and long-time stunt double Cliff (Brad Pitt) in 1960s Los Angeles, and their attempt to reclaim fame and success in a Hollywood world they no longer recognise (ironic that two of the most famous actors in real-life Hollywood are ‘washed up’). Too add fuel to the fire, Rick lives next door to Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) – and we see the events unfold that lead to her murder by the Manson family (or does it?).

Five Feet Apart

If you’re in the mood to ugly cry, then Five Feet Apart is for you. Directed by Jane the Virgin’s Justin Baldoni, the movie is inspired by YouTuber, advocate and author Claire Wineland who suffered from cystic fibrosis and passed away in 2018 from the disease. Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse star as Stella and Will, two teenagers and patients at the same hospital living with cystic fibrosis. Although united by their disease, the two are polar opposites – Stella has devoted her life to her treatments, while Will couldn’t care less. Somehow the two are drawn to each other and attempt a relationship – despite being forced to stay a certain distance from each other.

With an insane new line-up like this, you’ll have plenty of options for your next movie night. Prefer to start a new series? See our list of the best Amazon Prime shows for some binge-worthy material.

